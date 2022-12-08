December 2022 HDB record sales: 5-room Jurong West DBSS sold for $858k, 2-room Choa Chu Kang flat sold for $318k

A five-room HDB flat in DBSS development Lake Vista, along Yuan Ching Road, has just been sold for a record $858,000 in December 2022, making it the most expensive five-room HDB resale flat in Jurong West.

The 1,163-sqft unit, located within the 19th-21st floor range at block 138C, was sold at $738 psf, which is also a psf price record for five-room flats in the neighbourhood.

The previous record holder for a five-room HDB resale flat in Jurong West was also at the same development but adjacent block 138B. In August 2022, a 1,130-sqft unit within the 13th-15th floor range was sold for $805,000 ($712 psf).

We should emphasise that this development is nowhere near any MRT station (Lakeside MRT station is about 2.2 kilometres, or a 27-minute walk away).

It is, however adjacent to the SuperBowl Jurong shopping area (with a Sheng Shiong supermarket) and is a short drive along the AYE to the Tuas Second Link checkpoint.

The new sale even surpassed the record set in the neighbouring town of Jurong East, where the current holder is a 1,324-sqft, five-room (Improved) HDB resale flat at 288D Jurong East Street 21, sold for $805,000 ($608 psf) in April.

Most of the five-room units within Blocks 138B to 138D of Lake Vista face the narrow, open field area bounded by Corporation Drive, Hu Ching Road and Yuan Ching Road. Their balconies overlook low-lying buildings formed by the Yuvabarathi International School and Jurong Secondary School, with Jurong Lake Gardens to the east and northeast.

Being on a high floor, the record-selling unit most likely has a breathtaking view of this "vista".

Completed in September 2014, Lake Vista has a remaining lease of 90 years nine months. It comprises 682 units across three-, four- and five-room flat types.

Separately, a 495-sqft, two-room (Model A) HDB resale flat at 535 Choa Chu Kang Street 51, located within the seventh to ninth-floor range, had just set a record for two-room flats in the town when it was sold for $318,000 ($642 psf) in December 2022.

The previous record set for a two-room flat in Choa Chu Kang was in June 2022, when a 495-sqft unit in the same block (10th-12th floor range) was sold for $305,000 ($616 psf).

The closest MRT station to Block 535 Choa Chu Kang Street 51 is Yew Tee MRT station, about 800 metres away or roughly a 10-minute walk. Choa Chu Kang MRT station is south of the block, which is roughly 1.3 kilometres away (about an 18-minute walk).

The highlight of this block is that it faces Limbang Park and is next to the Limbang Shopping Centre. The development is known as Limbang Meadows, with TOP on September 2011 and a remaining lease period of 87 years and nine months.

This article was first published in 99.co.