February HDB BTO launch review: Ultimate guide to choosing the best unit

It's that time of the year again — the first HDB BTO launch of 2023! Some people may be surprised at the size of this launch, as with 4,428 flats, it is nearly half the 9,655 Build-To-Order flats launched at the last one in November 2022.
This time, there are five projects spread out across Kallang Whampoa, Queenstown, Jurong West and Tengah.
Two of these (one in Queenstown and one in Kallang/Whampoa) will fall under the Prime Location Public Housing (PLH) model.
If you need a quick refresher, here's what you need to know:
- 10-year MOP instead of five years
- No renting out the whole flat
- Subsidy Recovery, on top of the existing resale levy
- Tighter eligibility requirements
- Reduced number of flats set aside for MCPS
Those applying for PLH sites should be aware that Subsidy Recovery (SR) is applicable at six per cent regardless of when flats are sold in the future.
HDB also highlighted that "all the four-room flats in the non-mature estates offered in this sales exercise are priced below $400,000, before grants," and that the median waiting time for the flats launched will be about 4.4 years.
The exercise will be open until March 6, 2023, 11.59pm.
As always, our review is broken down by the five BTO sites on offer, and we will share an overview of the project, the best stacks (in our opinion) as well as the pros and cons of the site and unit layouts on offer.
This has always been very popular, so here's our comprehensive review of the February 2023 BTO launch!
February 2023 BTO prices
Mature estate
|Town
|Project
|Flat Type
|Selling Price (Excluding Grants)
|Selling Price (Including Grants)
|Kallang/Whampoa
|Rajah Summit
|3-room
|From $326,000
|From $266,000
|4-room
|From $459,000
|From $414,000
Prime location public housing (PLH)
|Town
|Project
|Flat Type
|Selling Price (Excluding Grants)
|Selling Price (Including Grants)
|Kallang/Whampoa
|Farrer Park Fields
|2-Room Flexi
|From $185,000
|From $105,000
|3-Room
|From $326,000
|From $266,000
|4-room
|From $459,000
|From $414,000
|Queenstown
|Ulu Pandan Glades
|3-Room
|From $372,000
|From $312,000
|4-room
|From $541,000
|From $496,000
Non-mature estate
|Town
|Project
|Flat Type
|Selling Price (Excluding Grants)
|Selling Price (Including Grants)
|Jurong West
|Jurong West Crystal
|3-Room
|From $187,000
|From $112,000
|4-room
|From $288,000
|From $228,000
|Tengah
|Brickland Weave
|2-Room Flexi
|From $97,000
|From $17,000
|3-room
|From $190,000
|From $115,000
|4-room
|From $291,000
|From $231,000
|5-room
|From $401,000
|From $356,000
Prime location public housing
Ulu Pandan Glades (Queenstown)
Project overview
Ulu Pandan Glades is located near Dover MRT station and bounded by Ghim Moh Link and Commonwealth Avenue West. The project comprises two residential blocks of 34 to 43 storeys.
You can choose from 732 units of three-room flats and four-room flats. Ulu Pandan Glades is offered under the Prime Location Public Housing (PLH) model.
The name "Ulu Pandan Glades" describes the project's lush surrounding, as it is located next to Ulu Pandan Park Connector and a park with a retained natural stream.
In developing the plans of the area, HDB has considered the findings from the Environmental Baseline Study and Ecological Profiling Exercise, feedback from Nature Groups and the community, and the site context.
The site will be developed to support the local biodiversity, with green and blue elements weaved in, while enhancing residents' well-being. Residents of Ulu Pandan Glades will get to enjoy the project's lush central garden space, as well as the sky terraces and roof gardens on both residential blocks.
As part of the Health District @ Queenstown, Ulu Pandan Glades boasts a variety of recreational and communal facilities to enhance residents' physical, social, and mental well-being. These include children's playgrounds, adult and elderly fitness stations, and a communal roof garden on top of the Multi-storey Carpark.
There will also be a childcare centre and therapeutic garden located within the project. Please refer to the site plan located at the top of this page for the facilities provided in Ulu Pandan Glades. Facilities in this project will be accessible by the public.
