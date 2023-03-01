February HDB BTO launch review: Ultimate guide to choosing the best unit

It's that time of the year again — the first HDB BTO launch of 2023! Some people may be surprised at the size of this launch, as with 4,428 flats, it is nearly half the 9,655 Build-To-Order flats launched at the last one in November 2022.

This time, there are five projects spread out across Kallang Whampoa, Queenstown, Jurong West and Tengah.

Two of these (one in Queenstown and one in Kallang/Whampoa) will fall under the Prime Location Public Housing (PLH) model.

If you need a quick refresher, here's what you need to know:

10-year MOP instead of five years

No renting out the whole flat

Subsidy Recovery, on top of the existing resale levy

Tighter eligibility requirements

Reduced number of flats set aside for MCPS

Those applying for PLH sites should be aware that Subsidy Recovery (SR) is applicable at six per cent regardless of when flats are sold in the future.

HDB also highlighted that "all the four-room flats in the non-mature estates offered in this sales exercise are priced below $400,000, before grants," and that the median waiting time for the flats launched will be about 4.4 years.

The exercise will be open until March 6, 2023, 11.59pm.

As always, our review is broken down by the five BTO sites on offer, and we will share an overview of the project, the best stacks (in our opinion) as well as the pros and cons of the site and unit layouts on offer.

This has always been very popular, so here's our comprehensive review of the February 2023 BTO launch!

February 2023 BTO prices

Mature estate

Town Project Flat Type Selling Price (Excluding Grants) Selling Price (Including Grants) Kallang/Whampoa Rajah Summit 3-room From $326,000 From $266,000 4-room From $459,000 From $414,000

Prime location public housing (PLH)

Town Project Flat Type Selling Price (Excluding Grants) Selling Price (Including Grants) Kallang/Whampoa Farrer Park Fields 2-Room Flexi From $185,000 From $105,000 3-Room From $326,000 From $266,000 4-room From $459,000 From $414,000 Queenstown Ulu Pandan Glades 3-Room From $372,000 From $312,000 4-room From $541,000 From $496,000

Non-mature estate

Town Project Flat Type Selling Price (Excluding Grants) Selling Price (Including Grants) Jurong West Jurong West Crystal 3-Room From $187,000 From $112,000 4-room From $288,000 From $228,000 Tengah Brickland Weave 2-Room Flexi From $97,000 From $17,000 3-room From $190,000 From $115,000 4-room From $291,000 From $231,000 5-room From $401,000 From $356,000

Prime location public housing

Ulu Pandan Glades (Queenstown)

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Project overview

Ulu Pandan Glades is located near Dover MRT station and bounded by Ghim Moh Link and Commonwealth Avenue West. The project comprises two residential blocks of 34 to 43 storeys.

You can choose from 732 units of three-room flats and four-room flats. Ulu Pandan Glades is offered under the Prime Location Public Housing (PLH) model.

The name "Ulu Pandan Glades" describes the project's lush surrounding, as it is located next to Ulu Pandan Park Connector and a park with a retained natural stream.

In developing the plans of the area, HDB has considered the findings from the Environmental Baseline Study and Ecological Profiling Exercise, feedback from Nature Groups and the community, and the site context.

The site will be developed to support the local biodiversity, with green and blue elements weaved in, while enhancing residents' well-being. Residents of Ulu Pandan Glades will get to enjoy the project's lush central garden space, as well as the sky terraces and roof gardens on both residential blocks.

As part of the Health District @ Queenstown, Ulu Pandan Glades boasts a variety of recreational and communal facilities to enhance residents' physical, social, and mental well-being. These include children's playgrounds, adult and elderly fitness stations, and a communal roof garden on top of the Multi-storey Carpark.

There will also be a childcare centre and therapeutic garden located within the project. Please refer to the site plan located at the top of this page for the facilities provided in Ulu Pandan Glades. Facilities in this project will be accessible by the public.

Car-lite precinct

As announced by LTA and HDB on Oct 5, 2022, there will be designated HDB car-lite precincts within gazetted car-lite areas. They are planned with good public transport, walking, and cycling connections.

Ulu Pandan Glades will be one such car-lite precinct. It is located near Dover MRT station within the gazetted Ulu Pandan car-lite area. Residents of Ulu Pandan Glades will enjoy good public transport connectivity, with convenient access to rail and bus services.

There will be sheltered elevated linkways connecting them directly to Dover MRT station and barrier-free accessibility to bus stops along Commonwealth Avenue West. To enable residents to walk safely, vehicular roads will be located at the perimeter of the precincts, segregated from the main pedestrian walkway.

There will also be a comprehensive network of walking and cycling paths, providing residents with seamless connectivity to the neighbourhood centre and key amenities in Ghim Moh via the Park Connector Network.

Designed for residents to adopt green modes of commuting, the parking provision will be reduced, freeing up space for public facilities and greenery. With more limited parking provision, available lots will be prioritised for residents in these precincts through additional parking demand management measures:

Season parking will be reduced and restricted to residents only. Similar to all other HDB residential carparks, season parking sales will be on a first-come-first-served basis, subject to availability, and residents' first car will be accorded higher priority than residents' second and subsequent car(s). As non-residents will not be able to buy season parking within car-lite precincts, they may do so at alternative nearby car parks.

Residents who buy season parking for their second and subsequent vehicles will be charged a higher season parking rate pegged to Tier two Restricted Zone rate, subject to availability. Learn more about the tiers for monthly season parking charges and the current rates.

