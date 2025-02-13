DBS appoints Derrick Goh as group COO in newly created role

Singapore's largest bank DBS announced another spate of leadership changes in senior-level appointments on Wednesday (Feb 12), including a newly-created role of Group Chief Operating Officer (COO).

The role will be taken on by Derrick Goh, Member of Parliament for Nee Soon GRC, who will assume the position on April 1.

Goh has been with DBS since 2008 and is currently head of group audit at the bank.

In addition to overseeing both the bank's operations and transformation divisions, he will also join its executive committee.

The 56-year-old previously held several senior roles within DBS, including head of POSB and consumer banking group distribution in Singapore. He was also regional COO, CFO of the bank's institutional banking group, as well as head of finance, group planning and analytics.

Goh also ran in the 2020 General Election.

DBS also announced that Koh Kar Siong will take over the role of head of group audit.

Currently the group head of corporate and SME Banking, Koh will also become a member of the bank's management committee.

Koh joined DBS in 2003 and has taken on various roles including head of SME banking in Singapore, head of POSB and CBG distribution in Singapore, as well as head of CBG in China.

DBS also announced that Jimmy Ng, group head of operations, will be retiring from executive duties from July 1. He will subsequently serve as a senior advisor for the bank’s artificial intelligence efforts till Dec 31, 2025.

Last August, DBS announced the retirement of CEO Piyush Gupta. Tan Su Shan, formerly the group head of institutional banking, will succeed him as CEO starting March this year.

