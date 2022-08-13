Couple earning $180k per annum wonders if they should sell their EC for a profit of $650k to buy 2 condominiums or just 1 larger HDB

Hello Stacked,

I enjoyed all the videos and articles produced by Stacked. It is very enriching and informative, especially to newbies like myself when it comes to residential issues.

I hope to consult you on the best solution for my property purchase. My wife and I are unable to decide and are stuck in decisions. With the rising property price and personal circumstances, we can't seem to agree with each other on personal preferences and views.

We are in our mid-40s (wife is 42 and I am 45) with two kiddos at one year old. Currently, we are staying in an EC, three bedroom unit in Sengkang, bought five years ago and recently reached MOP.

Our unit is too small for four of us to stay. The main reason is one bedroom is converted into a walk-in wardrobe while the other room is reserved for my parents to stay and is fully furnished

. Our unit valuation is about $1,500,000. If we sell at valuation, we are able to profit a healthy amount of about $650,000. With that in mind, we are tempted to sell and purchase another bigger unit.

The property agent advises us to decouple. I will buy over her share while she used the money to purchase another new launch smaller private unit for investment or rental. Once it reached its' TOP in three to four years' time, we can sell two units and purchase a larger private unit. This would be our last chance to "flip" and get our next pot of gold by selling the newly TOP unit in four years' time.

Alternatively, we sell our current unit and purchase a larger HDB unit (which we can have some savings for rainy days). Considering, also the current high prices of housing and interest rates which will be a heavier burden on us if we get a larger size private unit. The latter option will be comfortable for our kids with the facilities available.

Financially, we have a stable combined income of $180,000 per annum. With investments and saving bonds, we can receive about $200,000 by the age of 60. Personally, I hope to have a capital appreciation for my house just in case of any emergency, I can downgrade my unit for "cash on hand".

We would like to move to Serangoon area (most preferred), North or North East side of Singapore. Mainly is to stay near my parents-in-law as they are the caretaker for our two kids.

Apologies on such a long email. I look forward to hearing your profession advise soon so that we can make a sound decision.

Hey there,

Thank you for the kind words, we're really happy to hear you enjoy our content and that it has been helpful to you in your journey so far!

We do see how this can be a rather perplexing situation to be in. It is actually quite a common scenario that those in the same age group (early to mid-40s) are facing as it could possibly be the last opportunity to capitalise on a new launch property, but at the same time, you do also need a bigger space to accommodate your growing family.

As with most cases, it is a matter of what you truly prioritise the most at the end of the day. Figuring out which of these you prioritise more is crucial to making the right decision for better peace of mind. For now, we'll run through the options you've listed and share our thoughts on them!

Should you decouple and purchase a smaller new launch unit for investment?

PHOTO: The Straits Times

Many people are always tempted by the decoupling option with the promise of maximising future profits, but there are its risks. However, this option is possible with the consideration of capital gains in mind since it does not change the current living situation. Here are several things you should take note of before proceeding:

Costs involved

Since your EC has reached its Minimum Occupation Period (MOP), the Seller's Stamp Duty (SSD) will not be payable. But for those who are looking to decouple within three years of purchasing a private property, an SSD of 4 - 12 per cent will be chargeable and this has to be paid in cash.

For the individual that is buying over the shares of the property, he/she will have to pay a Buyer's Stamp Duty (BSD) which will be calculated based on the value of the shares that are being bought over.

So for example, if both parties own 50 per cent shares each and the valuation of the property is at $1.5M, the party buying over the shares will have to pay a BSD of $17,100 based on the valuation of the 50 per cent share value at $750,000.

As decoupling involves two transactions, i.e buying, and selling, the legal fees can amount to upwards of $5,000.

2. CPF refund

As with a normal selling transaction, when a property is sold, your CPF used plus incurred interest will have to be refunded into your CPF OA. For the party buying over the shares, a considerable amount of CPF funds could have already been utilised in the initial purchase of the property, so he/she may need to pay for the CPF refund of the selling party in cash.

Put simply, if the CPF refund for the selling party is $300,000 and the buying party currently has a balance of $100,000 in his/her CPF OA, he/she will have to top up the remaining $200,000 in cash into the selling party's CPF OA.

3. Loan amount

The individual buying over the shares of the property will have to ensure that his/her income is able to support the new loan given that the current Total Debt Servicing Ratio (TDSR) threshold is at 55 per cent of a borrower's monthly income.

Just as with any property purchase, we always want to practice prudence and not over-stretch ourselves, especially for a family with young kids like yourself.

As we do not have your exact figures, we cannot advise whether or not you guys will be able to decouple the property prudently.

But since this is something your real estate agent has advised you to do, we'll assume they have done the calculations and that this is a feasible pathway.

We suppose this investment will be a short-term plan seeing that you will most likely need to move in the next few years as your kids are growing up.

If you're looking at a new launch property and planning to sell once it obtains its Temporary Occupation Permit (TOP), then rental will not come into play. If you're open to looking at resale properties, you should take into account their rental yield and possible capital appreciation in the near future.

One upside of buying a new launch would be its progressive payment plan which will lighten the financial burden during the initial years while the development is still under construction. After paying the 25 per cent downpayment and stamp fees, this is what the typical progressive payment plan will look like:

Stage of construction per cent of purchase price disbursed Foundation work 10 Reinforced concrete work 10 Partition walls 5 Roofing 5 Door sub-frames / door frames, window frames, electrical wiring (without

fittings), internal plastering, and plumbing 5 Car parks, roads, and drains serving the housing project 5 Notice of vacant possession – TOP obtained 25 Completion date – Certificate of Statutory Completion is issued 15

As for a resale unit, the loan repayment will kick in once the transaction is complete which could be as soon as 2.5-three months time, but buying a resale unit has its perks too.

You'll be able to physically see the unit, facing, who your neighbours are (although this can change of course), and start renting it out for income once you get your keys.

Some costs that you may incur should you wish to rent out the unit would be the condo's monthly maintenance fee, agent fees, and cost to clean and touch up the place if needed. As we have said earlier, you should definitely check out the average rental yield before purchasing if your intention is to earn some passive income from the rental.

We get that the prospect of buying a new launch and making a tidy profit upon TOP is a huge draw for investors but that isn't always the case. Just as buying a resale property doesn't necessarily mean you'll lose money.

You can read more on that here! It is more important that you have identified the right investment property, rather than decoupling for the sake of buying one - only to be saddled with a poor investment as well as a less than agreeable living situation.

For your perusal, these are some of the most affordable new launch and resale units available on the market at the moment. They may or may not be suitable for you depending on your own needs, you should consult your agent for further analysis.