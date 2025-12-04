DBS named Global Bank of the Year by Financial Times publication

DBS, Singapore’s largest bank, has been named Global Bank of the Year by The Banker, a publication of the Financial Times.

DBS had won the award in 2018 and 2021 as well..

It was also awarded Asia Bank of the Year, Singapore Bank of the Year, Asia-Pacific Investment Bank of the Year and Investment Bank of the Year for Financial Institutions Group.

The awards assess financial institutions’ financial performances, technological innovation, sustainability initiatives and service to clients.

Silvia Pavoni, editor in chief of The Banker, noted DBS’ "noteworthy" investment in artificial intelligence to protect customers from financial scams, as well as training its staff to adopt the new technology.

DBS CEO Tan Su Shan said that the award is testament to its continued leadership and impact globally.

"But we will remain hungry, humble and nimble. We will continue to push boundaries, embracing new technologies and sustainable practices to shape the future of banking," she added.