Short-term parking for visitors will remain available, albeit with limited lots. Parking charges may be adjusted based on demand.

PHOTO: HDB

Details Info Town Queenstown Est. Waiting Time 68 months Remaining Lease 99 years

Flat Type Number of Flats 3-Room 160 4-Room 572 Total 732

Eco-friendly features

To encourage green and sustainable living, Ulu Pandan Glades will have several eco-friendly features such as:

Separate chutes for recyclable waste

Regenerative lifts to reduce energy consumption

Bicycle stands to encourage cycling as an environmentally-friendly form of transport

Parking spaces to facilitate future provision of electric vehicle charging stations

Use of sustainable products in the project

Active, Beautiful, Clean Waters design features to clean rainwater and beautify the landscapes

Smart Solutions

Ulu Pandan Glades will come with the following smart solutions to reduce energy usage, and contribute to a safer and more sustainable living environment:

Smart-Enabled Homes with provisions to facilitate adoption of smart home solutions

Smart Lighting in common areas to reduce energy usage

Smart Pneumatic Waste Conveyance System to optimise the deployment of resources for cleaner and fuss-free waste disposal

Overall pros vs. cons

Pros Cons Under 15 minute walk to both Dover and Buona Vista MRT stations PLH rule applies A short walk to Star Vista which has a Cold Storage and a variety of eateries For families looking for bigger space, there is a lack of five-room units For basic necessities, Ghim Moh Market & Food Centre is also a stone throw away Certain blocks are facing the main road and MRT line which may get some traffic and above-ground MRT noise The cluster sits along the Ulu Pandan Park Connector which leads to the Dover Forest and Pandan Reservoir, a plus for nature lovers High overall quantum Within one kilometre of two popular primary schools, Henry Park and Fairfield Methodist

Schools

Henry Park Primary School

Fairfield Methodist School (Primary)

Thoughts on the site plan

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Certain stacks face the MSCP directly

Some stacks face the MRT track and Commonwealth Avenue West which can get busy during peak hours

Inward-facing stacks are a good distance from one another with playgrounds and fitness stations separating them

10 units sharing seven lifts is very healthy

Sheltered linkways connect all the blocks and the MSCP

There is a sheltered walkway to the bus stop

Has one central drop-off point which serves both blocks

There will be a child care centre and other amenities on the ground floor of the MSCP which is an added convenience for the residents

Sun direction

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

The stacks with the most direct afternoon sun goes to stacks 117 and 119, however, that only occurs towards the end of the year for a short while.

The southern stacks — 121, 123, 137 and 139 also faces the direct afternoon sun during this period.

Layout analysis

3-room

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

3-room flat Details Price $372,000 – $498,000 Resale Comparables $602,000 – $730,000 Total Area 66 sqm Internal Floor Area 63 sqm

Non-optional finishes

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the three-room flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Floor tiles in the:

Bathrooms

Household shelter

Kitchen/utility

Wall tiles in the:

Bathrooms

Kitchen/utility

Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description Flooring for Living/ Dining, Dry Kitchen, and Bedrooms – $3,190 – Vinyl strip flooring in the bedrooms

– Polished porcelain floor tiles in the living/ dining Internal Doors and Sanitary Fittings – $2,770 – 2 laminated UPVC bedroom doors

– 2 laminated UPVC folding bathroom doors

– Wash basin with tap mixer

– Shower set with bath/shower mixer

Pros Cons All rooms can fit in a queen bed minimally The main door opens up straight to the living and dining area (which lacks privacy) No structural columns in between bedrooms so walls can be hacked fully The bedroom protrudes out of the living room which restricts the TV wall length 2-sided kitchen cabinets can be built Good service yard layout allows for washer and dryer to be put in

4-room

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

4-Room Flat Details Price $541,000 – $711,000 Resale Comparables $860,000 – $996,000 Total Area 89 sqm Internal Floor Area 86 sqm

Non-optional finishes

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the four-room flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Floor tiles in the:

Bathrooms

Household shelter

Kitchen and service yard

Wall tiles in the:

Bathrooms

Kitchen

Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description Flooring for Living/ Dining and Bedrooms – $4,740 – Vinyl strip flooring in the bedrooms

– Polished porcelain floor tiles in the living/ dining Internal Doors and Sanitary Fittings – $3,180 – 3 laminated UPVC bedroom doors

– 2 laminated UPVC folding bathroom doors

– Wash basin with tap mixer

– Shower set with bath/shower mixer

Pros Cons Living and dining are segregated The main door opens up straight to the living and dining area (which lacks privacy) All rooms can fit in a queen bed minimally. The master bedroom can fit in a king bed. The bedroom protrudes out of the living room which restricts the TV wall length No structural columns in between bedrooms so walls can be hacked fully

Best stacks

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Flat Type Block Stacks Floor Level Reasons 3-Room 53A 109, 111 Mid floor and above preferably Faces the Ulu Pandan canal and Holland landed estates. 4-Room 53A 105, 107 Mid floor and above preferably Faces the Ulu Pandan canal and Holland landed estates. North-south orientation so the unit will be well ventilated.

Farrer Park fields (Kallang/Whampoa)

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Project overview

Farrer Park Fields is bounded by Race Course Road, Hampshire Road, and Farrer Park Road. The project is offered under the Prime Location Public Housing (PLH) model.

