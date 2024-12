DBS Group said on Monday (Dec 9) that Han Kwee Juan, currently Singapore country head, will be group head of institutional banking from Jan 1.

Juan will succeed Deputy CEO Tan Su Shan, who will become CEO when Piyush Gupta retires, as planned, on March 28, 2025, the company said.

DBS said Lim Him Chuan will take over as Singapore country head.

[[nid:700459]]