Award Banner
Award Banner
money

DBS names Calvin Ong as new head of consumer banking

DBS names Calvin Ong as new head of consumer banking
Calvin Ong (left), 42, will take over as DBS' head of consumer banking on Jan 1, 2025. He replaces Jeremy Soo, who has held the role for 17 years.
PHOTO: DBS
Sean LerPUBLISHED ONSeptember 06, 2024 8:34 AMBySean Ler

DBS Bank has named Calvin Ong, 42, as its new head of consumer banking for Singapore. He succeeds Jeremy Soo, who retires from executive duties at the end of the year. 

Currently head of investment products and advisory in DBS' consumer banking and wealth management group, Ong has been with the bank for 17 years. He started off as a management associate.

Since joining the Singapore lender in 2007, Ong has held several roles across the bank, including in private equity, group planning, treasury and markets, and corporate treasury. 

In his present role, Ong has been credited for growing investment fee income across the wealth continuum, amid market volatility.

In a statement to the media on Sept 6, DBS said that Ong "was a key member of the management team responsible for the transformation of DBS' balance sheet management, capital and funding, and structured corporate transactions. He rose through the ranks to become Deputy Corporate Treasurer".

It added that Soo, who is credited for implementing the bank’s Managing Through Journeys initiative, will remain in an advisory role.

Ong will start his new position on Jan 1, 2025.

ALSO READ: DBS chief Piyush Gupta to step down next March; veteran banker Tan Su Shan to assume role

editor@asiaone.com 

DBSBusinessSingapore banksBanks and Financial Institutions
This website is best viewed using the latest versions of web browsers.