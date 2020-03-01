This could disrupt your portfolio in 2020

2019 has seen its share of challenging events.

As we begin a new decade, many investors are all but ready to embrace the new year.

There has been no shortage of big events in 2019.

The US-China trade war, which started in mid-2018, escalated in 2019. Amid slowing global growth, there were notable bright sparks in Singapore such as the listing of LendLease Global Commercial REIT, three REIT mergers, and the partial takeover of Keppel Corporation Limited by Temasek Holdings.

And that's not the end of it.

As we turn the corner and enter 2020, there is one key theme that we think will matter for Singaporean investors.

DIGITAL BANK LICENSES

Earlier this year, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) announced that it would allow digital banks to operate in Singapore in 2021 by offering five digital-banking licenses.

Two of these will be full licenses, with the other three being restricted licenses.