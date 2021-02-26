Feb 2021 BTO unit analysis: McNair Heights (Kallang/Whampoa)

Released during the Feb 2021 Sales Launch, McNair Heights is situated along a busy Balestier Road in the Kallang/Whampoa district. If you’ve ever wanted to live the high life, this BTO is it—two of its three blocks are 40 storeys tall!

This analysis will show you an overview of the BTO and help you decide on the best units to pick if you balloted for a unit there.

Overview of McNair Heights

Location Along Balestier Road No. of blocks 3 Highest floor 24 to 40 Total no. of units 626 Types of units 2-, 3- and 4-room units Public transportation Nearest MRT: Boon Keng (along the North-East Line) Bus stop along McNair Road and bus stops along Balestier Road: Goes to town and neighbourhoods like Aljunied, Bedok, Marymount, Ang Mo Kio, Redhill, Bouna Vista and Tiong Bahru Drivers’ convenience Easy access to CTE (just down Balestier Road) Surrounding amenities Approx. 13-min walk to City Square Mall, Whampoa Drive Makan Place, and Bendemeer Market and Food Centre. 5-min drive to Shaw Plaza and Balestier Plaza Nearby primary schools Bendemeer Primary School, Farrer Park Primary School and Hong Wen School Estimated completion date Q2 2026

We checked out the site during a weekday morning and found the area to be bustling with plenty of activity. There were a lot of construction sites in the area with many other BTOs and developments surrounding McNair Heights still under construction.

These developments include Kallang Polyclinic (to be opened in 2023) situated to the southeast of the site as well as shophouse-condo 1953 (also scheduled for completion by the end of 2023). With the completion date for the BTO estimated in 2026, the area should feel more settled once residents move in to McNair Heights.

Site for McNair Heights, taken on Feb 2021.

Kwong Wai Shiu Hospital (left) and the upcoming Kallang Polyclinic and long-term care facility (right).

Existing HDB blocks 122 and 123 along McNair Road.

Traffic was very busy along Balestier Road, seeing as it’s an arterial road with the exit and entrance of the CTE located just down the road. McNair Road, the other road bordering McNair Heights, is much quieter, leading into a residential area and a row of conserved terrace houses.





In terms of amenities, the nearest mall is City Square Mall and the nearest hawker centres are over at foodie haven Whampoa Drive Makan Place and Bendemeer Market & Food Centre. All are within walking distance.

For something closer to home, there is a small coffee shop and mini mart at Blk 122 (just across McNair Road).

Alternatively, you can expect to find a supermarket, an eating house and other retail shops over at BTO Towner Crest , located along Serangoon Road just next to Kwong Wai Shiu Hospital. This BTO is scheduled for completion in the third quarter of 2023.

Public transportation is highly accessible, with buses plying along Balestier Road and McNair Road. Boon Keng MRT station (on the North-East line) is just a short walking distance away. Once on board, it’s just a few stops away from the city centre.

Surrounding amenities for McNair Heights.

McNair Heights comprises 2-, 3- and 4-room units, as well as a series of rental flats over at Block 141C. Rather than a standalone block, the rental units are integrated with the usual 2-room flexi units, taking up the 2nd to 20th floors in two stacks (84 and 86), with the rest of the floors reserved for 2-room flexi units. Note that the 2-room flexi units are reserved for seniors (aged 55 and above) on short leases in this development.

Which unit to pick for McNair Heights?

Unblocked views

McNair Heights sprawling blocks allow unblocked views for certain units in some stacks. Because we don’t know how tall the future high-rise residential development located to the north of the site will be, we will have to disregard those stacks facing that site.

For now, these are the ones to go for if you want unblocked views:

141A:

54, 56 (From 35th floor onwards)

58, 60 (From 16th floor onwards)

141B:

64 (From 11th floor onwards)

66, 68 (From 7th floor onwards)

141C:

74 (From 16th floor onwards)

84, 86 (From 8th floor onwards)

Possible view for stacks 58, 60 and 74.

Possible view for stacks 66 and 68.

To be doubly sure, check out HDB’s 3D model of McNair Heights to determine the surrounding views of your chosen stack and unit.

No afternoon sun

In Singapore, the hot afternoon sun comes in two directions: the northwest direction from March to September and the southwest direction from September to March. If you want to avoid being baked in your own home, these are the best units to pick:

141A: 50

141B: 62, 66, 68

141C: 84

PHOTO: HDB

Privacy

If privacy is important to you, you will want to go for corner units that are away from the lifts and rubbish chutes. These are the ones to pick:

141A: 50, 56

141B: 62

141C: 74, 86

PHOTO: HDB

Other considerations:

Avoid stacks (84, 86, 66, 68) that are close to or facing the very busy Balestier Road, where you are expected to experience high traffic and noise pollution.

Stacks facing areas where people tend to congregate like the pavilion (number 4 on the map), fitness corners and playgrounds will also be less tranquil, especially if you’re picking a unit on the lower floors. Pick a higher floor unit on these stacks if possible.

Our recommendation if you’re opting for a 2-room flat : Stack 78 (While this stack doesn’t have unblocked views, the next building is some distance away.)

Our recommendation if you’re opting for a 3-room flat : Stack 62 (This stack is not facing the road or any areas with high human activity and has no afternoon sun. Also, the next building on the future residential site will likely be some distance away.)

Our recommendation if you’re opting for a 4-room flat : Stack 50 (Away from the roads, not facing the playground directly and no hot afternoon sun. Might have the potential of unblocked views.)

