Cost of living in Singapore (2020): Is your salary really enough?

Singapore is always appearing at the top of those cost-of-living surveys. But how expensive is it really to live here? If you're a young working adult or potential expat thinking of accepting that job offer in Singapore, you must be wondering just how much is "reasonable" for someone in your age group to spend each month.

Of course, the answer varies a lot with your lifestyle and values. Ask the guy who's happy to live with his parents at 40 and who rarely leaves the house for anything other than work, and you'll get a different answer than if you ask that social climber who feels you need the flashy car and condo to show you've "made it" in life.

So in compiling this rundown of the cost of living in Singapore, we decided to cover a range of options (from budget to higher-end) for a middle-class lifestyle. All costs are in Singapore dollars.

HOUSING COSTS

If you're moving here from another country, or a local thinking of moving out of your parent's home, your biggest expense by far is going to be housing, whether you're renting or buying a home.

You should budget at least $700 to $1,500 a month if you're renting, and $1,500 to $3,000 a month if you're a Singaporean/PR buying a home and eligible to purchase HDB property.

RENTING IN SINGAPORE

Most expats rent a home in Singapore. Be warned - it's not cheap.

If you're single and looking to rent just a room in a shared HDB flat (public housing) or a condo apartment (private) with shared bathroom, expect to pay about $700 to $2,000 each month.

Don't like to share? It'll cost ya. It costs about $1,500 to $4,500 to rent a studio apartment or one-bedroom unit in an HDB flat or condo.