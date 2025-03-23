Do high-floor HDB flats appreciate more in value? The data may surprise you

One common perception about HDB flats is that higher floors command a premium — often due to the view or privacy.

However, HDB dwellers can be a practical bunch: in our interactions with homeowners and readers, many cite the hassle of long lift rides, or they feel top-floor living can be isolating. At the same time, we also know that many buyers do still chase units on higher floors.

Given these competing perspectives, we decided it's high time we did a deep dive. However, we recognise some limitations when it comes to the data — while flats seem to be homogeneous due to their similarities, they can vary significantly in terms of location, age, amenities, views and so on.

As such, we narrowed our focus to HDB flats that were 10 to 19 years old, and looked at their price growth between 2020 and 2024. Flats between 10 to 19 years had a good mix of strong transaction volume and flats that were built over 30 storeys (such as Pinnacle @ Duxton).

We also broke down the data by flat type (3-room, 4-room, and 5-room) and by estate, as some towns have more high-floor options than others. This way, we could isolate the floor-level impact more effectively while ensuring as fair a comparison as possible.

Disclaimer:

We only covered flats with enough resale transaction data in each estate-floor-type combination. As a result, some data points are missing where transactions were minimal or didn't exist.

The results are also time-specific (2020–2024). If market conditions shift drastically, the floor premium (or lack thereof) could change.

Other factors – like orientation, remaining lease beyond the 10- to 19-year mark, or block-specific features – can overshadow the effect of being on a high floor. This is hard to account for due to the vast amount of flats available.

That said, here's what we uncovered (skip to the picture graphs to see the patterns unless you’re interested in the actual growth numbers)

3-room flat price growth by estate and storey range

TOWN 01 TO 03 04 TO 06 07 TO 09 10 TO 12 13 TO 15 16 TO 18 19 TO 21 22 TO 24 25 TO 27 28 TO 30 31 TO 33 34 TO 36 37 TO 39 CLEMENTI 38per cent 23per cent 26per cent 32per cent 24per cent 25per cent 28per cent 18per cent 15per cent JURONG EAST 24per cent 34per cent 32per cent 29per cent 43per cent 32per cent 38per cent 17per cent QUEENSTOWN 32per cent 25per cent 18per cent 27per cent 20per cent 20per cent 14per cent 14per cent 28per cent 39per cent 21per cent BUKIT MERAH 13per cent 23per cent 25per cent 24per cent 36per cent 38per cent 21per cent 18per cent 25per cent 39per cent ANG MO KIO 23per cent 37per cent 35per cent 38per cent 28per cent 41per cent 43per cent 38per cent 33per cent WOODLANDS 47per cent 52per cent 49per cent 47per cent 36per cent 43per cent 44per cent 50per cent BUKIT PANJANG 37per cent 54per cent 44per cent 44per cent 42per cent 54per cent 39per cent 44per cent SENGKANG 35per cent 39per cent 43per cent 46per cent 41per cent 48per cent 44per cent 47per cent 46per cent KALLANG/WHAMPOA 14per cent 18per cent 20per cent 22per cent 34per cent SEMBAWANG 49per cent 42per cent 53per cent JURONG WEST 25per cent 41per cent 40per cent 28per cent 34per cent 28per cent 2per cent GEYLANG 52per cent 32per cent 29per cent 21per cent YISHUN 43per cent 44per cent 40per cent 34per cent 39per cent 34per cent CHOA CHU KANG 48per cent 36per cent 44per cent 45per cent 40per cent 41per cent PUNGGOL 51per cent 46per cent 41per cent 45per cent 40per cent 46per cent HOUGANG 46per cent 36per cent 21per cent 32per cent 27per cent 55per cent BEDOK 17per cent 37per cent 32per cent 17per cent TAMPINES 43per cent 40per cent 38per cent 38per cent 24per cent PASIR RIS 50per cent 35per cent 41per cent 45per cent 49per cent

For 3-room flats, there is sometimes strong price growth for higher-floor units in non-mature estates. Towns like Punggol, Sengkang, Choa Chu Kang, Pasir Ris, and Woodlands show they can sometimes exceed 40 per cent price growth, with some even going past 50 per cent.

Older "hot spots" like Clementi, Queenstown, Bukit Merah, and Kallang/Whampoa show more inconsistent patterns, with some high gains but also some weaker growth below 20 per cent.

An anomaly here is Jurong West, which shows only 2.42 per cent appreciation in the 19 - 21 floor height band. This is a one-off outlier, caused by the lack of transaction volumes.

