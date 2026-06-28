Early repayment in personal loans: Is it a trap?

You get your year-end bonus. It lands in your account and, almost before the notification disappears, your mind goes to the loan. Pay it off. Get it done. One less thing. The instinct is clean, satisfying, and financially responsible-sounding.

But before you move the money, it's worth asking a question most borrowers skip: how much are you actually saving — and is it worth it?

The assumption every borrower makes about early repayment

The assumption is straightforward: paying off debt early saves you money on interest.

And for personal loans in Singapore, that's mostly true. Settle ahead of schedule and you will, in most cases, come out ahead on interest.

The part that gets skipped is the next question-how much ahead, exactly?

Personal loans in Singapore are structured on a flat interest rate, calculated on the original loan amount and spread equally across every instalment.

That means the bank's interest income is baked into your repayment schedule from day one.

By the time you're 18 or 24 months into a 36-month loan, a significant portion of that interest has already been paid.

The savings from exiting early are real, but they're smaller than most people expect-and an early repayment penalty comes directly off the top.

And what does it actually cost?

Early repayment fees across Singapore's major banks vary significantly, and the range matters, because it determines how much of your interest saving the bank takes back.

Bank Early repayment fee DBS $250 cancellation charge; foreclosure penalty of up to ~4.5 per cent + GST if settled before six months UOB $150 or three per cent of outstanding balance, whichever is higher OCBC $150 or three per cent of outstanding balance, whichever is higher Standard Chartered (CashOne) $150 or three per cent of outstanding balance, whichever is higher HSBC 2.5 per cent of repayment amount Citibank (Quick Cash) No early redemption fee

All early repayment fee figures sourced from MoneySmart and verified as of June 2026. Figures apply to standard personal loans only. Always confirm current terms directly with your bank before making any repayment decision.

For lenders with a flat fee floor $150 regardless of loan size-the penalty can represent a disproportionately large share of whatever interest remains on a smaller or more mature loan.

For lenders with percentage-based fees, the penalty scales with your outstanding balance, which is highest early in the tenure when you've paid the least principal back.

Knowing your bank's fee is the starting point.

The more important question is whether what's left after that fee is actually worth acting on.

So how do you know if it's worth it?

Before making any lump sum repayment, answer three questions:

1. How much interest is left to pay? Multiply your remaining monthly instalments by the instalment amount, then subtract your remaining principal.

The result is the total interest you'd still pay if you completed the loan as scheduled-and the maximum you could save by exiting early.

2. What is the early repayment penalty? Apply your bank's fee structure to your current outstanding balance.

3. Is the gap between the two meaningful?

If the interest saved significantly exceeds the penalty, early repayment makes financial sense.

If the margin is thin, the next question is whether that lump sum could work harder elsewhere.

Say you took a $30,000 loan over five years at a flat rate of 3.5 per cent p.a.

Note: The figures below are illustrative only; your numbers will differ.

You're 18 months in. Your outstanding principal is roughly $20,500.

Total interest over five years: $5,250. At month 18, approximately S$1,575 has already been paid in interest. Remaining interest: Roughly $3,675.

Early repayment penalty at three per cent of outstanding balance: $615.

Net saving: Approximately $3,060. On a S$30,000 loan, that's a real number-and early repayment clearly wins here.

Now run the same scenario at month 30. Outstanding principal: Roughly S$9,000. Remaining interest: Approximately S$1,575. Penalty at three per cent: $270. Net saving: $1,305.

The saving is still positive. But it's $1,305 on a lump sum of $9,000-a return of around 14.5 per cent on capital deployed.

Whether that's the best use of $9,000 depends on the answer to the next question.

It's only worth it when the numbers work in your favour

The net saving from early repayment is almost always positive. But there are three scenarios where you might want to hold off anyway.

The first is the rare case where the penalty actually exceeds your remaining interest.

This is uncommon-it tends to happen on smaller loans late in their tenure, where the flat fee floor ($150 at several banks) is larger than whatever interest is left.

It's worth checking, because in this scenario early repayment literally costs you more than staying the course.

The second is opportunity cost. If the lump sum you'd use to clear the loan could be deployed elsewhere, such as investments, fixed deposits, or T-bills, at a return that matches or exceeds your loan's EIR (Effective Interest Rate), the financial case for early repayment weakens.

You'd be committing a large sum to save a relatively modest amount of interest, when that same sum might generate a comparable return without being locked away in a loan repayment.

This doesn't mean early repayment is wrong. It just means it's worth comparing your options before defaulting to the instinct.

The third is liquidity. Wiping out a significant portion of your savings to clear a loan early-and then getting hit by an unexpected expense-can push you into higher-cost borrowing to cover the shortfall.

That's a net loss. If early repayment would leave you without a comfortable cash buffer, the timing is probably wrong regardless of what the interest saving looks like.

A general rule of thumb is to keep three to six months of living expenses accessible before committing to any large lump sum repayment.

The right questions to ask before you move the money

Early repayment will almost always save you something.

The question is never whether to pay off debt-it's whether paying it off now costs more than it saves, and whether the cash has a better job to do first.

Those two questions change the answer more often than most borrowers expect.

The instinct to clear a loan early is sound.

The assumption that the numbers automatically support it is where it goes wrong.

The information provided in this article is for general information and educational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Readers should seek advice from a licensed financial adviser before making any investment or insurance decisions.

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