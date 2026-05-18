Data centre operator DayOne considering dual IPO in Singapore and US, source says

Global data centre operator DayOne is considering a dual initial public offering (IPO) in Singapore and the US, though the Singapore plans are not concrete at this stage, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Sunday (May 17).

DayOne initially considered a sole listing in New York, but has been persuaded by Singaporean stock market officials to co-list, the Financial Times reported earlier on Sunday.

The source spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity because the information was not public. The data centre operator declined to comment.

Reuters reported in February that DayOne planned to raise US$5 billion (S$6.4 billion) in a US IPO that could value the company at US$20 billion.

Shanghai-based GDS Holdings set up GDS International in Singapore in 2022, which was rebranded as DayOne in January 2025 following its separation from the parent company.

Singapore-based DayOne's current investors include US investment firm Coatue Management, SoftBank Vision Fund and Citadel Securities founder Ken Griffin.

GDS retains a minority stake in the company.

DayOne raised more than US$2 billion in its series C equity financing in January, but did not disclose a valuation at the time.

The funding round was priced at a 100 per cent premium to its prior equity raising, the data centre operator said at the time.

The round was led by existing investor Coatue with participation from investors including Indonesia's sovereign wealth fund, Indonesia Investment Authority.

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