4-room flat price growth by estate and storey range

TOWN 01 TO 03 04 TO 06 07 TO 09 10 TO 12 13 TO 15 16 TO 18 19 TO 21 22 TO 24 25 TO 27 28 TO 30 31 TO 33 34 TO 36 37 TO 39 40 TO 42 43 TO 45 46 TO 48 49 TO 51 CENTRAL AREA 28per cent 37per cent 36per cent 37per cent 38per cent 35per cent 39per cent 25per cent 25per cent 30per cent 37per cent 31per cent CLEMENTI 18per cent 19per cent 30per cent 20per cent 25per cent 30per cent 19per cent 34per cent 26per cent 21per cent 24per cent 27per cent 19per cent QUEENSTOWN 28per cent 21per cent 26per cent 27per cent 22per cent 22per cent 25per cent 26per cent 17per cent 32per cent 28per cent 32per cent 14per cent 26per cent TOA PAYOH 34per cent 18per cent 12per cent 20per cent 26per cent 17per cent 22per cent 20per cent 29per cent 16per cent 30per cent BUKIT MERAH 35per cent 28per cent 21per cent 28per cent 22per cent 25per cent 28per cent 25per cent 25per cent 20per cent 27per cent 35per cent JURONG EAST 45per cent 35per cent 43per cent 44per cent 39per cent 41per cent 40per cent BUKIT PANJANG 32per cent 37per cent 36per cent 36per cent 33per cent 38per cent 37per cent 34per cent 36per cent 31per cent 34per cent ANG MO KIO 48per cent 29per cent 31per cent 30per cent 23per cent 33per cent 24per cent 38per cent KALLANG/WHAMPOA 29per cent 38per cent 24per cent 22per cent 28per cent 21per cent 40per cent 24per cent WOODLANDS 43per cent 46per cent 43per cent 43per cent 49per cent 36per cent 38per cent 42per cent SENGKANG 40per cent 42per cent 40per cent 42per cent 45per cent 43per cent 45per cent 41per cent 43per cent JURONG WEST 43per cent 29per cent 33per cent 28per cent 31per cent 16per cent 11per cent 11per cent BISHAN 41per cent 29per cent 23per cent BEDOK 23per cent 23per cent 20per cent 26per cent 22per cent 25per cent TAMPINES 36per cent 41per cent 38per cent 34per cent 25per cent 32per cent HOUGANG 31per cent 31per cent 32per cent 35per cent 25per cent 32per cent PUNGGOL 44per cent 43per cent 42per cent 39per cent 39per cent 36per cent CHOA CHU KANG 34per cent 28per cent 28per cent 28per cent 26per cent 38per cent SEMBAWANG 44per cent 48per cent 41per cent 43per cent 36per cent 42per cent GEYLANG 20per cent 34per cent 25per cent 29per cent PASIR RIS 44per cent 43per cent 39per cent 39per cent 44per cent YISHUN 44per cent 44per cent 38per cent 40per cent 50per cent

Non-mature towns like Sengkang, Punggol, and Choa Chu Kang had some examples of appreciation among upper floors, often exceeding 40 per cent.

For Hougang and Bukit Panjang flats, there are some strong spikes in price for mid-floor flats (e.g., 16 - 24), which may be even higher than upper-floor units.

5-room flat price growth by estate and storey range

TOWN 01 TO 03 04 TO 06 07 TO 09 10 TO 12 13 TO 15 16 TO 18 19 TO 21 22 TO 24 25 TO 27 28 TO 30 31 TO 33 34 TO 36 37 TO 39 40 TO 42 43 TO 45 46 TO 48 CENTRAL AREA 40per cent 31per cent 23per cent 22per cent 26per cent 23per cent 26per cent TOA PAYOH 18per cent 25per cent 33per cent 23per cent 24per cent 37per cent 37per cent 49per cent 41per cent 41per cent 35per cent KALLANG/WHAMPOA 30per cent 20per cent 23per cent 16per cent 18per cent 37per cent 47per cent 23per cent BISHAN 64per cent 60per cent 39per cent 36per cent 62per cent 46per cent CLEMENTI 28per cent 16per cent 21per cent 27per cent 27per cent 13per cent 32per cent 17per cent 29per cent QUEENSTOWN 27per cent 53per cent 40per cent 39per cent 5per cent 24per cent 35per cent 28per cent 10per cent 33per cent BUKIT PANJANG 31per cent 38per cent 28per cent 30per cent 33per cent 28per cent 34per cent 22per cent ANG MO KIO 53per cent 22per cent 40per cent 52per cent 46per cent 32per cent 19per cent 9per cent 24per cent BUKIT MERAH 24per cent 3per cent 20per cent 12per cent 38per cent SENGKANG 29per cent 35per cent 40per cent 33per cent 32per cent 39per cent 37per cent 38per cent JURONG WEST 29per cent 32per cent 27per cent 13per cent 24per cent 21per cent 33per cent JURONG EAST 43per cent TAMPINES 30per cent 28per cent 33per cent 25per cent 30per cent 22per cent HOUGANG 49per cent 28per cent 32per cent 33per cent 15per cent 28per cent SEMBAWANG 42per cent 28per cent PUNGGOL 30per cent 38per cent 35per cent 31per cent 34per cent 37per cent BEDOK 20per cent 25per cent 22per cent 20per cent PASIR RIS 43per cent 29per cent 31per cent 39per cent 25per cent YISHUN 41per cent 35per cent 31per cent 34per cent 30per cent WOODLANDS 49per cent 43per cent 50per cent 31per cent 45per cent

Bishan has sharp price spikes that can see over 60 per cent appreciation, but Ang Mo Kio has extreme variations — some flats exceed 50 per cent growth whilst others are below 10 per cent. Queenstown and Clementi have erratic movements too, with some mid-floor units outperforming high floors.

