Citigroup adjusts pay scale for women in Singapore

PHOTO: The Straits Times
Poppy Skinner
BLLNR

It's the latest move from the group to address gender pay inequality.

Proving that they do indeed have 2020 vision, Citigroup Inc. has adjusted the pay in Singapore for women who earned less than their male counterparts for doing the same job. This is the latest example of a growing number of large companies across the globe attempting to close the gender pay gap.

This move by Citi follows a global pay review, which found that on average, female's were earning 29 per cent less than their male counterparts.

Following their findings, the bank is also promising to accelerate the pace of promotions for women and in Nov, launched a programme to target mothers who had previously retired from their careers who are looking to get back into the working world.

"Since 2018, we made an assessment of where we are and what we need to do to close the gender pay gap and have announced base salary adjustments to individuals where necessary," claimed Jorge Osorio, head of HR at Citi Singapore.

This article was first published in BLLNR.

