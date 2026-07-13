DBS becomes first Singapore stock to top $200 billion in market value

SINGAPORE - DBS Group's market value closed above $200 billion on Monday (July 13) for the first time, a milestone for both Singapore's biggest bank by asset size and the city-state's stock market.

Its shares ended nearly 0.5 per cent higher at $70.79, after touching an all-time high of $70.80 earlier in the session, taking their gains so far this year to some 26 per cent.

The rally comes before DBS reports its second-quarter results on August 6.

The bank posted a 1 per cent rise in first-quarter net profit to $2.93 billion, helped by record income and strong wealth management fees.

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