February 2021 HDB BTO sales launch: Location guide - Bukit Batok, Tengah, Kallang/ Whampoa, Toa Payoh (Bidadari)

Every year, new couples and families wait in anticipation for the newest crop of HDB Build-To-Order (BTO) launches. With property prices on the rise and resale prices hitting the steepest increase of 5 years in 2020, those looking for affordable housing will find BTO prices even more attractive.

Assuming that you are able to wait for the flat completion, you would be hard-pressed to find a more affordable housing option.

Without further ado, let’s delve into HDB’s first BTO offering for 2021.

The February 2021 BTO launch is a smaller launch compared to the previous 2020 launches with only 4 project sites and a total offering of 3,700 units. Presumably without another circuit breaker disruption, HDB would resume its regular annual schedule of 4 BTO launches and the upcoming BTO projects are being spread across the 4 launches.

Two of the projects are in non-mature estates: Bukit Batok and Tengah, while the remaining two projects are in the mature estates of Kallang/Whampoa and Toa Payoh (Bidadari).

#1 Bukit Batok (960 units of 2R Flexi, 3R, 4R & 5R and 160 Community Care Apartment units)

One of the larger projects in the launch, the Bukit Batok launch comprises two sites: one with 960 units ranging from 2-room Flexi to 5-room and the other with 160 Community Care Apartments.

This is the first time HDB (with MOH and MND) is releasing the Community Care Apartments which a retirement living concept integrating senior-friendly housing with care services. Being the first of its kind, we can expect quite a high level of interest, especially from retirees who are used to west-side living and wish to downsize to an assisted living apartment.

The community care apartments are also thoughtfully situated with the neighbourhood centre and hawker centre.

PHOTO: HDB

Classified as a non-mature estate, Bukit Batok is not without its amenities. The site with 960 units is situated between Bukit Batok West Avenue 5 and the new extension of Bukit Batok West Avenue 8. In the vicinity of the site, there is an existing neighbourhood park and a neighbourhood centre and hawker centres opposite (right at the site of the community care apartments).

For families with children, there is Dazhong Primary School and MOE Kindergarten (MK@Dazhong) within the one km intake radius and Dunearn Secondary School nearby.

For the devout, the construction of a new church directly across the site is welcome news but could mean weekend congestion for future residents.

Amenities rating: 0.5 out of 1 star. While the presence of a hawker centre, park, schools and neighbourhood centre means that the essentials are all covered, the lack of more varied options or a nearby shopping centre highlights Bukit Batok’s status as a non-mature estate.

Accessibility rating: 0 star. While drivers appear to have easy access to the Pan-Island Expressway via Bukit Batok Road, there is potential for future congestion as it is the main arterial road to the estate. Meanwhile, commuters will have to walk over 1 km to the nearest MRT.

Even after the completion of Tengah Park MRT station, it is still going to take almost 10 mins to walk to the MRT. While 0 seems harsh, the truth is that with all the new MRT lines coming up, walking more than 5 mins to the station will seem too far in the future.

Affordability rating: 1 star. To be confirmed. While prices are yet to be released, Bukit Batok is likely to be one of the most affordable sites during this launch.

Rating: 1.5 stars out of 3 stars.

Ballot for this: If you are a retiree who wants an alternative to living alone and don’t require the full care of a nursing home, consider the community care apartment.

If you are a couple who want to live in the same estate as their parents, consider using the multi-generation priority scheme with your parents as there are 2-room flexi units available in this project along with the full variety of 3-room, 4-room and 5-room units.

If you like the west-side life, you will have your pick of units here as even the largest 5-room units are likely to be priced very affordably.

ALSO READ: Want to buy flat? Read our guide to HDB's new portal

#2 Tengah (760 units of 2R Flexi, 3R and 4R)

The next new town after Ponggol, Tengah has been appearing in multiple recent BTO launches. You can read our analysis on the previous Tengah launch: Garden Court@Tengah and Garden Terrace@Tengah

PHOTO: HDB

Being a completely new development, there isn’t much to discuss as everything is still in development. In fact, many of the roads are either in the works or still under planning, you may not be able to get an accurate lay of the land by doing a site visit today.

Regardless, Tengah has the potential for development, much like Ponggol twenty years ago, and may become a desirable location in the future.

This particular site is located in between Tengah MRT station and Hong Kah MRT station and next to the bus interchange. Depending on the finalised construction of the interchange, there could be potential traffic noise from the bus interchange though this is likely to be minimised by smart design.

Unusual for a non-mature estate offering, there are no 5-room flat units offered. Families who intend to move into a 5-room unit will have to look elsewhere (such as the nearby Bukit Batok) or wait for another launch.

Amenities rating: 0 out of 1 star. While there are plans for a neighbourhood centre with integrated polyclinic and a town centre surrounding Tengah MRT, these will take years to come to fruition.

Accessibility rating: 0.5 star out of 1 star. The next-door bus interchange bumps up the accessibility though being in between 2 MRT stations is neither here nor there. Be prepared for a walk or take feeder buses.