Observations and conclusions:

Across various estates for 3-room flats, the data shows no universal rule that higher floors always have stronger gains.

For instance, in Punggol, 3-room units on the ground floor have outperformed nearly all other floors in terms of growth, suggesting that some buyers continue to prize accessibility and affordability over lofty views.

Meanwhile, Sembawang shows the highest appreciation closer to the 20th-storey range, surpassing both the lower and the very top levels. Over in Hougang, the 16th-storey band leads the pack, overshadowing not just the lower floors but also the highest ones. In Kallang/Whampoa, it's around the 22nd floor that garners the best appreciation, again demonstrating a mid-to-high preference for that estate.

By contrast, Woodlands appears to reward those in the 4th to 7th storey range, with these floors sometimes outdoing the top floors. Geylang shows a similar pattern, where the 4th to 7th-storey band records some of the most substantial gains.

Overall, this demonstrates that local estate factors tend to matter more than floor height alone. In one town, convenience and lower cost may drive demand for ground-floor units; in another, mid-level or near-top floors might attract buyers looking for a balance between accessibility and better views.

We also need to consider ongoing changes, such as the construction of a new project that impedes a previously unblocked view.

Factors like block design, demographics (e.g., retirees right-sizing), and local amenities are likely at play — underscoring how difficult it is to generalise about "best" floors for 3-room flats across all of Singapore.

4-room flats also showed mixed signals, with some cases of higher growth on mid/high floors

For 4-room units, the picture remains varied. Some estates (e.g., Jurong West) showed lower floors (1 to 3) outpacing higher floors in resale growth, suggesting budget-conscious buyers are still drawn to the more affordable ground-level or mid-level units.

In Woodlands, however, there's a clear mid-floor advantage, with those floors generating stronger appreciation than both the lowest and highest units; while in Sembawang, it's the lower-mid floors that lead the pack.

Elsewhere (like Sengkang), the difference between lower and higher floors was relatively modest — about 40 to 45 per cent growth across most storey ranges — indicating the entire town is in demand.

Overall, 4-room flats are the most common flat type, and the mixed data suggests both affordability and lifestyle preferences drive demand — hence no simple "go for the top floor" or "always buy the cheaper low floor" guidance here.

5-room flats show even greater variation, but high floors shine in certain estates

Among 5-room flats (10-19 years old), we observed that Bishan had some of the highest recorded gains at the lower floors (1-3) yet also notably high appreciation at selected mid-to-upper floors (like 31-33). This points to strong overall demand for larger flats in a prime, city-fringe location, regardless of floor.

Woodlands showed robust gains across many floors, but interestingly, the middle floors (8 to 10) sometimes outperformed the bottom or top.

In some newly popular areas (e.g., certain segments of Punggol or Sengkang), data indicated steady gains across the board, with a slight tilt toward upper floors.

Among this segment, we see that larger families or upgraders typically have bigger budgets, and are often more willing to pay for premium traits. However, the preference for a truly high floor is not universal. Some buyers prefer easy lift access or proximity to ground-level amenities, especially if they have mobility concerns or young children.

What could explain such variations?

Two main reasons come to mind:

Estate and block-specific demand

Where location and amenities are prime (e.g., mature, centrally located towns), any floor can achieve strong appreciation. Factors like MRT proximity or a popular school can outweigh the difference between a 5th-floor vs. a 20th-floor view.

It’s also worth noting that in some specific blocks, being on the ground floor is more of a drawback than others. For example: blocks that face out to the car park on the ground floor, are close to the dumping area or very noisy coffee shops, may have more noise and pest problems. In contrast, a flat could be on a lower floor but far from any of these, so the drawbacks are not too significant.

Affordability vs. premium

Especially for 3-room and 4-room flats, there’s clear evidence that an affordability-first mindset keeps lower floors popular – some buyers simply aren’t willing to pay more for higher floors if it strains their budget. Lower floor units tend to be more affordable and thus have a larger pool of buyers. With prices heading up, these lower-priced units would be seen more favourably.

Ultimately, there’s no linear, consistent relationship between top and bottom floors and appreciation. For 10 to 19-year-old HDB flats between 2020 and 2024, our data shows no blanket rule that higher floors automatically command higher gains. In fact, many estates exhibit strong low-floor performance, and in others, mid-level floors even outperform top floors.

Rather than floor height, look beyond factors like the location, amenities, block orientation, and buyer demographics. Several unit-specific details, like the state of maintenance or renovations, can also play a bigger part in the eventual price.

[[nid:713343]]

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.