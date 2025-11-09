Everybody talks about buyer's guilt but nobody talks about saver's regret

I'm in the thick of wedding planning with my fiancee right now, which basically means talking to what feels like a billion different vendors, venues and "must-have" add-ons.

We've been making all these grown-up decisions about what to keep, what to let go of and where to draw the line. But it's also our wedding. And somewhere in the back of my head, there's this little voice going, "Don't be so sensible that you end up kicking yourself later."

We're always told to be responsible with money, to save, and to be smart. But no one really talks about what happens when being too responsible starts to backfire. That quiet sting of not spending when it actually matters? That's saver's regret. And that's what I want to talk about here — how it shows up, why it hits hard and how to stop letting it call the shots.

Saver's regret is real (even if no one talks about it)

We talk a lot about buyer's remorse. That's the one where you regret buying something that you shouldn't have. It's meme-able, and everyone's felt it at some point. But saver's regret? That one sits a little quieter.

It's the "what if" that creeps up when the thing you passed on is no longer within reach. It's the regret that comes not from a bad decision, but from inaction. That holiday you said was "too expensive." The piece of tech you told yourself you didn't really need. The concert ticket, the dress, the down payment, the flight.

You might have felt this if:

You've said no to something and still think about it months later

You've told yourself "next time" and never got that next time

You've felt more guilty saying yes than saying no

Saver's regret often shows up much later than buyer's remorse, which is why it hits differently. It's harder to fix, and it tends to linger. You can return a bad purchase. You can't turn back time.

But why does it hit harder than buyer's remorse?

Loss aversion We feel losses more intensely than gains. So when we miss something, our brain magnifies its value. The myth of "perfect timing" We think there’ll always be a better time to spend. Spoiler: there often isn't. Idealising the "one that got away" Once the chance is gone, the thing we skipped gets romanticised in our heads.

Buyer's remorse can sting, but saver's regret festers. It makes us wonder not just about the thing itself, but about the version of life we imagine we missed out on because we didn't say yes.

When does being "smart with money" start backfiring

Being responsible with money is great. But there's a fine line between being careful and being so cautious that you end up shrinking your own life.

Over-saving can look like:

Talking yourself out of something meaningful "because it's not practical."

Piling money into savings while feeling quietly stuck.

Missing real opportunities, whether that's a once-in-a-lifetime experience or something that could have grown in value.

We often praise financial discipline, and rightly so. But when saving turns into a default "no," it stops protecting us and starts robbing us of joy, connection, and sometimes, actual financial growth.

How to spend without regret (and still be smart)

Saver's regret isn't a sign that you should throw your budget out the window. It's just a nudge to pause and ask better questions before automatically saying no.

Here's a simple gut check I do that I think can help you figure out which voice to listen to:

Q1 Will you still think about it a month (or even a year) from now? No → Probably not worth it. Save the money Yes → Go to Q2 Q2 Are you saying no because you don’t actually want it, or because you’re scared to spend? I don’t actually want it → Probably not worth it. Save the money I’m just scared to spend → Go to Q3 Q3 Will this add real, lasting value to your life—not just a quick dopamine hit? No → Probably not worth it. Save the money Yes → This might actually be worth saying yes to

If you've had more B's than A's, you can let go of all that overthinking and stress you've built up and give yourself structured permission to say yes without blowing up your finances.

The takeaway: Money should work for you, not against you

At its core, saver's regret is a reminder that money isn't just about discipline. It's about alignment. Yes, being responsible matters. But so does making space for joy, experiences, and opportunities that actually stick with you.

Because here's the truth: it's rarely the splurges that haunt us. It's the missed chances.

So, yes brb, on my way to add those extra fairy lights and an extra hour on the free flow at my wedding.

The article was first published in MoneySmart.