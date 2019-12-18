Dollar cost averaging: The secret to hassle free investing?

Investing has become a common method for working adults aspiring for financial freedom. Yet, many of us may be less inclined to invest due to the popular misconception that investing is for the rich and is time-consuming.

According to an OCBC survey, about one-third of Singaporeans are not well prepared for retirement. One plausible reason could be that investing is often perceived to be a daunting task that's reserved for the rich.

For those who are less familiar with the subject matter, a method called dollar-cost averaging investing could be a helpful way to overcome the barrier and make the first step towards their retirement planning.

WHAT IS DOLLAR COST AVERAGING (DCA)?

Dollar-cost averaging (DCA) is an investment strategy where you invest a fixed amount, usually monthly, on a given stock, exchange-traded fund (ETF) or bond. By spreading out your purchases over a period of time, DCA allows you to smoothen out the risk of the investment's price fluctuations.

For example, let's assume that you decide to invest a fixed sum of $100 to purchase a company's stock every month. When the price of the share is $10, your monthly investment of $100 allows you to acquire 10 shares.

When the price of the share declines to $8, you can acquire more shares. Similarly, as the price of the share rises to $12, you acquire fewer shares.

PHOTO: ValueChampion

BENEFITS OF DOLLAR-COST AVERAGING (DCA)

This method of investing has a few benefits that's especially friendly to budding investors. In fact, since the introduction of various DCA investment products in the market, it has grown in popularity due to the wide range of benefits for people with little financial literacy. Below are some of the main benefits of DCA method investing.

1. NO NEED TO TIME THE MARKET

For many aspiring investors, the biggest hump that they need to overcome is the feeling of not knowing when to enter the market.