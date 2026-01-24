CNY ang bao guide in Singapore (2026): Ang bao rates, where to get notes and more

We're officially in 2026 and welcoming the Year of the Horse. With Chinese New Year just around the corner, it's time for a stampede of family visits, feasting and ang bao exchanges.

If you're newly married, you might already be sweating over your stack of red packets and running the mental maths on just how many you'll be handing out this year. Even ang bao veterans know that the yearly ritual can be a bit of a wild ride: Who gets what amount? Is $6 still the minimum? How do you snag those crisp new notes and are e-ang baos still a thing?

No need to horse around — we've rounded up everything you need for a smooth CNY. This guide covers this year's ang bao "market rates", tips on scoring fresh notes (without the queue nightmares) and clever ways to stretch your budget.

1. What is the CNY ang bao hierarchy?

Remember how as a kid you would get the biggest ang baos from your parents? While that random auntie at a relative's house gave you just $6 or so? Well, that was your first taste of the ang bao hierarchy. This time, you're on the giving end.

Generally, most people agree that your parents and in-laws should get the largest ang baos. This is rooted in Chinese values and culture — many feel a strong sense of filial piety and duty to give back to the folks who raised you.

Something to note is that peers don't usually give ang baos to each other. It's pretty uncommon and not expected of you. So if you meet unmarried ex-classmates at a CNY gathering, don't feel pressured to extend a red packet.

As for giving an ang bao to your spouse… isn't that kinda strange? But hey, we won't judge. There's no hard and fast rule on ang bao-giving. And if your spouse wants to give you an ang bao, just take lah.

2. How much should I give distantly related kids?

There's no hard and fast rule when it comes to ang baos for kids whom you don't really know but still need to give an ang bao.

Since you don't know them well, we'd suggest giving a value at the lower end — think around $6 or $8 at least. However, do factor in your salary and financial needs. There's no right or wrong, just what you want and can afford to give.

Pro tip: Prepare a stack of generic ang baos with a standard amount of money. Be sure to carry these around throughout the CNY period, not just when you go visiting. Who knows, you might run into a colleague and her kids at a mall, or bump into an old friend and her family while running errands. If you have a stash of ang baos ready to go, you can just whip one out and avoid any awkward situations. All set!

3. Which numbers are auspicious, and which should I avoid?

Avoid odd numbers like $5, $7, etc. These numbers are considered inauspicious, especially to seniors.

Give even numbers more, except for number 4. Score points among your aunties and uncles by giving numbers that end with 0, 2, 6 or 8 — especially 8!

Although 4 is also an even number, it's considered bad luck as the Chinese word for the number sounds like the word for "death". So, tempting as it is to give $4 — which seems an affordable amount for people you don't know that well — it's better to avoid this in case others take offence.

4. Is there an age limit to receiving ang baos?

Myth: Kids, teens and young adults get ang baos because they are young.

Fact: Kids, teens and young adults get ang baos because they are unmarried. Ang bao giving is not dependent on age but tends to correlate with the age range people start getting married.

That said, most of the unmarried people we surveyed believe that receiving ang baos in your late 30s becomes awkward. Many will meet such kind gestures with: "Wah, so old already — no need lah uncle/auntie!".

Alternative escape routes include using their powers of distraction to change the topic or spout an excuse about needing the bathroom and making a quick exit. Some draw the line at an even earlier stage and stop giving you ang baos when you start earning a living and are officially a working adult.

Ultimately, you should give ang baos based on your comfort level and according to your family practices. If you're unsure, check with your parents or the elders in your extended family.

5. Should ang baos be opened in public?

No! While opening your Christmas presents in front of the gifters is perfectly acceptable in Western cultures, peeking inside your ang bao in front of the giver is a no-no in Chinese culture.

If you have kids, you'll know that they tend to say and do the darndest things at the most unexpected moments (boy are they lucky they're still cute). To avoid embarrassment, remind excitable little ones to say "thank you" after receiving ang baos. Then, keep them away and only let the kids open the ang baos back at home.

6. Where can I get free ang bao sleeves?

The easiest way to get free ang bao zua (paper) is to get some from your bank. Just drop by your nearest branch and ask if you can have some. If you have a relationship manager, they'll usually help out too.

You may have noticed it's become a trend to give ang baos from prominent banks, priority banking programmes or luxury brands as subtle statements about your socioeconomic standing. If you ask us, don't bother about these subtle "flexes" during your first few years of giving ang baos during Chinese New Year (or ever, actually).