The name "Farrer Park Fields" relates to the sporting heritage of the site, with the design concept of a central playfield located within the project. The project comprises seven residential blocks, each with 24 storeys. You can choose from 1,274 units of two-room Flexi, three-room flats, and four-room flats.

Amidst the lush greenery in the project, you can enjoy various amenities, such as the children's playgrounds, and adult and elderly fitness stations. The roof garden above the multi-storey car park offers a space for quiet respite.

You can enjoy the convenience of a childcare centre, supermarket, eating house, and shops within the project. The upcoming Farrer Park Sports Centre nearby will include swimming pools, a field, as well as other sporting facilities for residents to enjoy.

Please refer to the site plan located at the top of this page for the facilities provided in the project. Facilities in this project will be accessible by the public.

PHOTO: HDB

Details Info Town Kallang/Whampoa Est. Waiting Time 53 months Remaining Lease 99 years

Flat Type Number of Flats 2-room Flexi (Type 1) 46 2-room Flexi (Type 2) 132 3-Room 91 4-Room 1,005 Total 1,274

Eco-friendly features

To encourage green and sustainable living, Farrer Park Fields will have several eco-friendly features such as:

Separate chutes for recyclable waste

Regenerative lifts to reduce energy consumption

Bicycle stands to encourage cycling as an environmentally-friendly form of transport

Parking spaces to facilitate future provision of electric vehicle charging stations

Use of sustainable products in the project

Active, Beautiful, Clean Waters design features to clean rainwater and beautify the landscapes

Smart solution

Farrer Park Fields will come with the following smart solutions to reduce energy usage, and contribute to a safer and more sustainable living environment:

Smart-Enabled Homes with provisions to facilitate adoption of smart home solutions

Smart Lighting in common areas to reduce energy usage

Smart Pneumatic Waste Conveyance System to optimise the deployment of resources for cleaner and fuss-free waste disposal

Overall pros vs. cons

Pros Cons Under 10 minute walk to both Little India and Farrer Park MRT stations PLH rule applies A short walk to City Square Mall for food and retail options For families looking for bigger space, there is a lack of 5-room units For basic necessities, Tekka Market is also a stone’s throw away Certain blocks facing Race Course Road which may get some traffic noise during peak hours Within one kilometre of two popular primary schools, St. Joseph’s Institution Junior

and St Margaret’s School (Primary) High overall quantum

Schools

Farrer Park Primary School

St Joseph's Institution Junior

St Margaret's School (Primary)

Thoughts on the site plan

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Certain stacks face the MSCP directly

Some stacks face Race Course Road which can get busy during peak hours

Inward-facing stacks are a good distance from one another with playgrounds and fitness stations separating them

Blocks with six units sharing three lifts are very healthy, but there may be some waiting time for those with nine to 10 units sharing three lifts

Sheltered linkways connect all the blocks and the MSCP

Every two blocks share a drop-off porch, except for block 18A which does not have one

The two-storey child care centre at block 16 and amenities on the ground floor of the MSCP are added convenience for the residents

Sun direction

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Many of the stacks here face the northwest and southeast direction, thus we can expect half of the residents here to expect direct afternoon sun sometime towards the middle of the year.

Layout analysis

2-room flexi

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

2-Room Flexi (Type 1) Flat Details Price $185,000 – $229,000 Resale Comparables None Total Area 38 sqm Internal Floor Area 36 sqm

Non-optional finishes

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the two-room Flexi (Type 1) flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Floor tiles in the:

Bathroom

Household shelter

Kitchen

Wall tiles in the:

Bathroom

Kitchen

A sliding partition/door for the bedroom and folding bathroom door

Grab bars (for two-room Flexi flats on short-leases)

Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description Package 1: Flooring for Living/ Dining and Bedroom – $2,660 – Vinyl strip flooring

Buyers who opt for Package 1, will be provided with a 3-panel sliding partition, separating the living room and bedroom. Those who do not opt for Package 1, will be provided with a 2-panel sliding partition separating the living room and bedroom. Package 2: Sanitary fittings – $530 – Wash basin with tap mixer

– Shower set with bath/shower mixer Package 3 for short-lease 2-room Flexi flats – $6,120 Buyers who opt for Package 3 must opt for Package 1.

– Lighting

– Window grilles

– Built-in kitchen cabinets with induction hob and cooker hood, kitchen sink, tap, and dish drying rack. Buyers who are wheel-chair bound may choose to have a lower kitchen countertop

-Built-in wardrobe

– Water heater

– Mirror and toilet roll holder in bathroom

Pros Cons Living and bedroom windows are aligned The dining area may be a bit cramped A squarish layout provides ease of furniture placement Small space to put the TV Good service yard layout allows for both washer and dryer Only one entrance to the bathroom – unable to access from the bedroom

2-room flexi (Type 2)

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

2-Room Flexi (Type 2) Flat Details Price $233,000 – $297,000 Resale Comparables None Total Area 48 sqm Internal Floor Area 46 sqm

Non-optional finishes

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the two-room Flexi (Type 2) flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Floor tiles in the:

Bathroom

Household shelter

Kitchen

Wall tiles in the:

Bathroom

Kitchen

A sliding partition/door for the bedroom and folding bathroom door

Grab bars (for two-room Flexi flats on short-leases)

Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description Package 1: Flooring for Living/ Dining and Bedroom – $3,130 – Vinyl strip flooring



Buyers who opt for Package 1, will be provided with a 3-panel sliding partition, separating the living room and bedroom. Those who do not opt for Package 1, will be provided with a 2-panel sliding partition separating the living room and bedroom. Package 2: Sanitary fittings – $530 – Wash basin with tap mixer

– Shower set with bath/shower mixer Package 3 for short-lease 2-room Flexi flats – $7,380 Buyers who opt for Package 3 must opt for Package 1.