Car-lite precinct
As announced by LTA and HDB on Oct 5, 2022, there will be designated HDB car-lite precincts within gazetted car-lite areas. They are planned with good public transport, walking, and cycling connections.
Ulu Pandan Glades will be one such car-lite precinct. It is located near Dover MRT station within the gazetted Ulu Pandan car-lite area. Residents of Ulu Pandan Glades will enjoy good public transport connectivity, with convenient access to rail and bus services.
There will be sheltered elevated linkways connecting them directly to Dover MRT station and barrier-free accessibility to bus stops along Commonwealth Avenue West. To enable residents to walk safely, vehicular roads will be located at the perimeter of the precincts, segregated from the main pedestrian walkway.
There will also be a comprehensive network of walking and cycling paths, providing residents with seamless connectivity to the neighbourhood centre and key amenities in Ghim Moh via the Park Connector Network.
Designed for residents to adopt green modes of commuting, the parking provision will be reduced, freeing up space for public facilities and greenery. With more limited parking provision, available lots will be prioritised for residents in these precincts through additional parking demand management measures:
- Season parking will be reduced and restricted to residents only. Similar to all other HDB residential carparks, season parking sales will be on a first-come-first-served basis, subject to availability, and residents' first car will be accorded higher priority than residents' second and subsequent car(s). As non-residents will not be able to buy season parking within car-lite precincts, they may do so at alternative nearby car parks.
- Residents who buy season parking for their second and subsequent vehicles will be charged a higher season parking rate pegged to Tier two Restricted Zone rate, subject to availability. Learn more about the tiers for monthly season parking charges and the current rates.
- Short-term parking for visitors will remain available, albeit with limited lots. Parking charges may be adjusted based on demand.
|Details
|Info
|Town
|Queenstown
|Est. Waiting Time
|68 months
|Remaining Lease
|99 years
|Flat Type
|Number of Flats
|3-Room
|160
|4-Room
|572
|Total
|732
Eco-friendly features
To encourage green and sustainable living, Ulu Pandan Glades will have several eco-friendly features such as:
- Separate chutes for recyclable waste
- Regenerative lifts to reduce energy consumption
- Bicycle stands to encourage cycling as an environmentally-friendly form of transport
- Parking spaces to facilitate future provision of electric vehicle charging stations
- Use of sustainable products in the project
- Active, Beautiful, Clean Waters design features to clean rainwater and beautify the landscapes
Smart Solutions
Ulu Pandan Glades will come with the following smart solutions to reduce energy usage, and contribute to a safer and more sustainable living environment:
- Smart-Enabled Homes with provisions to facilitate adoption of smart home solutions
- Smart Lighting in common areas to reduce energy usage
- Smart Pneumatic Waste Conveyance System to optimise the deployment of resources for cleaner and fuss-free waste disposal
Overall pros vs. cons
|Pros
|Cons
|Under 15 minute walk to both Dover and Buona Vista MRT stations
|PLH rule applies
|A short walk to Star Vista which has a Cold Storage and a variety of eateries
|For families looking for bigger space, there is a lack of five-room units
|For basic necessities, Ghim Moh Market & Food Centre is also a stone throw away
|Certain blocks are facing the main road and MRT line which may get some traffic and above-ground MRT noise
|The cluster sits along the Ulu Pandan Park Connector which leads to the Dover Forest and Pandan Reservoir, a plus for nature lovers
|High overall quantum
|Within one kilometre of two popular primary schools, Henry Park and Fairfield Methodist
Schools
- Henry Park Primary School
- Fairfield Methodist School (Primary)
Thoughts on the site plan
- Certain stacks face the MSCP directly
- Some stacks face the MRT track and Commonwealth Avenue West which can get busy during peak hours
- Inward-facing stacks are a good distance from one another with playgrounds and fitness stations separating them
- 10 units sharing seven lifts is very healthy
- Sheltered linkways connect all the blocks and the MSCP
- There is a sheltered walkway to the bus stop
- Has one central drop-off point which serves both blocks
- There will be a child care centre and other amenities on the ground floor of the MSCP which is an added convenience for the residents
Sun direction
The stacks with the most direct afternoon sun goes to stacks 117 and 119, however, that only occurs towards the end of the year for a short while.
