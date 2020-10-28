Fancy owning a piece of Singapore's history? Rare plot at Oxley up for sale

A rare residential property will soon be on the market — a bungalow in one of Singapore's prime districts.

The two-storey building at 5 Oxley Rise sits on a plot with a land area of 117,230 sq ft and is surrounded by lush greenery.

Its perch on Oxley Hill also offers a superb view of the city, which includes the former home of late prime minister Lee Kuan Yew at 38 Oxley Road.

The property belongs to the sons of the late tycoon Cheung Eak Chong, who founded real estate firms Hong Fok Corporation and Tian Teck Group, known for developing properties such as International Plaza and The Concourse in Singapore.

Following the death of matriarch Lim Ghee in February this year, the property is expected to be put up for sale in the next few months, The Business Times (BT) reported.

While the asking price hasn't been disclosed, industry watchers told BT that it could possibly go above $250 million.

The plot has been zoned for residential use as a two-storey landed property under the Urban Redevelopment Authority's master plan.

Rich history

5 Oxley Rise possesses a rich history, with the property changing hands among several prominent figures in Singapore over the centuries.

According to the National Heritage Board, the mansion has undergone several reconstructions since the 1800s.

One of its most well-known iterations is The Pavilion, a house built in 1847 that was home to surgeon and plantation owner Dr Thomas Oxley for a decade.

Following his departure for England in 1857, the property served as a temporary Government House (1859-1861), the home of Armenian businessman Catchick Moses (from 1874) and a private residential hotel (1935 onwards) before it was leased out as a private residence.

The current bungalow, believed to be commissioned in the 1920s by Jewish businessman Manasseh Meyer (who also built the nearby Chesed-El Synagogue), is now privately owned.

