Do primary schools really matter for property prices in Singapore? These 6 condos suggest otherwise

One of the first things homebuyers and investors check for is proximity to Primary schools. Even if you're not enrolling your children - or have no children - it's an established belief that resale or possibly even rental prospects are tied to schools. But this raises a number of questions: Does it mean a condo project without a nearby school won't succeed? And if you don't have any need for Primary schools, then dare you strike off this requirement? As it turns out, some condos have managed to do well despite a lack of Primary schools being within Home School Distance (HSD), and these are the ones:

Condos that are out of reach of Primary schools

This list isn't all-inclusive, as there are bound to be some projects (especially apartments or boutique condos) that slip through the cracks. Nonetheless, here's a list of notable larger condos that don't have Primary schools within one kilometre:

Costa Rhu Pebble Bay Sanctuary Green Water Place Tanjong Ria Camelot by the water Symphony Heights Astrid Meadows Normanton Park Caribbean at Keppel Bay Kent Ridge Hill Residences Clementiwoods Condominium Varsity Park Condominium Seahill The Vision Blue Horizon West Bay Condominium Springdale

We looked at the resale transactions of these condos over the past 10 years (2014 to 2024) to derive their annualised returns. Only a handful of them ended up with better or comparable annualised returns to the wider market:

Year CLEMENTIWOODS CONDOMINIUM SANCTUARY GREEN SPRINGDALE CONDOMINIUM SYMPHONY HEIGHTS VARSITY PARK CONDOMINIUM WATER PLACE All projects (resale) 2014 $1,056 $1,187 $1,092 $1,096 $1,021 $1,248 $1,189 2015 $1,063 $1,180 $1,045 $1,022 $1,082 $1,221 $1,191 2016 $1,072 $1,130 $1,013 $1,026 $1,059 $1,227 $1,256 2017 $1,018 $1,112 $1,049 $1,055 $1,083 $1,191 $1,292 2018 $1,118 $1,195 $1,119 $1,103 $1,083 $1,296 $1,319 2019 $1,116 $1,218 $1,163 $1,176 $1,117 $1,301 $1,343 2020 $1,094 $1,247 $1,159 $1,225 $1,106 $1,252 $1,275 2021 $1,147 $1,303 $1,347 $1,359 $1,131 $1,320 $1,344 2022 $1,317 $1,465 $1,403 $1,442 $1,250 $1,505 $1,454 2023 $1,367 $1,618 $1,577 $1,584 $1,385 $1,638 $1,563 2024 $1,434 $1,634 $1,655 $1,636 $1,422 $1,773 $1,649 Annualised 3.11 per cent 3.25 per cent 4.24 per cent 4.09 per cent 3.36 per cent 3.57 per cent 3.32 per cent

From this list, we can identify the top five as follows:

CLEMENTIWOODS CONDOMINIUM SANCTUARY GREEN SPRINGDALE CONDOMINIUM SYMPHONY HEIGHTS VARSITY PARK CONDOMINIUM WATER PLACE District 5 15 21 21 5 15 Tenure 99-years 99-years 999-years Freehold 99-years 99-years Completion year 2010 2004 1998 1998 2008 2004 No. of units 240 522 480 449 530 437 Unit mix 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 2, 3, 4 2, 3, 4 2, 3, 4 2, 3, 4 1, 2, 3, 4, 5

Let's take a closer look at these five projects:

1. Clementiwoods Condominium

Clementiwoods is the smallest project on this list, with 240 units. Notice that most other projects that made the list are mid-sized, albeit on the smaller end (where mid-sized = around 500 units). Clementiwoods is a 99-year leasehold project, completed in 2010.

This is a low-rise project in a quiet residential enclave; coupled with the low unit count, this makes it ideal for buyers seeking privacy. The project is also ensconced within Clementi Woods Park - hence the name - so there's a lot of greenery in the surroundings.

Still, these lower-density areas, in this case along West Coast Road, come with predictable trade-offs. Not only is there no Primary school within one kilometre, there's also no MRT stations or malls; so residents here will have to drive or rely on bus connections.

Ironically, there is a school right across the road from Clementiwoods, but this is a Japanese school (Waseda Shibuya Senior High). The biggest draw for this area though, is its close proximity to NUS; this is situated on the other side of Clementi Woods Park. Depending on which part of the campus you're headed to, it can take less than a five-minute drive to get there. So whilst there's no (local) Primary school nearby, this project will appeal to families with University-going students, or perhaps those who work at NUS.

Another notable highlight here is the prices. There are several large units here that, very recently, transacted at a quantum below $1.8 million. In July 2025, for example, a 1,087 sq ft unit translated for just $1.68 million. Prior to that, in May 2025, a 1,130 sq ft unit was sold at $1.75 million. These prices would likely only get you a two-bedder at today's new launch prices, so we can see why this project would remain attractive.

That said, we should add the caveat that the large sizes come with several inefficiencies:

Today, the planter boxes are likely to be seen as wasted space that you're paying for, and the bay windows in the bedrooms will be frowned on. These were pre-GFA harmonisation gimmicks to maximise developer revenue.

