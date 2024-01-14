Don't make this same $18m mistake, here's why you should consult an architect before buying a landed home

Sometimes, not being seen as a property expert is an advantage.

In a recent case, a buyer’s attempt to sue a real estate agency over an $18.6 million Good Class Bungalow (GCB) didn’t go well. The issue? A drainage reserve of 278.8 sq. ft. on the property, which couldn’t be redeveloped.

(Drainage reserve is part of the land that you can’t build on, in case the government needs to build a drain there)

The buyers contended that the marketing brochure for the bungalow didn’t reflect this drainage reserve. Fast forward to the conclusion: The attempt to sue failed because the buyer’s father is the founder of a boutique property development firm.

As such, it was decided that with their experience in real estate, they would have known redevelopment layouts can change, and that not the entire land area could be redeveloped.

Also, outside of the legal system and in the public eye, there’s probably a whole "they can afford a GCB, they don’t need sympathy" thing going on.

But honestly, I’ve been involved in real estate for a while, and I can’t say that this is exactly on them.

I understand about redevelopment limits and land parcels and such; but I wouldn’t have guessed that the drainage area is as much as 278.8 sq. ft.; and if it is that much, I would frankly expect it to be indicated in the sales materials.

Regardless given how everything has played out, this is one big reason why getting your architect to go along with you before purchasing any landed home for redevelopment is important.

Besides details such as this, you may have a better idea of if the piece of land is suitable for what you have in mind.

Speaking of wealthy people with GCBs…

Someone might be looking to slaughter, or at least violently poke, one of the sacred cows in Singapore: Our devotion to creating a low tax environment.

Here’s an interesting question: ABSD aside, would we see some kind of inheritance tax in Singapore soon?

This might be the thing that finally does what countless rounds of cooling measures have failed to do: Kill off some of the enthusiasm for real estate.

It may also be interesting to see if the Singaporean love for freehold status remains intact.

If inheritance taxes on property are high enough, perhaps more Singaporeans will be happy to settle for leasehold properties (even older ones that last only for their lifetime), and just leave other forms of inheritance to their children.

Perhaps there’s a psychological answer to the "99-year timebomb" in that.

In any case, the debate also remains if an inheritance tax (as part of a broader wealth tax) would really be that effective in balancing the inequality in wealth.

Some have argued that wealth transfers should be taxed more heavily than income tax, because these recipients are viewed as "better off" and they don’t have opportunity costs to give up to inherit that wealth.

But with more countries that have given up wealth taxes than kept them (the recent case of Norway pushing out their billionaires because of a new wealth tax is one), there are clear issues too.

Besides pushing the rich out (and their money) it’s expensive to administer, it’s "not fair" on those who have assets but are cash poor, and there’s much to be said about how not much revenue is really raised at the end of it.

Weekly sales roundup (Dec 25 – Dec 31)

Top 5 most expensive new sales (by project)

PROJECT NAME PRICE $ AREA (SQFT) $PSF TENURE WATTEN HOUSE $14,157,000 4080 $3,462 FH MIDTOWN MODERN $4,353,000 1464 $2,974 99 yrs (2019) THE RESERVE RESIDENCES $4,333,696 1625 $2,666 99 yrs (2021) THE LANDMARK $3,314,880 1141 $2,905 99 yrs (2020) THE REEF AT KING’S DOCK $3,240,040 1249 $2,595 99 yrs (2021)

Top 5 cheapest new sales (by project)

PROJECT NAME PRICE $ AREA (SQFT) $PSF TENURE THE ARDEN $1,315,000 721 $1,823 99 yrs (2023) PICCADILLY GRAND $1,395,000 624 $2,234 99 yrs (2021) THE LAKEGARDEN RESIDENCES $1,419,900 678 $2,094 99 yrs (2023) THE LANDMARK $1,436,608 495 $2,901 99 yrs (2020) PULLMAN RESIDENCES NEWTON $1,598,000 463 $3,453 FH

Top 5 most expensive resale

PROJECT NAME PRICE $ AREA (SQFT) $PSF TENURE FOUR SEASONS PARK $12,500,000 3821 $3,271 FH D’LEEDON $7,888,888 4252 $1,855 99 yrs (2010) ST REGIS RESIDENCES SINGAPORE $7,200,000 2756 $2,613 999 yrs (1995) THE ORANGE GROVE $5,100,000 2336 $2,183 FH BOTANIKA $4,850,000 2260 $2,146 FH

Top 5 cheapest resale

PROJECT NAME PRICE $ AREA (SQFT) $PSF TENURE EUHABITAT $770,000 538 $1,431 99 yrs (2010) ALEXIS $820,000 527 $1,555 FH BELLA CASITA $820,000 463 $1,772 FH EIGHT RIVERSUITES $845,000 441 $1,915 99 yrs (2011) GUILLEMARD SUITES $845,000 603 $1,402 FH

Top 5 biggest winners

PROJECT NAME PRICE $ AREA (SQFT) $PSF RETURNS HOLDING PERIOD THE MARBELLA $3,638,000 1582 $2,299 $2,478,000 19 Years THE ATRIA AT MEYER $3,180,000 1475 $2,156 $2,250,000 19 Years THE STERLING $3,160,000 1518 $2,082 $1,903,200 23 Years THE CENTREPOINT $2,450,000 1119 $2,189 $1,720,000 22 Years JERVOIS LODGE $2,400,000 1216 $1,973 $1,140,000 14 Years

Top 5 biggest losers

PROJECT NAME PRICE $ AREA (SQFT) $PSF RETURNS HOLDING PERIOD OUE TWIN PEAKS $2,310,000 1055 $2,190 -$525,840 7 Years ICON $1,060,000 581 $1,824 -$40,000 11 Years D’LEEDON $3,365,000 1679 $2,004 -$15,000 2 Months KATONG REGENCY $1,128,000 570 $1,977 $28,990 12 Years CLEMENTIWOODS CONDOMINIUM $850,000 592 $1,436 $50,000 11 Years

Transaction breakdown

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.