Executive flat in Ang Mo Kio breaks record with $1.35m sale

Ang Mo Kio has recently recorded another notable transaction in the HDB resale market. On March 5, a resale executive flat in the estate changed hands for $1,350,000, setting a new benchmark for its room type.

This sale surpassed a record that had stood for nearly two years, signalling continued buyer demand for larger HDB homes despite their age.

More importantly, it highlights how certain flats, particularly those offering significantly more space, continue to attract buyers who prioritise size, location, and lifestyle convenience.

Where was the $1.35M sale located?

The $1.35 million transaction took place at Block 605 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5, within the Yio Chu Kang Green cluster.

The unit sits on a mid-floor level between the seventh and ninth storey and belongs to a special category of HDB flats known as adjoined flats, sometimes referred to as "jumbo flats".

These units trace their origins back to a unique period in HDB's history during the late 1980s. At that time, there was an oversupply of smaller three-room and four-room flats in several estates.

To address this issue while also catering to larger households, HDB combined adjacent units into a single title.

As a result, spacious homes with multiple bedrooms and bathrooms were created.

The flat at Block 605 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5 is believed to be one such conversion. In many cases, two three-room flats were merged to form a much larger residence.

This would explain its substantial size of 178 sq m (about 1,916 sq ft).

Based on this configuration, the home likely contains six bedrooms and three bathrooms, making it significantly larger than most standard HDB flats.

A closer look at Yio Chu Kang Green's location

The project itself began its lease in 1980, meaning the flat currently has around 53 years and four months of lease remaining.

Despite its age, the size of the property remains a major selling point.

At $1.35 million, the transaction works out to roughly $704 per sq ft, which is relatively modest compared to many newer HDB resale units that often command higher psf prices.

Location also plays an important role in the appeal of this development.

Yio Chu Kang Green enjoys convenient access to several amenities, transport options, and schools nearby.

For public transport, residents can reach Lentor MRT station on the Thomson-East Coast Line in about 11 minutes on foot.

From there, commuters enjoy direct connectivity to key destinations such as Orchard Road and the Central Business District, making daily travel more convenient.

Daily essentials are also easily accessible.

The 628 Ang Mo Kio Market & Food Centre is about eight minutes away on foot, offering fresh produce, cooked food stalls, and a range of neighbourhood amenities.

When it comes to retail and leisure, residents have multiple options. AMK Hub can be reached in around 15 minutes, including a short bus ride.

However, one of the more notable additions to the area is Lentor Modern, a newly opened integrated mall that launched in January 2026.

Located around 12 minutes' walk away, the mall offers a variety of dining and lifestyle options.

Visitors can find eateries such as Kopi & Tarts, He Jia Huan, and Nanyang Dao.

The development also features a free indoor play area, making it especially convenient for families with children.

Parents will also find that the neighbourhood offers several childcare and education options nearby.

Childcare centres within walking distance include:

Childcare centre Address Estimated distance Little Footprints Preschool Pte Ltd 1 Tung Po Avenue, Mun Wah Garden 458 m Little Seeds Preschool 610 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 4 265 m My First Skool 601 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5 205 m PCF Sparkletots Preschool @ Kebun Baru Blk 180 180 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5 383 m

For primary education, families living here also benefit from several schools located nearby.

Schools within 1km

Anderson Primary School

CHIJ St. Nicholas Girls' School

Mayflower Primary School

Schools within 1km-2km

Ang Mo Kio Primary School

Jing Shan Primary School

Meanwhile, residents who enjoy staying active will appreciate the nearby Yio Chu Kang Sports Centre.

The complex includes an ActiveSG gym, swimming complex, and stadium, and can be reached with a short bus ride.

The previous record holder

Before this latest sale, the highest recorded price for a similar executive flat in Ang Mo Kio was $1.32 million.

That transaction took place at Block 422 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3 within the Chong Boon View estate in August 2024.

While that earlier unit was also a large adjoined flat, it was slightly smaller at 1,873 square feet.

Interestingly, both transactions recorded a similar $704 psf, although the latest sale achieved a $30,000 higher overall price.

So what might explain this price difference?

One key factor could be the unit's proximity to CHIJ St. Nicholas Girls' School, a highly regarded Special Assistance Plan school.

Block 605 sits roughly 730 metres from the school, placing it comfortably within the 1km priority radius for Primary 1 registration.

For families with daughters, being within this distance can significantly improve admission chances.

Because the school is frequently oversubscribed, this proximity often carries substantial appeal.

In contrast, the earlier record-setting flat at Chong Boon View is closer to schools such as Jing Shan Primary School and Teck Ghee Primary School.

While these institutions are well-regarded, they do not face the same level of balloting pressure as St. Nicholas.

