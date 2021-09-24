Evergrande's EV unit has stopped paying staff, factory suppliers: Bloomberg News

Reuters
Evergrande Group's Hengchi electric vehicles (EV) are seen displayed at the Hengchi booth during a media day for the Auto Shanghai show in Shanghai, China on April 19, 2021.
PHOTO: Reuters file

China Evergrande Group's electric vehicle unit has stopped paying its staff and factory suppliers, according to a Bloomberg News report on Thursday (Sept 23). 

READ MORE: Evergrande chairman confident company will 'walk out of its darkest moment'

#Salary #Employers/Employees #Worker Welfare