Affordability rating: 1 star. To be confirmed. While prices are yet to be released, Tengah is likely to be one of the most affordable sites during this launch.

Rating: 1.5 stars out of 3 stars. Between Tengah and Bukit Batok, you may wish to consider Bukit Batok as they are quite close in proximity and Bukit Batok has more established amenities.

Ballot for this: If you believe in the potential of Tengah to be next Ponggol and the potential appreciation. While the prices are likely to be highly affordable, the initial years of developing Tengah is likely to be tough on early residents. Be prepared to make plenty of visits to Jurong East or online deliveries in the meantime.

#3 Kallang / Whampoa (620 units of 2R Flexi, 3R and 4R)

This mature estate offering in this February 2021 BTO launch can be considered to be in Kallang, Whampoa or Balestier. A relatively small launch with only 620 units ranging from 2-room Flexi to 4-room flats. It is right next to the famous Kwong Wai Shiu Hospital, situated along Balestier Road and McNair Road.

PHOTO: HDB

While surrounded by amenities, these are not the typical ones in HDB estates. This site is a stone throw away from Civil Service Club (CSC)@ Tessensohn, Singapore Khalsa Association and Kwong Wai Shiu Hospital. There are also 3 Chinese temples, 2 Hindu temples and a Sikh temple nearby. A polyclinic with long-term care facilities is also under construction right next to the site.

The site sits between Farrer Park MRT station and Boon Keng MRT station, where you can find your typical retail malls, namely City Square Mall and Bendemeer Shopping Mall. The site is also within the 1 km intake zone for Bendemeer Primary School and Hong Wen Primary School.

Amenities rating: 1 star if you are the right profile for this estate. If you are a member of CSC or Singapore Khalsa Association or a frequent visitor or volunteer at Kwong Wai Shiu Hospital, this site is perfect for you. Otherwise, it may be a slightly less attractively 0.5 star rating as the amenities are still within walking distance but a little farther away. It is entirely possibly to walk to Mustafa Centre for any late cravings.

Accessibility rating: 1 star out of 1 star. While not exactly right downstairs, Boon Keng MRT station is about 500 metres away. The location is close to the city with easy access to CTE.

Affordability rating: 0.5 star. To be confirmed. While prices are yet to be released, mature estates tend to be on the pricey end for BTO flats.

Rating: 2.5 stars out of 3 stars.

Ballot for this: If you have been waiting for a city fringe BTO for the longest time. While the amenities seem to be geared to the older generation, younger couples will enjoy the short commute to CBD and the proximity to town.

If you are a CSC member, moving here will be perfect for you to maximise your membership. It may be easier to convince your parents to move here with you under the multi-generation priority scheme, with the many senior-friendly amenities nearby.

#4 Toa Payoh (Bidadari) (1,200 units of 3R, 4R and 5R)

The final BTO project on this list is Bidadari and this is the last BTO launch on this highly sought-after estate for the foreseeable future. You can read our analysis on the previous Bidadari launch: Bartley Beacon and ParkView @ Bidadari .

At 1,200 units ranging from 3-room to 5-room flats, this is one of the larger offerings and is split across three sites.

PHOTO: HDB

Site 1 – 380 units of 3-room and 4-room units next to Maris Stella. This site is the closest to Bartley MRT station and is literally door-step access for future residents.

Site 2 – 470 units of 4-room and 5-room units at the old Mount Vernon Columbarium site. Residents here are still very close to Bartley MRT station. Do note that this site is closest to the proposed Mount Vernon Funeral Parlour Complex.

Site 3- 350 units of 4-room and 5-room units across from Cedar Primary School. This site is farther away from Bartley but still within walking distance of Woodleigh MRT station. Certain blocks have the potential to overlook Alkaff Lake. It is also right next to a future nursing home and polyclinic.

Amenities rating: 1 star if you are the right profile for this estate. In particular, if you plan to have kids and will want to send to either Maris Stella or Cedar Primary School, this site is perfect for you. All 3 sites are within the 1 km intake zone of these primary schools.

Otherwise, it may be a slightly less attractive 0.5 star rating as the amenities in the Potong Pasir, Woodleigh and Bartley area are still under development, such as the upcoming Woodleigh Mall. Residents can also head to NEX mall at Serangoon, one station away.

Accessibility rating: 1 star out of 1 star. Literally right downstairs for some residents, the sites for this launch are all near to MRT stations. The location is close to the city with easy access to PIE.

Affordability rating: 0.5 star. To be confirmed. While prices are yet to be released, mature estates tend to be on the pricey end for BTO flats.

Rating: 2.5 stars out of 3 stars.

Ballot for this: Bidadari has been highly sought after for a reason and this is your last chance to ballot for this desirable location. If you have been looking for 5-room flat in a mature estate, this is a rare opportunity to get one at BTO prices.

Unless you are pantang or superstitious, the former cemetery status or even the proposed funeral complex will not put off most Singaporeans from this prime location. After all, Bishan used to be a former cemetery and now it is the estate of $1 million HDB flats.

ALSO READ: Should you pay your HDB downpayment with cash or CPF?

This article was first published in Dollars and Sense.