The southern stacks — 121, 123, 137 and 139 also faces the direct afternoon sun during this period.
Layout analysis
3-room
|3-room flat
|Details
|Price
|$372,000 – $498,000
|Resale Comparables
|$602,000 – $730,000
|Total Area
|66 sqm
|Internal Floor Area
|63 sqm
Non-optional finishes
More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the three-room flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:
Floor tiles in the:
- Bathrooms
- Household shelter
- Kitchen/utility
Wall tiles in the:
- Bathrooms
- Kitchen/utility
|Optional Component Scheme (OCS)
|Description
|Flooring for Living/ Dining, Dry Kitchen, and Bedrooms – $3,190
|– Vinyl strip flooring in the bedrooms
– Polished porcelain floor tiles in the living/ dining
|Internal Doors and Sanitary Fittings – $2,770
|– 2 laminated UPVC bedroom doors
– 2 laminated UPVC folding bathroom doors
– Wash basin with tap mixer
– Shower set with bath/shower mixer
|Pros
|Cons
|All rooms can fit in a queen bed minimally
|The main door opens up straight to the living and dining area (which lacks privacy)
|No structural columns in between bedrooms so walls can be hacked fully
|The bedroom protrudes out of the living room which restricts the TV wall length
|2-sided kitchen cabinets can be built
|Good service yard layout allows for washer and dryer to be put in
4-room
|4-Room Flat
|Details
|Price
|$541,000 – $711,000
|Resale Comparables
|$860,000 – $996,000
|Total Area
|89 sqm
|Internal Floor Area
|86 sqm
Non-optional finishes
More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the four-room flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:
Floor tiles in the:
- Bathrooms
- Household shelter
- Kitchen and service yard
Wall tiles in the:
- Bathrooms
- Kitchen
|Optional Component Scheme (OCS)
|Description
|Flooring for Living/ Dining and Bedrooms – $4,740
|– Vinyl strip flooring in the bedrooms
– Polished porcelain floor tiles in the living/ dining
|Internal Doors and Sanitary Fittings – $3,180
|– 3 laminated UPVC bedroom doors
– 2 laminated UPVC folding bathroom doors
– Wash basin with tap mixer
– Shower set with bath/shower mixer
|Pros
|Cons
|Living and dining are segregated
|The main door opens up straight to the living and dining area (which lacks privacy)
|All rooms can fit in a queen bed minimally. The master bedroom can fit in a king bed.
|The bedroom protrudes out of the living room which restricts the TV wall length
|No structural columns in between bedrooms so walls can be hacked fully
Best stacks
|Flat Type
|Block
|Stacks
|Floor Level
|Reasons
|3-Room
|53A
|109, 111
|Mid floor and above preferably
|Faces the Ulu Pandan canal and Holland landed estates.
|4-Room
|53A
|105, 107
|Mid floor and above preferably
|Faces the Ulu Pandan canal and Holland landed estates. North-south orientation so the unit will be well ventilated.
Farrer Park fields (Kallang/Whampoa)
Project overview
Farrer Park Fields is bounded by Race Course Road, Hampshire Road, and Farrer Park Road. The project is offered under the Prime Location Public Housing (PLH) model.
The name "Farrer Park Fields" relates to the sporting heritage of the site, with the design concept of a central playfield located within the project. The project comprises seven residential blocks, each with 24 storeys. You can choose from 1,274 units of two-room Flexi, three-room flats, and four-room flats.
Amidst the lush greenery in the project, you can enjoy various amenities, such as the children's playgrounds, and adult and elderly fitness stations. The roof garden above the multi-storey car park offers a space for quiet respite.
You can enjoy the convenience of a childcare centre, supermarket, eating house, and shops within the project. The upcoming Farrer Park Sports Centre nearby will include swimming pools, a field, as well as other sporting facilities for residents to enjoy.
