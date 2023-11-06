DBS posts 18% jump in Q3 profit, beating estimates

SINGAPORE — Singapore's biggest bank DBS Group reported on Monday (Nov 6) a better than expected 18 per cent jump in third-quarter net profit on the back of higher interest rates, which it forecast will also help keep its profit steady next year.

DBS, which is also Southeast Asia's largest lender, has already forecast a record full-year profit for the current year. "Net profit (for 2024) to be maintained around record 2023 level," CEO Piyush Gupta said in results presentation materials.

"As we enter the coming year, higher-for-longer interest rates will be a net benefit to earnings, while our solid balance sheet with ample liquidity, prudent general allowance reserves and healthy capital ratios will provide us with strong buffers against macro uncertainties," Gupta said in a statement.

The bank's July-September net profit rose to S$2.63 billion from S$2.24 billion a year earlier as total income grew to a record on higher interest margins and fee income.

That beat the mean estimate of S$2.5 billion from four analysts surveyed by LSEG.

Gupta also expected the bank's 2024 net interest income to be around this year's level, and fee income momentum to be sustained by wealth management and cards.

He also forecast next year's profit before allowances to be higher, and total allowances to normalise to 17-20 basis points of loans, according to the statement.

Besides higher global interest rates, Singapore banks have benefitted from strong inflows of wealth drawn in by the city-state's political stability.

But global economic uncertainty could weigh on Singapore's economic prospects. The country's central bank kept monetary policy settings unchanged in April and October.

Smaller peer United Overseas Bank reported in end-October a weaker-than-expected 1per cent drop in third-quarter net profit.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp is due to announce its quarterly results on Nov 10.

DBS was barred last week by the country's central bank from acquiring new businesses or making non-essential IT changes for a six-month period to ensure it focuses on shoring up its digital banking services, after they suffered several disruptions this year.

Gupta said in the statement on Monday that DBS would execute a "comprehensive set of measures" to address the digital disruptions.

ALSO READ: DBS's Piyush Gupta: Asia's most disrupted digital banker