– Lighting

– Window grilles

– Built-in kitchen cabinets with induction hob and cooker hood, kitchen sink, tap, and dish drying rack. Buyers who are wheel-chair bound may choose to have a lower kitchen countertop

– Built-in wardrobe

– Water heater

– Mirror and toilet roll holder in bathroom

– Laminated UPVC folding door for the flexible space

Pros Cons Feels like 1+Study Not much of a dining space The extra corner can be turned into another bedroom/study nook The main door opens up to the toilet door on one side The extra corner comes with a small window for ventilation A short kitchen wall restricts TV console placement Household shelter tucked in a corner Placement of the washing machine is pretty ideal

3-room

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

3-Room Flat Details Price $356,000 – $449,000 Resale Comparables $533,888 – $568,000 Total Area 69 sqm Internal Floor Area 66 sqm

Non-optional finishes

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the three-room flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Floor tiles in the:

Bathrooms

Household shelter

Kitchen/utility

Wall tiles in the:

Bathrooms

Kitchen/utility

Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description Flooring for Living/ Dining, Dry Kitchen, and Bedrooms – $3,340 – Vinyl strip flooring in the bedrooms

– Polished porcelain floor tiles in the living/ dining, dry kitchen Internal Doors and Sanitary Fittings – $2,770 – 2 laminated UPVC bedroom doors

– 2 laminated UPVC folding bathroom doors

– Wash basin with tap mixer

– Shower set with bath/shower mixer

Pros Cons All rooms can fit in a queen bed minimally The main door opens up straight to the living and dining area (which lacks privacy) No structural columns in between bedrooms so walls can be hacked fully Dry kitchen can be done up for the open-concept kitchen ﻿

4-room

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

4-Room Flat Details Price $484,000 – $631,000 Resale Comparables $660,000 – $790,888 Total Area 93 sqm Internal Floor Area 90 sqm

Non-optional finishes

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the four-room flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Floor tiles in the:

Bathrooms

Household shelter

Kitchen and service yard

Wall tiles in the:

Bathrooms

Kitchen

Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description Flooring for Living/ Dining and Bedrooms – $4,970 – Vinyl strip flooring in the bedrooms

– Polished porcelain floor tiles in the living/ dining Internal Doors and Sanitary Fittings – $3,180 – 3 laminated UPVC bedroom doors

– 2 laminated UPVC folding bathroom doors

– Wash basin with tap mixer

– Shower set with bath/shower mixer

Pros Cons Living and dining are segregated Bedroom protrudes out of the living room which restricts the TV wall All rooms can fit in a queen bed minimally. The master bedroom can fit in a king bed with 2 side tables. No structural columns in between bedrooms so walls can be hacked fully ﻿ Spacious kitchen ﻿

Best stacks

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Flat Type Block Stacks Floor Level Reasons 2-Room Flexi (Type 2) 16A 201, 203 Must surpass the MSCP Overlooks the roof garden of the MSCP. Units on a higher floor will get an unblocked view towards Kallang and Marina Bay. 3-Room 16A 219 Must surpass the MSCP Overlooks the roof garden of the MSCP. Units on a higher floor will get an unblocked view towards Kallang and Marina Bay. 4-Room 16A 217 Must surpass the MSCP Overlooks the roof garden of the MSCP. Units on a higher floor will get an unblocked view of the city. 4-Room 18A 271, 273, 281 Must surpass the MSCP Overlooks the roof garden of the MSCP. Units on a higher floor will get an unblocked view of the city.

Mature estate

Rajah Summit (Kallang/Whampoa)

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Rajah Summit is bounded by Jalan Rajah and comprises two residential blocks ranging from 28 to 40 storeys. You can choose from 510 units of three-room flats and four-room flats. The name 'Rajah Summit' references the tall 40-storey blocks, which are the tallest in the area.

Apart from the central open space, you can also enjoy lush landscaping at the roof garden above the Multi-Storey Car Park. A variety of recreational and communal amenities, such as children's playgrounds and adult and elderly fitness stations, provide opportunities for daily exercise and mingling with neighbours. A childcare centre is conveniently located within the project.

Please refer to the site plan at the top of this page for the facilities provided in the project. Facilities in this project will be accessible by the public.

Project overview

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Details Info Town Kallang/Whampoa Est. Waiting Time 58 months Remaining Lease 99 years

Flat Type Number of Flats 3-Room 93 4-Room 417 Total 510

Eco-friendly features

To encourage green and sustainable living, Rajah Summit will have several eco-friendly features such as:

Separate chutes for recyclable waste

Regenerative lifts to reduce energy consumption

Bicycle stands to encourage cycling as an environmentally-friendly form of transport

Parking spaces to facilitate future provision of electric vehicle charging stations

Use of sustainable products in the project

Active, Beautiful, Clean Waters design features to clean rainwater and beautify the landscapes

Smart Solutions

Rajah Summit will come with the following smart solutions to reduce energy usage, and contribute to a safer and more sustainable living environment:

Smart-Enabled Homes with provisions to facilitate adoption of smart home solutions