Please refer to the site plan located at the top of this page for the facilities provided in the project. Facilities in this project will be accessible by the public.
|Details
|Info
|Town
|Kallang/Whampoa
|Est. Waiting Time
|53 months
|Remaining Lease
|99 years
|Flat Type
|Number of Flats
|2-room Flexi (Type 1)
|46
|2-room Flexi (Type 2)
|132
|3-Room
|91
|4-Room
|1,005
|Total
|1,274
Eco-friendly features
To encourage green and sustainable living, Farrer Park Fields will have several eco-friendly features such as:
- Separate chutes for recyclable waste
- Regenerative lifts to reduce energy consumption
- Bicycle stands to encourage cycling as an environmentally-friendly form of transport
- Parking spaces to facilitate future provision of electric vehicle charging stations
- Use of sustainable products in the project
- Active, Beautiful, Clean Waters design features to clean rainwater and beautify the landscapes
Smart solution
Farrer Park Fields will come with the following smart solutions to reduce energy usage, and contribute to a safer and more sustainable living environment:
- Smart-Enabled Homes with provisions to facilitate adoption of smart home solutions
- Smart Lighting in common areas to reduce energy usage
- Smart Pneumatic Waste Conveyance System to optimise the deployment of resources for cleaner and fuss-free waste disposal
Overall pros vs. cons
|Pros
|Cons
|Under 10 minute walk to both Little India and Farrer Park MRT stations
|PLH rule applies
|A short walk to City Square Mall for food and retail options
|For families looking for bigger space, there is a lack of 5-room units
|For basic necessities, Tekka Market is also a stone’s throw away
|Certain blocks facing Race Course Road which may get some traffic noise during peak hours
|Within one kilometre of two popular primary schools, St. Joseph’s Institution Junior
and St Margaret’s School (Primary)
|High overall quantum
Schools
- Farrer Park Primary School
- St Joseph's Institution Junior
- St Margaret's School (Primary)
Thoughts on the site plan
- Certain stacks face the MSCP directly
- Some stacks face Race Course Road which can get busy during peak hours
- Inward-facing stacks are a good distance from one another with playgrounds and fitness stations separating them
- Blocks with six units sharing three lifts are very healthy, but there may be some waiting time for those with nine to 10 units sharing three lifts
- Sheltered linkways connect all the blocks and the MSCP
- Every two blocks share a drop-off porch, except for block 18A which does not have one
- The two-storey child care centre at block 16 and amenities on the ground floor of the MSCP are added convenience for the residents
Sun direction
Many of the stacks here face the northwest and southeast direction, thus we can expect half of the residents here to expect direct afternoon sun sometime towards the middle of the year.
Layout analysis
2-room flexi
|2-Room Flexi (Type 1) Flat
|Details
|Price
|$185,000 – $229,000
|Resale Comparables
|None
|Total Area
|38 sqm
|Internal Floor Area
|36 sqm
Non-optional finishes
More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the two-room Flexi (Type 1) flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:
Floor tiles in the:
- Bathroom
- Household shelter
- Kitchen
Wall tiles in the:
- Bathroom
- Kitchen
A sliding partition/door for the bedroom and folding bathroom door
Grab bars (for two-room Flexi flats on short-leases)
|Optional Component Scheme (OCS)
|Description
|Package 1: Flooring for Living/ Dining and Bedroom – $2,660
|– Vinyl strip flooring
Buyers who opt for Package 1, will be provided with a 3-panel sliding partition, separating the living room and bedroom. Those who do not opt for Package 1, will be provided with a 2-panel sliding partition separating the living room and bedroom.
|Package 2: Sanitary fittings – $530
|– Wash basin with tap mixer
– Shower set with bath/shower mixer
|Package 3 for short-lease 2-room Flexi flats – $6,120
|Buyers who opt for Package 3 must opt for Package 1.
