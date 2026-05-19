DBS CEO Tan Su Shan sells $6m in company stock

CEO of DBS Bank Tan Su Shan has cashed out 100,000 of her company shares for $6 million.

According to a Singapore Exchange (SGX) filing on Monday (May 18), they were sold on May 15 at $60.12 per share in an open-market transaction.

Tan now holds 1.3 million DBS shares, which is 0.048 per cent of the bank's total ordinary shares.

The bank's shares opened at $61 on Tuesday.

DBS reported a $2.93 billion net profit for the first quarter of 2026.

Tan, who is the bank's first female CEO, took over in March 2025 from Piyush Gupta who was the CEO for 15 years.

She received $9.6 million in remuneration for last year, covering her time as CEO and when she served as deputy CEO earlier in the year.

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lim.kewei@asiaone.com