Another major factor is the transformation occurring around the Lentor Hills Estate.

In recent years, this area has seen the development of new private residential projects and integrated amenities.

As mentioned earlier, Lentor MRT station and Lentor Modern mall now sit roughly 660 metres from Block 605, giving residents easy access to retail options and a premium supermarket like CS Fresh.

At the same time, nearby private developments have reached much higher price points.

By early 2026, units at Lentor Modern were reportedly selling for around $2,180 per square foot.

This means that a typical three-bedroom condominium unit could cost more than $2.4 million.

When viewed in that context, the $1.35 million price tag for a jumbo flat offering six bedrooms and nearly double the space may appear more attractive to large households.

Still not the most expensive transaction in Ang Mo Kio

Even though the $1.35 million sale set a record for older executive flats, it is still not the highest transaction ever recorded in Ang Mo Kio.

Here are the five highest recent resale prices in the estate:

Date Address Floor Size (sq ft) Price Price (psf) Type May 2025 588B Ang Mo Kio Street 52 19-21 1,292 $1.5M $1,160 Five-room Feb 2025 588D Ang Mo Kio Street 52 28-30 1,281 $1.48M $1,155 Five-room Sept 2025 588A Ang Mo Kio Street 52 28-30 1,292 $1.435M $1,110 Five-room Aug 2025 588C Ang Mo Kio Street 52 22-24 1,292 $1.37M $1,060 Five-room March 2025 605 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5 7-9 7-9 $1.35M $704 Executive

The most expensive resale flat in Ang Mo Kio currently remains a five-room unit at Park Central @ AMK, which sold for $1.5 million.

However, it is important to note that those units are considerably smaller, measuring around 1,290 sq ft.

As a result, they command significantly higher psf prices, reaching over $1,100 per sq ft, compared to $704 psf for the $1.35M jumbo flat.

Age is another key difference.

Park Central @ AMK obtained its Temporary Occupation Permit in 2011, which makes it around 15 years old today.

By comparison, the executive flat at Block 605 is about 46 years old.

Still, the larger size of the jumbo flat likely played a significant role in attracting buyers.

In addition, the nearby schools and the growing amenities around Lentor may have helped support the price.

Property analysts have also observed that buyers of these large older flats are increasingly "consumption-first" buyers rather than investors.

In other words, the primary focus is on lifestyle needs rather than future resale value.

Even with 53 years of lease remaining, the buyer of the Block 605 unit may see the property as a long-term home that provides both ample living space and access to quality schools.

Even so, it is worth noting that not all larger flats in Ang Mo Kio command seven-figure prices.

According to listings on 99.co, five-room units in the estate can still be found from around S$658,000.

What's next for Ang Mo Kio?

Looking ahead, Ang Mo Kio is expected to see several upgrades that could further strengthen connectivity and improve the overall living environment for residents in the estate.

One of the most significant changes will come from the Cross Island Line (CRL).

Once completed, the existing Ang Mo Kio MRT station will become an interchange connecting the North-South Line and the new CRL.

This interchange is expected to be ready around 2030, and it will enhance travel options for residents across the town.

For those living in Ang Mo Kio, including residents around Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5, this new connection could make commuting across Singapore more convenient.

The CRL is designed to run across the island, linking areas such as Hougang, Pasir Ris, and the Punggol Digital District.

As a result, residents may be able to travel to these areas with fewer transfers compared to today.

Over time, this improved connectivity could also strengthen Ang Mo Kio's position as a key transport hub in the north-east region.

Beyond transport upgrades, Ang Mo Kio is also expected to benefit from several initiatives outlined in the URA Master Plan 2025, which focuses on rejuvenating mature estates while ensuring they remain attractive places to live.

One of the key plans involves new housing developments in the Kebun Baru area near Mayflower MRT.

These projects could introduce more young families into the neighbourhood while also supporting the addition of new amenities in the surrounding area.

Urban planners are also focusing on enhancing the estate's green environment.

Existing natural spaces such as Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park and Thomson Nature Park are expected to be better integrated into a wider green network.

This approach aims to ensure residents continue to enjoy easy access to recreational spaces while preserving the greenery that many mature estates are known for.

At the same time, the Ang Mo Kio Town Centre may also see improvements in the coming years.

Earlier planning discussions have highlighted potential upgrades to public spaces, including enhancements to hawker centres, new public plazas, and better pedestrian connectivity between the town centre and nearby neighbourhoods.

Together, these improvements suggest that Ang Mo Kio will continue evolving as a mature estate with strong connectivity, established amenities, and renewed community spaces.

For homeowners in the area, these long-term developments may gradually enhance the convenience and liveability of the neighbourhood.