But even if you shave away these features, this is still a larger unit than you'd get for under $1.8 million today. It also has an enclosed kitchen with a decent-sized yard, and a master bedroom big enough for a work desk or an extended wardrobe. There's also an old-school entrance that doesn't open directly into the living room, for those who feel that's invasive (or who are Feng Shui adherents). And for those who do like rooftop terraces, at least this one is sizeable and stretches from the living room to the bedroom; that at least makes it large enough to be functional, and you can use it when hosting.

As an aside, note that the smaller unit that transacted (1,087 sq ft) is almost exactly the same, but with a smaller balcony instead:

Clementiwoods is next door to Varsity Park Condominium (below), and the two share similar locational attributes.

2. Sanctuary Green

Sanctuary Green is an older project, completed in 2003. This is a 99-year leasehold project with 522 units. This project is next to Water Place (see below).

One of the reasons for the performance may be accessibility improvements. At the time this condo was built, the Tanjong Rhu MRT station (TEL) didn't yet exist; and this area was quite inaccessible to non-drivers. Today though, the station provides quick access to Gardens by the Bay and Marina Bay (one and two stops, respectively). Also, don't overlook that the Katong/East Coast lifestyle hub - accessible via Marine Parade MRT station - is just three stops away.

Another key factor is the development of a Prime HDB estate in Tanjong Rhu. HDB doesn't plan flats in isolation from amenities - so these projects are almost certain to introduce key amenities like supermarkets, coffee shops, and other such conveniences. For the time being, amenities are scarce in this area, and the nearest truly large mall would be the Kallang Wave Mall near the Sports Hub. But the HDB flats here are already being built, so there will be more in the area shortly.

This aside, the main appeal of the location is its District 15 prestige and its being right on the city fringe (RCR).

Perhaps for that reason, pricing isn't what we'd call "low" despite its age, with a quantum of around $1.9 million being common. In May 2025, a 1,119 sq ft unit here still transacted for around $1.95 million, and prior to that, a 1,227 sq ft unit transacted for $1.96 million. Most HDB upgraders can manage $1.8 million or $2 million if pushed, so this may be on the upper end of the scale for many; even if it is resale.

The layouts are older and include some of the inefficiencies from that era. This is the 1,119 sq ft unit that transacted recently:

Note the planter boxes, which are space wasters, and the small balcony outside the master bedroom, which is not really big enough to contribute much. The master bathroom also includes a bathtub, which is less preferable among buyers today; but if you're in the bath > shower demographic, you may appreciate this.

The kitchen is enclosed and has a decent yard space, and the utility room is well-positioned for the same purpose. Also note the L-shaped layout, which is ideal for more serious home cooks. There is a bit of wasted corridor space leading to the bedrooms, and the front door opens directly into the dining room - although it looks simple to install a partition there, if you need.

3. Springdale Condominium

Springdale is a 999-year lease condo, built in 1998. It has 480 units and is right at the foot of Bukit Timah Nature Reserve (near the Hinhede Nature Park area, to be precise). This is a quiet, low-density area, ideal for those who like greenery and don't mind losing some accessibility for that.

Springdale is close to Beauty World, but not near enough to walk; you'll need the bus from outside the condo. Beauty World Centre/ Beauty World Plaza will likely be the nearest source of conveniences; the Beauty World MRT station (DTL) is also located here. We did find a FairPrice Express and a SingSing Mart, too near the landed enclave toward Yuk Tong Avenue. These appear to be within a walkable distance.

We can't really consider the location to be a major disadvantage though - this project caters to those who specifically want the greenery and quiet of Bukit Timah's nature spots, minus noisy malls or train stations; so consider it a well-targeted project.

Springdale is on the more pricey end for HDB upgraders, with a 1,120 sq ft unit recently transacting at $2.05 million in July 2025. In the same month, a 1,151 sq ft unit transacted at $1.965 million. This price point reflects the 999-year lease, which mitigates the age factor.

We found a floor plan of the 1,151 sq ft unit here:

While there is a hallway and a balcony space (arguably wasteful), this unit does avoid other drawbacks like planter boxes or bay windows. The enclosed kitchen provides a generous amount of countertop and storage space, with two L-shaped layouts and a double sink. The utility room is large enough to fit a bed, and there's a service yard and WC attached.

If you're willing to compromise on having a desk and chair, the bedrooms can fit a double; and the master bedroom is sizeable enough to include a workdesk. The master bathroom has a bathtub, and the second bathroom is positioned far from the living/dining area; some homebuyers will appreciate this. The design also ensures the bathroom doesn't open directly facing the living/dining room, which is a nice touch.

This being an older condo, there is a squash court; that's considered a small drawback by some buyers, as squash has fallen behind racket sports like Pickleball these days.

4. Symphony Heights

Symphony Heights is a freehold condo, and ties with Springdale Condominium for the oldest property on this list. It was also built in 1998, and has 449 units. Like Springdale, Symphony Heights is also in Upper Bukit Timah; but the location is a bit more accessible.

