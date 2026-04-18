Cluster of 4 Chancery Hill Walk freehold terrace houses up for sale at $35m

Usually, when we see landed properties listed for sale it can range from a large bungalow or detached home to smaller inter-terraces sitting on a previously subdivided plot. But the listing of four cluster houses at 7/7A/7B and 7C Chancery Hill Walk caught our attention.

It is rare enough that four neighbouring landed homes are being put up for sale together, but these freehold properties are also held under a single strata title. This is an uncommon arrangement since it is typically used to allocate ownership in apartments and condominiums.

This means that the cluster of four 2-storey homes for sale is its own housing development, and was completed in 2008.

Located in prime District 11, the houses sit on a prime hilltop position at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac, and the entire freehold site spans 11,121 sq ft. In total, the development has an estimated gross floor area of about 12,594 sq ft.

Based on the guide price of $35 million, this translates to $2,779 psf on the floor area. The properties are marketed by ERA Singapore and will be sold in an Expression of Interest (EOI) exercise.

The properties are in a two-storey mixed landed housing estate off Thomson and Whitley Roads, and the neighbourhood is next to the Bukit Tunggal Good Class Bungalow (GCB) area.

This landed enclave enjoys proximity to Novena and the shopping malls found there, such as Velocity @ Novena Square, Square 2 and United Square. The area is also close to the Orchard Road shopping belt.

This landed estate is also a popular choice due to its proximity to several schools in the area, and the cluster houses are within 1km to Anglo-Chinese School (Primary) and St Joseph's Institution Junior.

Other schools like CHIJ Primary (Toa Payoh), Anglo-Chinese School (Junior), Hong Wen School and St Margaret's School (Primary) is also in the vicinity.

The properties for sale comprise four cluster terrace houses that each come with a basement and attic, as well as a private swimming pool. Each unit also features a private car porch, with additional parking available along the common driveway and within the cul-de-sac.

Built with high ceilings and a central airwell, each four-bedroom unit is carefully designed to facilitate natural ventilation from the ground floor through to the roof. The first floor comprises the living and dining area that also overlooks the pool, with the kitchen at the back.

The upper floors accommodate four ensuite bedrooms, while the basement has an entertainment area, storage spaces, as well as a guest room and a helper’s room that each come with an attached bathroom. There is also a roof terrace with views towards Novena.

The sale of these landed homes is a rare and compelling opportunity for buyers seeking well-designed multi-generational homes, says Donald Goh, director of Capital Markets and Investment Sales at ERA.

Their overall appeal is boasted by the property's location in an exclusive landed estate and prime hilltop position, as well as the added privacy of being in a cul-de-sac, he says.

"From a longer-term perspective, the development also offers flexibility as an exit or legacy planning option, as the housing units can potentially be subdivided or passed on to future generations, allowing owners to realise or preserve capital over time," says Goh.

The EOI for the sale of these four freehold cluster houses closes Tuesday, May 26.

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