Aside from banks, many retail brands also make and give out their own unique ang baos for customers. So you might also get some from your neighbourhood petrol station or supermarket.

If you don't mind spending a couple of bucks for nicer sleeves, you can consider ordering customised ones from online sites like Taobao or Shopee. Prefer physical shops? Go old school. Head to the shops in the heartland markets to take your pick from their designs.

7. Where can I pre-order new CNY notes?

Chinese New Year is all about the new. So while not necessary, many like to furnish their ang baos with shiny new notes.

…but maybe not that new. As part of efforts to go green and reduce waste, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has been encouraging Singaporeans to use fit-for-gifting notes and e-ang baos instead of new notes for the past few Chinese New Years. This year is no different!

What are fit notes and where can I get them?

Fit notes are generally clean and suitable for recirculation and festive gifting. Think of them as the crispest, freshest looking notes you've gotten out of an ATM — they're not new new, but they're very presentable.

Here are the banks you can pre-order new or fit notes from. Do note that if you plan on getting new or fit notes from DBS, OCBC or UOB, you have to make a pre-booking online. Walk-ins to bank branches are only allowed for elderly persons aged 60 and above and persons with disabilities.

Bank Pre-order dates Collection dates Maximum amount New notes Fit notes DBS/POSB [First period] Jan 27 [Second period] Feb 2 [First period] Feb 3 to 6

[Second period] Feb 9 to 13 $800 $1,400 Maybank From Jan 27, 9 am (while stocks last) Feb 3 to 14 $800 (1 Fortune Bundle per customer, comprising 60 pieces of $10 notes and 100 pieces of $2 notes)

– OCBC [First period] Jan 27 to 29

[Second period] Feb 3 to 5 [First period] Feb 3 to 9 [Second period] Feb 10 to 15 $800, up to $12,600 for Premier Private Clients $2,800, up to $62,000 for Premier Private Clients Standard Chartered From Jan 27, 12 am (while stocks last) Feb 3 to 15 $1,000 Only available in a bundle of $2,200 UOB [First period] From Jan 27 [Second period] From Feb 3 [First period] Feb 3 to 9 [Second period] Feb 10 to 14 $800 $1,400

If you can't get a reservation slot, you can also withdraw new or fit notes from these pop-up ATMs or bank branches:

DBS pop-up ATMs: Feb 3 to 15 (10am - 10pm daily) and 16 Feb (10am - 1pm).

UOB: Feb 3 to 15 at selected UOB ATMs.

Maybank: from Feb 3 at all branches except MSpace@Maybank Orchard.

OCBC: Feb 3 to 15 at selected ATMs. Capped at $1,800 worth of new or fit notes.

Standard Chartered: Clients aged 60 and above, or those requiring special assistance, may visit branches for new note exchanges without an appointment from Feb 3 to 16 (subject to branch hours).

Didn't see your preferred bank above? Check out the list from MAS to see if you can exchange notes there. While you can walk in to most banks on the list, we suggest you check their website or call in to check stock levels first.

8. How about e-ang baos?

Lazy to queue for hours outside your neighbourhood POSB branch? Aiyah, just use e-ang bao this year lah. They're convenient, fast and safe — so what's not to love?

Almost all major banks in Singapore now offer e-ang baos. Many also come with cute Chinese New Year-themed GIFs to send along with your e-ang bao, such as those from DBS last year.

E-ang baos tend to get a bad rap, especially among older folks in Singapore. Traditionalists might say: "Giving an ang bao is about sharing good luck and that means handing over the real thing." It's hard to argue with the feeling of receiving a shiny, red packet stuffed with crisp notes.

But let's be honest — times are changing. Imagine this: It's Chinese New Year and you receive a beautifully designed red packet. Instead of crisp notes, you find a QR code inside.

A quick scan, and — just like that — $10 lands instantly in your DBS PayLah! wallet. No more rushing to deposit cash, no more long queues at the bank. For both givers and receivers, e-ang baos make the whole process easier and more convenient.

There's also the environmental angle. Did you know that, according to MAS, printing new notes every year for CNY creates enough carbon emissions to power 430 4-room flats? It would take 10,000 new trees to offset that impact. E-ang baos offer a more sustainable way to keep the tradition going.

Our take? Whether it's cash or a QR code, it's still a gesture of goodwill. At the end of the day, it's the thought (and not the paper) that truly counts.

This article was first published in MoneySmart.