Common investment pitfalls

Investing can be hugely rewarding. But we need to be able to navigate behavioural tendencies that may cause poor investing decisions.

Taking control of your own finances can be hugely rewarding. But it is also permeated with investing mine traps that could potentially derail your returns.

Even seasoned investors and professional portfolio managers are not immune to these pitfalls.

Many of these are innate behavioural human tendencies that create delusions and lead to investment errors.

Jason Zweig, the author of the best selling book, Your Money and Your Brain, said, "Humankind evolved to seek rewards and avoid risks, but not to invest wisely. To do that. You'll have to outwit your impulses - especially the greedy and fearful ones."

With that said, here are three common human tendencies that may impact our investing.

MAKING GROSS GENERALISATIONS

The human brain makes sense of the world by recognising patterns. But when it comes to investing, assuming a pattern when there really isn't one could be detrimental.

Carolyn Gowen, a well-respected financial advisor, recently wrote in her blog that "in investing, we often mistake random noise for what appears to be a non-random sequence."