– Lighting
– Window grilles
– Built-in kitchen cabinets with induction hob and cooker hood, kitchen sink, tap, and dish drying rack. Buyers who are wheel-chair bound may choose to have a lower kitchen countertop
-Built-in wardrobe
– Water heater
– Mirror and toilet roll holder in bathroom
|Pros
|Cons
|Living and bedroom windows are aligned
|The dining area may be a bit cramped
|A squarish layout provides ease of furniture placement
|Small space to put the TV
|Good service yard layout allows for both washer and dryer
|Only one entrance to the bathroom – unable to access from the bedroom
2-room flexi (Type 2)
|2-Room Flexi (Type 2) Flat
|Details
|Price
|$233,000 – $297,000
|Resale Comparables
|None
|Total Area
|48 sqm
|Internal Floor Area
|46 sqm
Non-optional finishes
More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the two-room Flexi (Type 2) flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:
Floor tiles in the:
- Bathroom
- Household shelter
- Kitchen
Wall tiles in the:
- Bathroom
- Kitchen
A sliding partition/door for the bedroom and folding bathroom door
Grab bars (for two-room Flexi flats on short-leases)
|Optional Component Scheme (OCS)
|Description
|Package 1: Flooring for Living/ Dining and Bedroom – $3,130
|– Vinyl strip flooring
Buyers who opt for Package 1, will be provided with a 3-panel sliding partition, separating the living room and bedroom. Those who do not opt for Package 1, will be provided with a 2-panel sliding partition separating the living room and bedroom.
|Package 2: Sanitary fittings – $530
|– Wash basin with tap mixer
– Shower set with bath/shower mixer
|Package 3 for short-lease 2-room Flexi flats – $7,380
|Buyers who opt for Package 3 must opt for Package 1.
– Lighting
– Window grilles
– Built-in kitchen cabinets with induction hob and cooker hood, kitchen sink, tap, and dish drying rack. Buyers who are wheel-chair bound may choose to have a lower kitchen countertop
– Built-in wardrobe
– Water heater
– Mirror and toilet roll holder in bathroom
– Laminated UPVC folding door for the flexible space
|Pros
|Cons
|Feels like 1+Study
|Not much of a dining space
|The extra corner can be turned into another bedroom/study nook
|The main door opens up to the toilet door on one side
|The extra corner comes with a small window for ventilation
|A short kitchen wall restricts TV console placement
|Household shelter tucked in a corner
|Placement of the washing machine is pretty ideal
3-room
|3-Room Flat
|Details
|Price
|$356,000 – $449,000
|Resale Comparables
|$533,888 – $568,000
|Total Area
|69 sqm
|Internal Floor Area
|66 sqm
Non-optional finishes
More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the three-room flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:
Floor tiles in the:
- Bathrooms
- Household shelter
- Kitchen/utility
Wall tiles in the:
- Bathrooms
- Kitchen/utility
|Optional Component Scheme (OCS)
|Description
|Flooring for Living/ Dining, Dry Kitchen, and Bedrooms – $3,340
|– Vinyl strip flooring in the bedrooms
– Polished porcelain floor tiles in the living/ dining, dry kitchen
|Internal Doors and Sanitary Fittings – $2,770
|– 2 laminated UPVC bedroom doors
– 2 laminated UPVC folding bathroom doors
– Wash basin with tap mixer
– Shower set with bath/shower mixer
|Pros
|Cons
|All rooms can fit in a queen bed minimally
|The main door opens up straight to the living and dining area (which lacks privacy)
|No structural columns in between bedrooms so walls can be hacked fully
|Dry kitchen can be done up for the open-concept kitchen
|
4-room
|4-Room Flat
|Details
|Price
|$484,000 – $631,000
|Resale Comparables
|$660,000 – $790,888
|Total Area
|93 sqm
|Internal Floor Area
|90 sqm
Non-optional finishes
More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the four-room flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:
Floor tiles in the:
- Bathrooms
- Household shelter
- Kitchen and service yard
Wall tiles in the:
- Bathrooms
- Kitchen
|Optional Component Scheme (OCS)
|Description
|Flooring for Living/ Dining and Bedrooms – $4,970
|– Vinyl strip flooring in the bedrooms
– Polished porcelain floor tiles in the living/ dining
|Internal Doors and Sanitary Fittings – $3,180
|– 3 laminated UPVC bedroom doors
– 2 laminated UPVC folding bathroom doors
– Wash basin with tap mixer
– Shower set with bath/shower mixer
|Pros
|Cons
|Living and dining are segregated
|Bedroom protrudes out of the living room which restricts the TV wall
|All rooms can fit in a queen bed minimally. The master bedroom can fit in a king bed with 2 side tables.