Hume MRT station (DTL) is just a few minutes walk from this condo; so residents are just one train stop away from Beauty World Plaza/Beauty World Centre. The Rail Mall is also nearby, and you can walk to the Cold Storage there. The project is also between Bukit Timah Nature Reserve and Bukit Batok Nature Park, so you still get greenery views all around; overall, a strong balance between a green private enclave and an accessible project.

Another plus point is that Symphony Heights avoids the oversized units common in older projects. In August 2025, a 969 sq ft unit here transacted at $1.75 million, as did a similar unit the month before. A larger 1,216 sq ft unit, which transacted in June 2025, didn't go past $2.11 million.

For the smaller units, the possibility of a sub-$1.8 million pricing, along with being freehold, could have serious appeal to HDB upgraders.

Unfortunately, we don't have a floor plan of the 969 sq ft units, so let's take a look at the larger 1,216 sq ft unit:

While this is an older layout, there are no inefficiencies like bay windows or planter boxes. There is some wasted floor space from the hallway, but the kitchen is encloseable with an excellent nook layout and double sinks. There's also an attached yard, utility room, and WC.

The Master Bedroom is generously sized in this unit, able to hold a full workdesk and still have room for wardrobe space leading to the bathroom. Bedroom Three can also fit a queen-sized bed, while Bedroom Two can likely do the same, if you forfeit the work desk and chair. Overall, the wasted hallway space - and possibly the balcony - are the only real issues, and this layout is quite spacious for the price.

5. Varsity Park Condominium

Built in 2008, Varsity Park is a 99-year leasehold project with 530 units. The first thing that will strike you is the site plan of this project, which is…different.

There are 28 blocks that go up to five storeys each, making for a low-rise development. The facilities are dispersed among a fairly wide area. The development was inspired by the layout of a rural village, with parkland weaving through clusters of residential blocks. We're not sure how various homebuyers will receive this - it may feel like strolling through a small estate rather than a condo (a bit like Pandan Valley), but the dispersed layout can mean some facilities are a bit far from certain blocks.

In any case, Varsity Park's main appeal is being close to NUS, much like the next door Clementiwoods (see above). The locational attributes of the two are similar.

Units here are quite affordable for their size - in July 2025, a 1,065 sq ft unit here sold for just $1.68 million, while a larger 1,431 sq ft unit transacted for $2.26 million. The smaller unit, at that price point, would be quite manageable for many HDB upgraders.

This is the 1,066 sq ft unit layout, although unfortunately, it's quite lacking in detail:

The planter boxes are inefficient, as is the corridor space leading to the two bedrooms; but there is an enclosed nook kitchen with yard space and a WC. Both bedrooms are large enough to fit a double, and interestingly, the Master Bedroom is spared from a planter box. As with many of the older layouts above though, there is a bathtub in the master bathroom.

This was configured as a two-bedder, but we'd consider something of this size to be a three-bedder at least today.

6. Water Place

This project is next to Sanctuary Green (see above). Water Place is a 99-year leasehold condo with 437 units; and like its neighbour, it benefits from being near the new Tanjong Rhu MRT station (TEL). The locational attributes of both projects are similar, and the two condos are only one year apart - Water Place was completed in 2004.

As you can see from the table above, Water Place does tend to be a bit more expensive; this goes for price psf as well as quantum. In June 2025, a 1,216 sq ft unit here transacted at $2.25 million, whilst a 1,453 sq ft unit transacted at $2.65 million; this would be considered out of reach by quite a few upgraders.

Let's take a look at the 1,216 sq ft unit:

This layout may be considered a bit awkward by some, due to the odd angles of the living room and the entrance foyer. It's also unusual to have the living and dining areas separated by a hallway, although that does help to better divide the two spaces; traditionalists who want a distinct dining room may appreciate this.

The kitchen layout isn't apparent from the floor plan, but it does have a service yard, utility room, and WC - even if we see a few odd angles here. Another interesting quirk is the two bedrooms being separated from the master bedroom via the dining room. Because the master is a bit isolated, parents can't easily hear or check on younger children in the other bedrooms, without first crossing the dining zone. This layout would work better for households with older teens, but it can be inconvenient with younger children.

It is unique, but probably not everyone's cup of tea.

While the absence of a Primary school within one kilometre is often seen as a drawback, these projects show it isn't a deal-breaker.

They share a few common traits: Most are mid-sized, with a unit mix skewed toward larger formats that appeal to own-stay buyers rather than investors. They also offer compensating locational advantages: Clementiwoods and Varsity Park draw strength from their proximity to NUS, while Sanctuary Green and Water Place benefit from the rejuvenation of the Tanjong Rhu area and its new MRT station.

In each case, the appeal lies in liveability and positioning rather than strict adherence to the "school within HSD" rule, proving that condos can perform well when other lifestyle or locational factors outweigh the absence of nearby schools.

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.