Smart Lighting in common areas to reduce energy usage

Overall pros vs. cons

Pros Cons 15-minute walk to Toa Payoh MRT station For families looking for bigger space, there is a lack of 5-room units A short walk to Zhongshan Mall which has a Fairprice Finest and a variety of eateries Certain blocks are facing the PIE which may get some traffic noise Just a 5-minute walk away from the shophouses along Balestier Road which offer an array of food options High overall quantum Just across the street from the Whampoa Park Connector which leads to Kallang Riverside Park, a plus for outdoor lovers Within 1km of two popular primary schools, Pei Chun Public School and CHIJ Primary (Toa Payoh)

Schools

CHIJ Primary (Toa Payoh)

Hong Wen School

Kheng Cheng School

Pei Chun Public School

Thoughts on the site plan

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Certain stacks face the MSCP directly

Some stacks face the PIE and may be affected by noise from the traffic, especially during peak hours

Inward-facing stacks are a good distance from one another with playgrounds and fitness stations separating them

Seven units sharing five lifts is very healthy

Sheltered linkways connect all the blocks and the MSCP

There is a sheltered walkway to the bus stop

Has one central drop-off point which serves both blocks

There will be a child care centre on the ground floor of the MSCP which is an added convenience for those with kids

Sun direction

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Stacks with the most afternoon sun here go to the southwest-facing ones — 134, 136, 138 and 148.

Layout analysis

3-room

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

3-Room Flat Details Price $326,000 – $443,000 Resale Comparables $490,000 – $580,000 Total Area 69 sqm Internal Floor Area 66 sqm

Non-optional finishes

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the three-room flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Floor tiles in the:

Bathrooms

Household shelter

Kitchen/utility

Wall tiles in the:

Bathrooms

Kitchen/utility

Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description Flooring for Living/ Dining, Dry Kitchen, and Bedrooms – $3,340 – Vinyl strip flooring in the bedrooms

– Polished porcelain floor tiles in the living/ dining, dry kitchen Internal Doors and Sanitary Fittings – $2,770 – 2 laminated UPVC bedroom doors

– 2 laminated UPVC folding bathroom doors

– Wash basin with tap mixer

– Shower set with bath/shower mixer

Pros Cons All rooms can fit in a queen bed minimally The main door opens up straight to the living and dining area (which lacks privacy) No structural columns in between bedrooms so walls can be hacked fully Dry kitchen can be done up for the open-concept kitchen

4-room

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

4-Room Flat Details Price $459,000 – $631,000 Resale Comparables $690,000 – $795,000 Total Area 93 sqm Internal Floor Area 90 sqm

Non-optional finishes

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the four-room flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Floor tiles in the:

Bathrooms

Household shelter

Kitchen and service yard

Wall tiles in the:

Bathrooms

Kitchen

Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description Flooring for Living/ Dining and Bedrooms – $4,970 – Vinyl strip flooring in the bedrooms

– Polished porcelain floor tiles in the living/ dining Internal Doors and Sanitary Fittings – $3,180 – 3 laminated UPVC bedroom doors

– 2 laminated UPVC folding bathroom doors

– Wash basin with tap mixer

– Shower set with bath/shower mixer

Pros Cons Living and dining are segregated The main door opens up straight to the living and dining area (which lacks privacy) All rooms can fit a queen bed minimally. The master bedroom can fit in a king bed with side tables. No structural columns in between bedrooms so walls can be hacked fully ﻿ Spacious kitchen ﻿

Best stacks

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Flat Type Block Stacks Floor Level Reasons 3-Room 125A 136 Surpass tree level preferably Faces the Whampoa River. Units on a higher floor will get an unblocked view of the city. 4-Room 125A 134, 138 Surpass tree level preferably Faces the Whampoa River. Units on a higher floor will get an unblocked view of the city.

Non-mature

Jurong West Crystal (Jurong West)

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Project overview

Located along Jurong West Street 93, Jurong West Crystal comprises two residential blocks of 18 storeys. These blocks feature crisp vertical lines that resemble the edges of elegant crystals, giving inspiration to the project's name. Its name complements those of nearby projects such as Nanyang Emerald, Nanyang Ruby, and Jurong West Jewel. You can choose from 271 units of three-room flats and four-room flats.

Delight in outdoor fun at your doorstep, with fitness stations designed for adults and the elderly, and children's playgrounds. Unwind by strolling or jogging along the adjacent linear park, or head over to the nearby Yunnan Park and Jurong West Sport Centre. The roof garden above the Multi-Storey Car Park provides an area to step back and take a quiet moment.

An eating house, minimart, and shops will be conveniently sited within Jurong West Crystal. Please refer to the site plan located at the top of this page, for the facilities provided in the project. Facilities in this project will be accessible by the public.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Details Info Town Jurong West Est. Waiting Time 47 months Remaining Lease 99 years

Flat Type Number of Flats 3-Room 85 4-Room 186 Total 271

Eco-friendly features

To encourage green and sustainable living, Jurong West Crystal will have several eco-friendly features such as:

Separate chutes for recyclable waste

Regenerative lifts to reduce energy consumption

Bicycle stands to encourage cycling as an environmentally-friendly form of transport

Parking spaces to facilitate future provision of electric vehicle charging stations

Use of sustainable products in the project

Active, Beautiful, Clean Waters design features to clean rainwater and beautify the landscapes

Smart solutions

Jurong West Crystal will come with the following smart solutions to reduce energy usage, and contribute to a safer and more sustainable living environment:

Smart-Enabled Homes with provisions to facilitate adoption of smart home solutions

Smart Lighting in common areas to reduce energy usage

Overall pros vs. cons

Pros Cons Just a 6-minute walk to Pioneer MRT station For families looking for bigger space, there is a lack of 5-room units 1 MRT station away from Jurong Point for food and retail options Certain blocks are facing the MRT line which may get some above-ground MRT track noise Walking distance to Pioneer Mall which has a Giant Hypermarket and some eateries. Next to the mall is the Jurong West Hawker Centre and Market for more food options and basic necessities. Just across the street from the Jurong West Sports Centre and Stadium Affordable quantum

Schools

Frontier Primary School

Jurong West Primary School

Xingnan Primary School

Thoughts on the site plan

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Certain stacks face the MSCP directly

Some stacks face the MRT line which may get some above ground track noise

Some stacks are facing the opposite HDB blocks at Jurong West Jewel

Units are not facing each other directly

There may be some waiting time for the lifts since there are seven to nine units sharing two to three lifts

Sheltered linkways connect all the blocks and the MSCP

There is a sheltered walkway to the bus stop

Has a central drop-off porch that serves both blocks

Sun direction

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Most stacks here are north-south facing, with the exception of stacks 426 and 408. Stack 246 faces the most afternoon sun towards the end of the year.

Layout analysis

3-room

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

3-Room Flat Details Price $187,000 – $249,000 Resale Comparables $348,000 – $363,000 Total Area 69 sqm Internal Floor Area 66 sqm

Non-optional finishes

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the three-room flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Floor tiles in the:

Bathrooms

Household shelter

Kitchen/utility

Wall tiles in the:

Bathrooms

Kitchen/utility

Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description Flooring for Living/ Dining, Dry Kitchen, and Bedrooms – $3,340 – Vinyl strip flooring in the bedrooms Internal Doors and Sanitary Fittings – $2,770 – 2 laminated UPVC bedroom doors

– 2 laminated UPVC folding bathroom doors

– Wash basin with tap mixer

– Shower set with bath/shower mixer

Pros Cons All rooms can fit in a queen bed minimally The main door opens up straight to the living and dining area (which lacks privacy) No structural columns in between bedrooms so walls can be hacked fully Looks more open due to the strategic placement of the household shelter which can also function as a pantry Good placement of the household shelter extends the kitchen’s function as a pantry area Regular shaped service yard allows for washer and dryer

4-room

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

4-Room Flat Details Price $288,000 – $372,000 Resale Comparables $460,000 – $520,000 Total Area 93 sqm Internal Floor Area 90 sqm

Non-optional finishes

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the four-room flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Floor tiles in the:

Bathrooms

Household shelter

Kitchen and service yard

Wall tiles in the:

Bathrooms

Kitchen

Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description Flooring for Living/ Dining and Bedrooms – $4,970 – Vinyl strip flooring in the bedrooms Internal Doors and Sanitary Fittings – $3,180 – 3 laminated UPVC bedroom doors

– 2 laminated UPVC folding bathroom doors

– Wash basin with tap mixer

– Shower set with bath/shower mixer

Pros Cons Living and dining are segregated The main door opens up straight to the living and dining area (which lacks privacy) All rooms can fit a queen bed minimally. The master bedroom can fit a king bed and 2 side tables. No structural columns in between bedrooms so walls can be hacked fully ﻿ Spacious kitchen with a long countertop table and ample space to build cabinetry ﻿ Good service yard layout allows for both washer and dryer

Best stacks

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Type Block Stacks Floor Level Reasons 3-Room 994A 428 Surpass tree level and MRT track preferably Overlooks the playground and fitness corner. Units on a higher floor will get a view of the park and the Yunnan Park landed estate. However, there may be some track noise. 4-Room 993A 416 Must surpass the MSCP and preferably MRT track Overlooks the roof garden of the MSCP. Units on a higher floor will get a view of the park and the Yunnan Park landed estate. However, there may be some track noise. 4-Room 994A 418, 430 Must surpass the MSCP and preferably MRT track Overlooks the roof garden of the MSCP. Units on a higher floor will get a view of the park and the Yunnan Park landed estate. However, there may be some track noise.

Brickland Weave (Tengah)

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Located in the Brickland District of Tengah town, Brickland Weave is bounded by Brickland Road and Tengah Boulevard. This project comprises 12 residential blocks, ranging from 11 to 17 storeys in height. You can choose a home from 1,641 units of two-room Flexi, three-room flats, four-room flats, and five-room flats.

Within Brickland Weave, various facilities are nestled amid pockets of green spaces for both the young and old. Here, adults and the elderly can work out at the fitness stations, while children enjoy the playgrounds.

The landscaped roof gardens above the Multi-Storey Car Parks cater to those who prefer quieter spaces. More recreational facilities can be found at the adjacent common green where one can jog, play, or unwind amid greenery.

Daily conveniences are also within easy reach, as Brickland Weave will come with shops, eating houses, and a minimart. A residents' network centre and a three-storey childcare centre will be located within the project as well.

In addition, residents will be served by the planned amenities in Tengah town such as a Neighbourhood Centre, Jurong Region Line MRT stations and a bus interchange.

They will be served by bus services leading to the city centre and nearby towns. With an extensive network of walking and cycling paths, residents will also be able to walk and cycle everywhere in Tengah.

Please refer to the site plan located at the top of this page, for the facilities provided in Brickland Weave. Facilities in this project will be accessible by the public.

