Diesel now 32 cents away from $5 as Shell, Sinopec, SPC hike prices by 20 to 30 cents

A day ahead of ministerial statements in Parliament on the impact of the Middle East situation on Singapore, fuel companies on Monday (April 6) raised diesel prices by between 20 and 30 cents, with the posted price at Shell now just 32 cents shy of $5 per litre.

In a price board update at 4pm, Shell announced that it has raised its posted price for diesel by 25 cents to $4.68 — the highest among fuel companies here.

This was followed by Sinopec and then SPC, with both fuel companies raising their prices for diesel by 20 cents and 30 cents to $4.43 and $4.42 respectively.

All three fuel companies kept their petrol prices unchanged.

The latest round of diesel-centric price hikes follows two consecutive days of higher pump prices last week as Caltex, Shell and SPC raised prices on April 2, while Esso and Sinopec mirrored similar changes on Good Friday (April 3).

Following the latest round of price movements, the cost of diesel now ranges from $4.42 at SPC to $4.68 at Shell.

Company / Fuel 92-octane 95-octane 98-octane Premium Diesel Caltex $3.43 $3.47 Not available $4.16 $4.43 Esso $3.43 $3.46 $3.98 Not available $4.43 Shell* Not available $3.46 $3.98 $4.20 $4.68* Sinopec* Not available $3.47 $3.97 $4.10 $4.43* SPC* $3.43 $3.46 $3.97 Not available $4.42* Prices are correct as at 6pm on April 6. All prices are before discounts. *Indicates change to posted price(s) on April 6.

Estimated $172 rise in monthly operating cost per diesel van

In just one week, diesel prices have now creeped up from a range of $3.72 to $4.13 on March 30 to between $4.42 and $4.68 on April 6 — an increase in the floor price of at least 70 cents.

The posted prices for diesel ranged between $2.97 and $3.05 on March 6.

This means that a business owner operating a Nissan NV200 urban delivery van now faces an additional cost of about $172 per month on fuel alone.

Fleet owners are expected to bear even heavier costs that may cut away at their operating profits.

ESTIMATED CHANGE IN MONTHLY FUEL COST PER VAN Annual distance travelled 17,500 Monthly distance travelled 1,458km Estimated fuel consumption 14kml Diesel needed per month ~104 litres Monthly diesel price (on March 6) $3.02 per litre at Shell (before discounts) $314.08 Monthly diesel price (on April 6) $4.68 per litre at Shell (before discounts) $486.72 Monthly change $172.64

On April 2, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong announced that the Government has convened the Homefront Crisis Ministerial Committee (HCMC), led by Coordinating Minister for National Security K Shanmugam.

Acknowledging the impact on households and businesses amid rising energy costs and uncertainties, PM Wong said the Government will "cushion the immediate impact" by enhancing existing measures, bringing some of them forward to provide earlier relief.

He added that the Government will also provide targeted support for sectors that are more severely affected.

Speaking to reporters on April 4, Shanmugam explained the need for the inter-ministerial nature of the committee, adding that details of its plans will be shared at the next Parliament sitting on April 7.

Three ministers — Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong, Coordinating Minister for National Security K Shanmugam, and Acting Minister for Transport Jeffrey Siow — are expected to deliver ministerial statements on the impact of the Middle East situation on Singapore.

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