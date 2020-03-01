Do you have the mindset of a trader? That's the advertising catchphrase for an online broker that is marketing aggressively around Raffles Place.

The advertisement makes short-term trading sound like a lucrative and exciting proposition. But in reality, short-term trading is an extremely risky sport. Many factors are working against traders that they more often end up losing money instead.

With the aggressive marketing campaign in the heart of CBD, I thought it would be important to highlight some of the dangers of short-term trading before more people get burnt.

TRADING COSTS

Day traders who trade frequently end up paying much more in commissions than long-term buy and hold investors. These commissions add up over time, especially when short-term traders tend to take profit after only a small percentage gain.

While online trading fees are generally falling, fees can still add up over time. Right from the get-go, traders are already trying to claw back what they lost in fees, making their task of earning money all the more difficult. The difference in the bid and ask further complicates the issue.

Buy and hold investors, on the other hand, pay less in fees and each investment they make can end up becoming multi-baggers, making brokerage fees negligible in the long run.

THE USE OF MARGIN

Typically, day traders use margin to increase the size of their trade. Margin allows traders to earn a higher return on their capital outlay but it also increases the size of a loss.

On top of that, margin calls make trades even riskier. Should the trade position go against the trader and fall below their available funds, the margin call will immediately close their position, realising the loss.

IT'S A ZERO-SUM GAME