About Brickland district

The architecture of the buildings in Brickland District is inspired by Tengah's industrial past where brickwork factories were located. The district is close to the Forest Corridor, which forms part of the larger network of greenery between the Western and Central Catchment Area.

Brickland Weave takes its name from the heritage of this area, reinforced by the weaving pattern on its facade.

Project overview

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Details Info Town Tengah Est. Waiting Time 48 months Remaining Lease 99 years

Flat Type Number of Flats 2-Room Flexi (Type 1) 102 2-Room Flexi (Type 2) 321 3-Room 95 4-Room 597 5-Room 526 Total 1,641

Eco-friendly features

To encourage green and sustainable living, Brickland Weave will have several eco-friendly features such as:

Separate chutes for recyclable waste

Regenerative lifts to reduce energy consumption

Bicycle stands to encourage cycling as an environmentally-friendly form of transport

Parking spaces to facilitate future provision of electric vehicle charging stations

Use of sustainable products in the project

Active, Beautiful, Clean Waters design features to clean rainwater and beautify the landscapes

Smart Solutions

Brickland Weave will come with the following smart solutions to reduce energy usage, and contribute to a safer and more sustainable living environment:

Smart-Enabled Homes with provisions to facilitate adoption of smart home solutions

Smart Lighting in common areas to reduce energy usage

Smart Pneumatic Waste Conveyance System to optimise the deployment of resources for cleaner and fuss-free waste disposal

Centralised cooling system

Residents can choose to subscribe to have air conditioning provided from a centralised cooling system. This system for public housing is the first of its kind in Singapore.

Cooling to each household unit will come from highly energy efficient chillers, and residents need not install nor maintain outdoor condensing units on their air-conditioner ledge. They will get to enjoy cost savings while contributing to a sustainable lifestyle in this eco-friendly district. Residents may decide to subscribe to the centralised cooling system after signing the Agreement for Lease.

Overall pros vs. cons

Pros Cons Brand new housing estate Certain blocks are facing Brickland Road which may get some traffic noise during peak hours Good mix of units May have constant construction going on in the area as it’s a new estate Affordable quantum

Schools

Choa Chu Kang Primary School

Concord Primary School

Thoughts on the site plan

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Certain stacks face the MSCP directly

There are two MSCPs

Some stacks face Brickland Road which can get busy during peak hours

Some stacks are facing each other directly

There might be some waiting time for the lifts since eight to 15 units are sharing two to three lifts

Sheltered linkways connect all the blocks and the MSCPs

The drop-off porches are mostly being shared by two blocks, while some have their own designated one

The child care centre, food court and minimart are added convenience for the residents

Sun direction

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Most stacks are either north or south-facing. However, stacks on the southeast end of the development faces the most amount of afternoon sun towards the end of the year given it’s tilted slightly more west than other stacks.

Layout analysis

2-room Flexi (Type 1)

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

2-Room Flexi Flat (Type 1) Details Price $97,000 – $118,000 Resale Comparables None Total Area 38 sqm Internal Floor Area 36 sqm

Non-optional finishes

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the two-room Flexi (Type 1) flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Floor tiles in the:

Bathroom

Household shelter

Kitchen

Wall tiles in the:

Bathroom

Kitchen

A sliding partition/door for the bedroom and folding bathroom door

Grab bars (for two-room Flexi flats on short-leases)

Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description Package 1: Flooring for Living/ Dining and Bedroom – $2,460 – Vinyl strip flooring

Buyers who opt for Package 1, will be provided with a 3-panel sliding partition, separating the living room and bedroom. Those who do not opt for Package 1, will be provided with a 2-panel sliding partition separating the living room and bedroom. Package 2: Sanitary fittings – $530 – Wash basin with tap mixer

– Shower set with bath/shower mixer Package 3 for short-lease 2-room Flexi flats – $6,120 Buyers who opt for Package 3 must opt for Package 1.

– Lighting

– Window grilles

– Built-in kitchen cabinets with induction hob and cooker hood, kitchen sink, tap, and dish drying rack. Buyers who are wheel-chair bound may choose to have a lower kitchen countertop

– Built-in wardrobe

– Water heater

– Mirror and toilet roll holder in bathroom

Pros Cons Living and bedroom windows are aligned The dining area may be a bit cramped A squarish layout provides ease of furniture placement Small space to put the TV Good service yard layout allows for both washer and dryer Only one entrance to the bathroom – unable to access from the bedroom

2-room Flexi (Type 2)

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

2-Room Flexi (Type 2) Flat Details Price $122,000 – $158,000 Resale Comparables None Total Area 48 sqm Internal Floor Area 46 sqm

Non-optional finishes

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the two-room Flexi (Type 2) flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Floor tiles in the:

Bathroom

Household shelter

Kitchen

Wall tiles in the:

Bathroom

Kitchen

A sliding partition/door for the bedroom and folding bathroom door

Grab bars (for two-room Flexi flats on short-leases)

Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description Package 1: Flooring for Living/ Dining and Bedroom – $2,930 – Vinyl strip flooring

Buyers who opt for Package 1, will be provided with a 3-panel sliding partition, separating the living room and bedroom. Those who do not opt for Package 1, will be provided with a 2-panel sliding partition separating the living room and bedroom. Package 2: Sanitary fittings – $530 – Wash basin with tap mixer

– Shower set with bath/shower mixer Package 3 for short-lease 2-room Flexi flats – $7,380 Buyers who opt for Package 3 must opt for Package 1.

