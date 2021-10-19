Everything you need to know about the HDB BTO payment timeline

Buying a BTO flat is almost a rite of passage for new couples in Singapore. But with the excitement of owning a home, comes the scary part: The BTO payment timeline to pay for the flat.

That’s why our top advice for prospective homebuyers is to make sure that their finances are sorted before applying for a BTO.

This ensures that they’re able to afford the payments when they’re due.

For that reason, we’ve come up with this little cheat sheet summarising the BTO payment timeline to help you figure out what you’re in when you sign the dotted line.

HDB BTO payment timeline

Stage of purchase Fees payable Amount payable Payment mode BTO application Application fee $10 Credit card or mobile payment app (eg. DBS PayLah!, UOB Mighty, OCBC Pay Anyone, etc.) Flat booking Option fee (forms part of the downpayment) Two-room Flexi: $500 NETS Three-room: $1,000 Four-room and bigger: $2,000 Signing of Agreement for Lease Stamp duty First $180,000: One per cent Cashier’s Order, CPF Next $180,000: Two per cent Next $640,000: Three per cent Remaining amount: Four per cent Conveyancing fee First $30,000: $0.90 per $1,000 Next $30,000: $0.72 per $1,000 Remaining amount: $0.60 per $1,000 Downpayment If taking HDB loan: 10 per cent of purchase price If taking bank loan with LTV of 75 per cent: Five per cent cash, 15 per cent CPF and/or cash If taking bank loan with LTV of 55 per cent: 10 per cent cash, 10 per cent CPF and/or cash Key collection Registration fee Lease In-Escrow: $38.30 Cashier’s Order, CPF Mortgage In-Escrow: $38.30 Survey fee One-room: $150 Two2-room: $150 Three-room: $212.50 Four-room: $275 Five-room: $325 Executive: $375 Stamp duty for Deed of Assignment 0.4 per cent of the loan amount, up to $500 Home Protection Scheme If you’re using CPF to pay for loan instalments, depends on factors like outstanding loan Fire insurance If you’re taking HDB loan, from $1.62 to $8.10 for five years Balance of the purchase price If taking bank loan with 75 per cent LTV: Five per cent of purchase price with CPF and/or cash If taking bank loan with 55 per cent LTV: 25 per cent of purchase price with CPF and/or cash

Here’s an illustration for taking an HDB loan

Let’s take the example of newlywed couple Mark and Sophie, who are both Singapore Citizens in their 20s.

They are first-timer applicants with a combined income of $5,000/month looking to purchase a three-room BTO Flat, with a purchase price of $300,000.

They also qualify for the Staggered Downpayment Scheme (SDS) and will be financing their purchase with an HDB loan which will cover up to 90 per cent of the purchase price, for a term of 25 years.

They also intend to service their loan instalments using their CPF.

Fees payable Amount payable Application fee $10 Option fee (forms part of the downpayment) $1,000 Stamp duty $4,200 Conveyancing fee $206.08 (including GST) Downpayment less option fee Five per cent of purchase price minus option fee: $14,000 (cash or CPF) Registration fee Lease In-Escrow: $38.30 Mortgage In-Escrow: $38.30 Survey fee $212.50 Stamp duty for Deed of Assignment $500 Home Protection Scheme $132.30 annually Fire insurance $4.87 for five years Balance of the purchase price Downpayment: five per cent of purchase price: $15,000 (cash or CPF) $270,000 (HDB loan) Total $305,342.35

If you’re taking a bank loan for your BTO

Now let’s see how the finances work out if they were to take out a bank loan with a 30-year tenure.

Since it’s their first loan, they are entitled to a loan of up to 75 per cent of the purchase price.

In this case, they decide to go with legal counsel that their bank recommends, at a cost of $2,500.

Fees payable Amount payable Application fee $10 Option fee (forms part of the downpayment) $1,000 Stamp duty $4,200 Legal fees $2,500 Downpayment less option fee 10 per cent of purchase price minus option fee: $29,000 (five per cent cash + five per cent cash or CPF) Registration fee Lease In-Escrow: $38.30 Mortgage In-Escrow: $38.30 Survey fee $212.50 Stamp duty for Deed of Assignment $500 Home Protection Scheme $120.38 annually Balance of the purchase price Downpayment: 15 per cent of purchase price: $45,000 (cash or CPF) $225,000 (HDB loan) Total $307,619.48

Frequently asked questions

What’s the downpayment for BTO?

If you’re taking an HDB loan, the BTO downpayment is 10 per cent of the purchase price. If you’re taking a bank loan, the downpayment is 25 per cent.

How long does a BTO project take to complete?

The wait time is usually three to four years. However, due to supply constraints, manpower shortages and delays, it can take around five years to complete.

How many times can you apply for BTO?

As long as you’ve not bought a new HDB, DBSS or EC, or received a CPF Housing Grant before, you can buy a BTO up to two times.

