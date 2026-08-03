Ping An's former Global Voyager Fund CEO Jonathan Larsen joins DBS boards

Jonathan Larsen has been appointed to the boards of DBS Group Holdings and DBS Bank with effect from Monday (Aug 3).

The 60-year-old's appointment as a non-executive and independent director was published in a company announcement filed with the Singapore Exchange (SGX) after trading closed on Monday.

Larsen was previously the chief innovation officer of Ping An Group, and the chairman and chief executive officer of the Ping An Global Voyager Fund from May 2017 until he retired in February this year.

He was responsible for bringing new technologies, platforms and business models to support Ping An's growth in China and internationally, Singapore's largest bank said.

The Shenzhen-headquartered financial services group has over 220 million retail customers and nearly 611 million Internet users, making it one of the largest financial services groups in the world.

Prior to joining Ping An, the banking and financial services veteran spent 18 years at Citigroup where he served as global head of the bank's retail banking and mortgage businesses spanning 19 countries.

He was also Citi's country head for Singapore from 2008 to 2009, before being promoted to become regional head of its Asia-Pacific consumer business.

According to DBS' filing, Larsen currently serves as a director at 10X Banking Technology Holdings and Prive Investments Limited.

In a statement issued to the media, DBS chairman Peter Seah noted that Larsen brings a unique combination of financial services expertise, technology leadership and innovation experience, shaped through decades of senior leadership at leading global and Asian financial institutions.

"His perspectives will be highly valuable as the DBS Boards continue to guide the bank through an increasingly dynamic and technology-driven environment," Seah said.

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editor@asiaone.com