– Lighting

– Window grilles

– Built-in kitchen cabinets with induction hob and cooker hood, kitchen sink, tap, and dish drying rack. Buyers who are wheel-chair bound may choose to have a lower kitchen countertop

– Built-in wardrobe

– Water heater

– Mirror and toilet roll holder in bathroom

– Laminated UPVC folding door for the flexible space

Pros Cons Feels like 1+Study Not much of a dining space The extra corner can be turned into another bedroom/study nook The main door opens up to the toilet door on one side The extra corner comes with a small window for ventilation A short kitchen wall restricts TV console placement Household shelter tucked in a corner Placement of the washing machine is pretty ideal

3-room

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

3-Room Flat Details Price $190,000 – $248,000 Resale Comparables $391,000 – $450,000 Total Area 69 sqm Internal Floor Area 66 sqm

Non-optional finishes

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the three-room flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Floor tiles in the:

Bathrooms

Household shelter

Kitchen/utility

Wall tiles in the:

Bathrooms

Kitchen/utility

Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description Flooring for Living/ Dining, Dry Kitchen, and Bedrooms – $3,340 – Vinyl strip flooring in the bedrooms Internal Doors and Sanitary Fittings – $2,770 – 2 laminated UPVC bedroom doors

– 2 laminated UPVC folding bathroom doors

– Wash basin with tap mixer

– Shower set with bath/shower mixer

Pros Cons All rooms can fit in a queen bed minimally The main door opens up straight to the living and dining area (which lacks privacy) No structural columns in between bedrooms so walls can be hacked fully Dry kitchen can be done up for the open concept kitchen

4-room

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

4-Room Flat Details Price $291,000 – $375,000 Resale Comparables $480,000 – $566,800 Total Area 93 sqm Internal Floor Area 90 sqm

Non-optional finishes

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the four-room flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Floor tiles in the:

Bathrooms

Household shelter

Kitchen and service yard

Wall tiles in the:

Bathrooms

Kitchen

Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description Flooring for Living/ Dining and Bedrooms – $4,970 – Vinyl strip flooring in the bedrooms Internal Doors and Sanitary Fittings – $3,180 – 3 laminated UPVC bedroom doors

– 2 laminated UPVC folding bathroom doors

– Wash basin with tap mixer

– Shower set with bath/shower mixer

Pros Cons Living and dining are segregated The main door opens up straight to the living and dining area (which lacks privacy) All rooms can fit a queen bed minimally. The master bedroom can fit a king bed with side tables. Bedrooms protrude out of the living room wall which restricts the TV wall length No structural columns in between bedrooms so walls can be hacked fully ﻿ Spacious kitchen ﻿ The service yard can fit both a washer and dryer

5-room

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

5-Room Flat Details Price $401,000 – $503,000 Resale Comparables $580,000 – $680,000 Total Area 113 sqm Internal Floor Area 110 sqm

Non-optional finishes

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the 5-room flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Floor tiles in the:

Bathrooms

Household shelter

Kitchen/utility

Wall tiles in the:

Bathrooms

Kitchen/utility

Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description Flooring for Living/ Dining and Bedrooms – $6,060 – Vinyl strip flooring in the bedrooms Internal Doors and Sanitary Fittings – $3,180 – 3 laminated UPVC bedroom doors

– 2 laminated UPVC folding bathroom doors

– Wash basin with tap mixer

– Shower set with bath/shower mixer

Pros Cons All rooms can fit a queen bed minimally. The master bedroom can fit a king bed with side tables. The main door opens up straight to the living and dining area (which lacks privacy) No structural columns in between bedrooms so walls can be hacked fully Spacious living area Very long kitchen countertop space and ample space to build cabinetry Good service yard layout allows for both dryer and washer

Best stacks

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Flat Type Block Stacks Floor Level Reasons 2-Room Flexi (Type 1) 411B 226 Mid floor and above preferably Faces the future school across the road which provides a good buffer between the block and the next HDB cluster. 2-Room Flexi (Type 1) 415A 401 Mid floor and above preferably Faces the future school across the road which provides a good buffer between the block and the next HDB cluster. 2-Room Flexi (Type 2) 411B 222, 224, 228 Mid floor and above preferably Faces the future school across the road which provides a good buffer between the block and the next HDB cluster. 2-Room Flexi (Type 2) 415A 403, 405, 429 Mid floor and above preferably Faces the future school across the road which provides a good buffer between the block and the next HDB cluster. 3-Room 415A 427 Mid floor and above preferably Faces the future school across the road which provides a good buffer between the block and the next HDB cluster. 4-Room 411B 230, 232 Mid floor and above preferably Faces the future school across the road which provides a good buffer between the block and the next HDB cluster. 4-Room 417A 509 Must surpass the MSCP Overlooks the roof garden of the MSCP and faces the future school across the road. 5-Room 412B 270, 272 Mid floor and above preferably Overlooks the common green and faces the future school across the road. 5-Room 415C 459, 461 Mid floor and above preferably Overlooks the common green and faces the future school across the road. 5-Room 417A 511, 513 Must surpass the MSCP Overlooks the roof garden of the MSCP and faces the future school across the road.

This concludes our review of the February BTO 2023 sites. We hope that it has gone some way to help you decide on which project, as well as the pros and cons that may come with it.

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.

ALSO READ: Serangoon, Bedok to build first BTO flats since 2016, including 5-room units