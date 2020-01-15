Is drinking latte really costing you $1 million and the chance to retire well?

Read also

This is often where you incur big-ticket fixed expenses such as mortgage loan payments, car installment payments, credit card debt, student loans, etc.

If you find yourself channeling significantly more than 50 per cent of your net pay towards paying down your needs, that is when you should re-evaluate your big spending decisions. This will be carried out in Step 2.

Before we proceed to that, let's look at the 30-figure

30 PER CENT OF YOUR INCOME GOES TO FUN

This is the category where you can spend all the money on your caffeine fix! If you take home $3,000/month, that means $900 to buy coffee or approx. 150 lattes/month or 5 lattes/day.

Just kidding.

This is the "leftover" fund that you can use to meet your wants, splurging on coffee might be one of them.

But do think about what really matters to you before spending this money. It has been shown that spending money on experiences brings more happiness than spending money on material objects.

NO ONE-SIZE FIT ALL SOLUTION

After all that is said and done, there isn't really a one-size fit all solution. The key is to have a plan and stick to it.

Some might prioritize saving more than 20 per cent while cutting back on the 30 per cent fun part. Others might find it a struggle to "only" allocate 50 per cent of their income on needs. Usually, this portion already takes up the majority of one's pay.

This is where it is critical to get your big spending decision right.

3. GETTING THE BIG-SPENDING DECISIONS RIGHT

Spending money on a cup of coffee every day isn't going to be a life-altering decision unless one is living from paycheck-to-paycheck.

Instead, focus on the big-ticket spending in your life where you might actually be overextending yourself. This is often in the area of housing, automobiles, and higher education. If you find that you are using significantly more than 50 per cent of your take-home pay to settle these payments every month, then it could be time to re-evaluate your lifestyle needs.