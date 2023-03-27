Elon Musk puts $26 billion value on Twitter: Report

Reuters
Twitter logo and a photo of Elon Musk are displayed through magnifier in this illustration taken, on Oct 27, 2022.
PHOTO: Reuters

Twitter Inc CEO Elon Musk has offered the social-media company's employees stock grants at a valuation of nearly $20 billion (S$26 billion), the Information reported on Saturday (March 25), citing a person familiar with an email Musk sent to Twitter staff.

The reported valuation is less than half of the $44 billion that Musk paid to acquire the social media platform, pointing to a drop in Twitter's value.

ALSO READ: Elon Musk, WHO chief spar on Twitter over UN agency's role

Twitter did not immediately respond to a Reuters' emailed request for a comment.

Musk said in December that Twitter is on track to be "roughly cash flow break-even" in 2023 as top advertisers slashed their spending on the social-media platform after the billionaire' s takeover.

#Elon Musk #Twitter #Social media