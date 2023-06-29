Entrepreneurs' guide to SME grants in Singapore (2023)

Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are a major driving force behind Singapore's economy. According to Singstat, in 2021, SMEs made up 99 per cent of all companies in Singapore, employing 71 per cent of the workforce, and contributed 48 per cent of nominal value.

The importance of the sector isn't lost on the government, which has rolled out several support measures and enterprise grants. Let's take a closer look at the grants and financing schemes that SMEs can tap into to further their business capabilities and development.

Name of grant or scheme Key details Energy Efficiency Fund (E2F) Aims to help manufacturing SMEs improve emergency efficiency.



Funds up to 70 per cent of qualifying costs. Productivity Solutions Grant (PSG) Supports companies in the adoption of IT solutions and equipment to enhance business processes.



Funds up to 50 per cent of qualifying costs. Enterprise Development Grant (EDG) Supports business owners in innovation, upgrading and growing their businesses.



Funds up to 50 per cent of qualifying costs (up to 70 per cent for sustainability-related initiatives till March 2026). Business Improvement Fund (BIF) Supports tourism-focused enterprises in business improvement projects.



Funding granted depends on the merits of the proposal. Market Readiness Assistance (MRA) Helps companies seeking to expand overseas.



Funds up to 70 per cent of qualifying costs, up to $100,000 per company per new market.

Energy Efficiency Fund (E2F)

Administered by: National Environment Agency

E2F is for SMEs in manufacturing looking to reduce their carbon footprints by switching to more efficient or greener energy sources. It funds up to 70 per cent of eligible costs, including external manpower, equipment or technology and professional services.

Eligibility

Be a Singapore-registered owner or operator of a manufacturing facility sited in Singapore with SSIC code 10XXX to 32XXX

With annual group sales turnover not exceeding $500 million

Installation and use of pre-approved energy efficient technologies or other technologies with proven track record of energy savings

With proven energy savings

Project must not have commenced at the time of application; once approved, must conclude within 36 months

Productivity Solutions Grant (PSG)

Administered by: Enterprise Singapore

PSG is aimed at helping businesses improve their operations and processes through the use of IT and tech solutions. Applicants may choose from a list of pre-scoped solutions for the one that best fits their objectives and needs. Up to 50 per cent of eligible costs are funded under this scheme.

Eligibility

Registered and operating in Singapore

Purchase/lease/subscription of the IT solutions or equipment must be used in Singapore

Have a minimum of 30 per cent local shareholding; with Company's Group annual sales turnover less than $100 million, or less than 200 employees (for selected solutions only)

Additionally, further funding may be granted under the SkillsFuture Enterprise Credit scheme if the following are met:

Have contributed at least $750 Skills Development Levy over the qualifying period

Have employed at least three Singapore Citizens (SCs) or Permanent Residents (PRs) every month over the same period

Have not been qualified for SFEC at any of the earlier periods

Enterprise Development Grant (EDG)

Administered by: Enterprise Singapore

EDG is perhaps the widest-ranging SME grant available, being applicable for a slew of business improvement initiatives from core capabilities like Business Strategy Development, Human Capital Development and Strategic Brand & Marketing Development, to innovation and productivity-related factors such as Automation and Process Redesign.

Successful applicants can expect up to 50 per cent funding for third-party consultancy fees, software and equipment, and internal manpower costs. For projects related to sustainability, funding is capped at 70 per cent of eligible costs, up till March 2026.

Eligibility

Business entity registered and operating in Singapore

Company has at least 30 per cent local equity held directly or indirectly by Singaporean(s) and/or Singapore PR(s), determined by the ultimate individual ownership

Company is financially ready to start and complete the project

Business Improvement Fund (BIF)

Administered by: Singapore Tourism Board

This grant is reserved for SMEs dealing in tourism or travel and related operations. It aims to encourage technology innovation and adoption, and the redesign of business models and processes for improved productivity and competitiveness.

The level of funding is evaluated based on the merits of the proposal.

Eligibility

Tourism companies taking on capability development initiatives

Technology companies that create innovative technology products and services for tourism businesses

At least 30 per cent local shareholding,

Group annual sales turnover not more than $100 million; or group employment size not more than 200 employees

Market Readiness Assistance (MRA)

Administered by: Enterprise Singapore

SMEs looking to expand their businesses overseas can consider applying for the MRA, which provides up to 70 per cent funding of eligible costs. Note that this is capped at $100,000 per company per new market, with sub-limits for overseas market promotion ($20,000); overseas business development ($50,000) and overseas market set-up ($30,000).

Eligibility

Business entity is registered/incorporated in Singapore

New market entry criteria, i.e. target overseas country whereby the applicant has not exceeded $100,000 in overseas sales in each of the last three preceding years

At least 30 per cent local shareholding

Group annual sales turnover of not more than $100 million; or Company's Group Employment Size of not more than 200 employees

Tips for starting up your own business enterprise

Now that you've learnt about some of the business grants available, you may be tempted to have a go at starting your own business. Here are a few tips for you.

Keep it simple

Distinguishing yourself from the competition is critical to success, but don't go overboard and make your business overly complicated.

If you can't explain your business concept to a five year old, then the general public isn't going to get it. After all, customers won't buy from you if they don't understand what you're selling.

Work out your capital

Besides a clear business plan, entrepreneurs also need to have a firm grasp on capital and cashflow. In the course of your business, you may need to manage inventory, ramp up marketing, even expand your operations when the opportunity presents itself.

However, lacking a proper budget can hinder you from taking the necessary steps, which can throw your business into a spiral that's hard to get out of.

Pick the right entry point

It's not necessary to jump full-time into your business from the get go. You can start off as a side hustle first, honing and refining your product or service, and your brand's market positioning, while building up a core group of loyal customers.

Take the time to understand the nuances of your segment, such as seasonality, which can cause fluctuating demand levels. Only switch your business to full-time operation when you're ready in both experience and finances.

This article was first published in ValueChampion.