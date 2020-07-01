Defining investing risk and protecting ourselves from it

Read also

Shallow risk is the type of risk that time can erase. It's not permanent. And if we're long-term investors - and everyone should be long-term investors! - I believe we need not be concerned about shallow risk.

In presentations on the market outlook for 2020 that I gave in Dec 2019, I played a game with my audience:

"I'm going to share two stocks with you, and you're going to tell me which you would prefer to invest in.

Stock ABC is the first. It was listed in 1997. From 1997 to 2018, the peak-to-trough decline in Stock ABC's share price in each year had ranged from 12.6 per cent to 83.0 per cent. Put another way, Stock ABC had experienced a double-digit peak-to-trough decline every single year from 1997 to 2018.

Now let's look at Stock DEF. It was also listed in 1997. And the chart shows Stock DEF's share price growing by an astonishing 76,000 per cent from $2 (S$2.70) in 1997 to $1,500 in 2018. It's obvious that Stock DEF has been an incredible long-term winner.

With this information, would you prefer to invest in Stock ABC or Stock DEF?"

I then revealed their identities:

"Here's the kicker: They are the same stock. Stock ABC and Stock DEF are both Amazon, the US e-commerce giant."