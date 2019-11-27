Credit counselling & debt management programmes in Singapore: How can they help?

Singaporeans are used to being self-sufficient and never relying on hand-outs. While that's definitely made us resilient, it also means that we end up feeling like we have no one to turn to when we run into problems.

Falling into financial difficulties can be particularly debilitating. With little in the way of a social safety network, falling into debt can be very scary and stressful.

But there is hope. Before reaching the point where you have to declare bankruptcy, it might still be possible to get your finances in order and dig yourself out of debt with the help of a credit counselling programme.

WHAT ARE CREDIT COUNSELLING PROGRAMMES AND WHAT DO THEY ENTAIL?

Credit counselling programmes are designed to get you on the road to paying off your debt and finally become debt free.

As people looking to enrol are probably not in a position to pay for an expensive programme, local NGO Credit Counselling Singapore offers one-on-one credit counselling at a very low fee. Together with a counsellor, you will work out a plan to manage and pay back your debt.

BEST DEBT CONSOLIDATION PLANS IN SINGAPORE

What if you are in debt amounting to more than 12 times your monthly salary, but you think you can pay it back on your own without having to go through credit counselling?

In that case, your best bet is to look for a debt consolidation plan. Debt consolidation lets you combine all your high interest debt (eg. credit card debt, personal loans, credit lines) under one single lender that charges lower interest rates. So essentially you are paying back all your debt from your previous debtors, and then transferring that debt to another lender.