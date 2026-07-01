Executive flat in Punggol sells for over $900k despite being on a lower floor

An Executive flat at 190 Punggol Central has set a record price for a resale unit of this category in Punggol.

The 1,378 sq ft Premium Apartment, between the seventh and ninth floors, changed hands earlier this week for $940,000 ($682 psf).

The previous price high for a resale Executive flat in Punggol involved a unit at 183 Edgefield Plains, which transacted for $880,000 ($639 psf) when it was sold in August 2025.

The 1,377 sq ft unit is between the 16th and 18th floors.

Both of these record-setting flats are located within the same HDB development, Punggol Oceanus, which is bounded by Punggol Central and Edgefield Plains.

The HDB estate is also next to a park and Greendale Secondary School.

The entire development consists of 13 HDB blocks of up to 17 stories with a mix of Executive flats as well as four- and five-room flats.

What sets the record-breaking sale of the most recent Executive flat apart is the fact that it is on a lower floor compared to the runner-up transaction.

The price gap of $60,000 suggests that the overall price ceiling is set to be raised at Punggol Oceanus.

Both flats are approximately the same age.

The flat at 190 Punggol Central was completed in 2003, which means the 23-year-old flat has about 76 years left on its lease.

Meanwhile, the flat at 183 Edgefield Plains was also completed in 2003.

Top 5 resale prices of executive flats in Punggol

Block Street Month Storey Size (sq ft) Price 190 Punggol Central Jun 2026 07–09 1,377 $940,000 183 Edgefield Plains Aug 2025 16–18 1,377 $880,000 186 Punggol Central Feb 2026 07–09 1,377 $873,888 188 Punggol Central Apr 2025 13–15 1,377 $860,000 115 Edgefield Plains Aug 2025 16–18 1,398 $855,000

Based on transaction data compiled by Stacked, nearly all of the top Executive flat transactions in Punggol in recent months have involved flats in the same estate.

At 190 Punggol Central, which comprises 64 executive flats and 31 five-room flats, the record-breaking sale of the executive flat is the first resale unit to transact for more than $800,000.

The next highest resale transaction involves another 1,377 sq ft Premium Apartment flat, which is also between the seventh to ninth floors, that fetched $792,000 ($575 psf) when it was sold in August 2025.

A cursory sampling of resale transactions among some of the blocks at Punggol Oceanus indicates that most executive flats there have only recently crossed the $800,000 resale threshold in the past year or so.

It is possible that stronger buying interest for larger-sized flats, such as executive-type Premium Apartments, is contributing to the gradual increase in resale prices there.

Flats that are more than 1,300 sq ft in size are substantially larger than the typical five-room flat, and they have become increasingly hard to come by in the resale market.

In Punggol, newer developments, such as those along Northshore Drive, tend to offer standard flat types rather than Executive units.

That scarcity supports the demand and higher prices for older Executive flats in the town.

In addition, the relative proximity of the flats at Punggol Oceanus, as well as neighbouring HDB developments like Punggol Spectra, Punggol Breeze, and Punggol Vista, to the main amenities that are found at Waterway Point and Punggol MRT station on the North-East Line likely contributes to the overall demand for homes in that neighbourhood.

Demand for larger executive flats is likely supported by families, especially given the concentration of schools within relatively convenient reach from this part of Punggol.

According to OneMap, there are eight different primary schools within 1km of 190 Punggol Central.

It is also worth placing the record-setting resale price of $940,000 in context. According to HDB resale data, the 12-month median price for Executive flats in Punggol is $825,500, making the record-setting deal about $114,500 higher than that benchmark.

However, if we also consider the broad price range of $740,000 to $940,000 over the same 12-month period — which recorded 34 transactions involving executive flats — it suggests that some buyers are already willing to stretch their finances significantly for the right unit.

Most recent executive flat transactions in Punggol

Block Street Month Storey Size (sq ft) Price 190 Punggol Central Jun 2026 07–09 1,377 $940,000 114 Edgefield Plains Jun 2026 13–15 1,398 $850,000 186 Punggol Central Jun 2026 13–15 1,377 $850,000 183 Edgefield Plains Jun 2026 10–12 1,377 $760,000 114 Edgefield Plains May 2026 16–18 1,388 $830,000

Looking ahead, it is likely that Punggol will continue to record more record-setting transactions in the coming months and years.

The town has matured considerably over the past decade, with more retail, dining, recreational, and transport infrastructure in place.

As residents who bought BTO flats in the early-to-mid 2010s complete their minimum occupation periods (MOP) and move on, the upgrader pool in the secondary market has grown.

Some of that demand is filtering upward into the Executive flat segment, particularly among buyers who want more space than a five-room flat provides but prefer to stay within the public housing market.

The transaction data supports this trend. Across the top five highest Executive flat sales in Punggol, four of the five deals were recorded in 2025 or 2026.

Price growth in this segment appears to be accelerating rather than tapering off, and the new record at $940,000 continues that upward trajectory.

When the million-dollar milestone for Executive flats in Punggol is reached will depend on how much further buyer appetite extends into this flat type, and whether the supply of Executive flats entering the resale market keeps pace with demand.

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