Concession passes for working adults: Are they ever worth it?

Many graduates who step into the working world realise they spend much more money than they previously did as a student. One reason for this is higher work-related expenses, like purchasing office wear and transport expenses of commuting to the Central Business District (CBD) every day.

The latter is especially true for university students who used to rely on free shuttle buses to get around each day or their student concession passes. Now that they are no longer eligible for student concession passes, the natural question that follows is whether the Adult Monthly Travel Card is something working adults should consider.

ABOUT THE ADULT MONTHLY TRAVEL PASS (AMTP)

The Adult Monthly Travel Pass (AMTP) is the only transport concession pass available for adults. Similar to the undergraduate concession pass, it grants unlimited travel on basic bus and train services. The main difference is that it costs $128 a month, which is 41 per cent more than what university students are paying.

If it's the first time you're getting the AMTP, you'll need to apply for the Adult Monthly Travel Card (AMTC), which will cost you $136.10 upfront. This includes a one-time $5 card cost, $3.10 personalisation fee and $128 AMTP for a month.

After applying, you will receive your AMTC in the mail in two to four weeks time. After activation, you can top up the card in subsequent months at TransitLink Ticket Offices, MRT Stations and Ticketing Machines.

Given that it costs so much more, is the adult concession pass ever worth it? This boils down to two factors of how you use on public transport: your travel distance and travel frequency.

HOW FAR DO YOU TRAVEL?

According to the Land Transport Authority, distance-based pricing was introduced to allow commuters to make transfers without being penalised. This is aimed to help commuters reduce travelling time by choosing transfers when it made sense for them while reducing the strain on public transport during peak hours.

For example, instead of waiting for a direct bus, a commuter could take a feeder bus to the nearest interchange before continuing their commute by train or another bus without paying extra.