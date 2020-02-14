Diary of a private investor: Snacks are not to be sniffed at

Did you know that each of us here in Singapore munches through 3.1 kg of snacks every year? That's roughly 50 bags of crisps.

That puts us above the average for the rest of the world on a per capita basis. I am not entirely sure it is something we should be proud of, though.

Nevertheless, our penchant for nibbles means that the Singapore snack food market is valued at almost US$170 million (S$235.9 million) annually.

But let's not be too hard on ourselves.

It is probably alright to snack, if we do it in moderation.

My favourite around this time of year is bak kwa. And whilst snacking may not always be good for our health, they might not be too bad for our wealth.

SNACKING AROUND THE WORLD

After all, the global snacks-food market is worth a whopping US$171 billion.

What's more, it could grow at a compound annual rate of around 4 per cent. That's a lot of tortilla chips, biscuits, murukku and wasabi-coated peanuts flying off supermarket shelves and into our shopping trolleys.

Some of the biggest snacks makers in the world can be found in Europe and the US.

They include America's Mondelez, which makes Oreo cookies, that is valued at nearly US$80 billion, and Switzerland's Nestle, which is valued at US$305 billion. The latter also has a listing in Malaysia that has implemented Halal practices since 1970.

TASTY RETURNS

What's interesting from an investor's perspective is that most of these snacks makers are quite efficient. On average, they generate around $13 of profit on every $100 of shareholder investment.

Part of the reason for their high return on equity is their consistently strong bottom-line profits, which is around 10 per cent of sales.