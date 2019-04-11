Credit score - facts, myths & a case study

Your Credit Score determines your eligibility to avail any loan. A bad score can become the reason for your loan-application rejection or you might have to pay a high interest rate.

Thus, many financial decisions rest on this one report which lenders have easy access to. It's necessary then, that you have a good awareness of what lies in your credit report and what measures you have to take to ensure it stays healthy.

WHAT EXACTLY IS YOUR CREDIT SCORE?

A credit score is a numerical score which tells you how good or bad your credit track record is. This score is derived by taking into consideration a few factors such as your credit behaviour, repayment history, loan availed, type of loans, defaults, etc.

The score ranges from 300 to 900. Generally a score of above 800 is considered excellent by the lenders and preferred for granting a loan or Credit Card to an individual.