|No structural columns in between bedrooms so walls can be hacked fully
|
|Spacious kitchen
|
Best stacks
|Flat Type
|Block
|Stacks
|Floor Level
|Reasons
|2-Room Flexi (Type 2)
|16A
|201, 203
|Must surpass the MSCP
|Overlooks the roof garden of the MSCP. Units on a higher floor will get an unblocked view towards Kallang and Marina Bay.
|3-Room
|16A
|219
|Must surpass the MSCP
|Overlooks the roof garden of the MSCP. Units on a higher floor will get an unblocked view towards Kallang and Marina Bay.
|4-Room
|16A
|217
|Must surpass the MSCP
|Overlooks the roof garden of the MSCP. Units on a higher floor will get an unblocked view of the city.
|4-Room
|18A
|271, 273, 281
|Must surpass the MSCP
|Overlooks the roof garden of the MSCP. Units on a higher floor will get an unblocked view of the city.
Mature estate
Rajah Summit (Kallang/Whampoa)
Rajah Summit is bounded by Jalan Rajah and comprises two residential blocks ranging from 28 to 40 storeys. You can choose from 510 units of three-room flats and four-room flats. The name 'Rajah Summit' references the tall 40-storey blocks, which are the tallest in the area.
Apart from the central open space, you can also enjoy lush landscaping at the roof garden above the Multi-Storey Car Park. A variety of recreational and communal amenities, such as children's playgrounds and adult and elderly fitness stations, provide opportunities for daily exercise and mingling with neighbours. A childcare centre is conveniently located within the project.
Please refer to the site plan at the top of this page for the facilities provided in the project. Facilities in this project will be accessible by the public.
Project overview
|Details
|Info
|Town
|Kallang/Whampoa
|Est. Waiting Time
|58 months
|Remaining Lease
|99 years
|Flat Type
|Number of Flats
|3-Room
|93
|4-Room
|417
|Total
|510
Eco-friendly features
To encourage green and sustainable living, Rajah Summit will have several eco-friendly features such as:
- Separate chutes for recyclable waste
- Regenerative lifts to reduce energy consumption
- Bicycle stands to encourage cycling as an environmentally-friendly form of transport
- Parking spaces to facilitate future provision of electric vehicle charging stations
- Use of sustainable products in the project
- Active, Beautiful, Clean Waters design features to clean rainwater and beautify the landscapes
Smart Solutions
Rajah Summit will come with the following smart solutions to reduce energy usage, and contribute to a safer and more sustainable living environment:
- Smart-Enabled Homes with provisions to facilitate adoption of smart home solutions
- Smart Lighting in common areas to reduce energy usage
Overall pros vs. cons
|Pros
|Cons
|15-minute walk to Toa Payoh MRT station
|For families looking for bigger space, there is a lack of 5-room units
|A short walk to Zhongshan Mall which has a Fairprice Finest and a variety of eateries
|Certain blocks are facing the PIE which may get some traffic noise
|Just a 5-minute walk away from the shophouses along Balestier Road which offer an array of food options
|High overall quantum
|Just across the street from the Whampoa Park Connector which leads to Kallang Riverside Park, a plus for outdoor lovers
|Within 1km of two popular primary schools, Pei Chun Public School and CHIJ Primary (Toa Payoh)
Schools
- CHIJ Primary (Toa Payoh)
- Hong Wen School
- Kheng Cheng School
- Pei Chun Public School
Thoughts on the site plan
- Certain stacks face the MSCP directly
- Some stacks face the PIE and may be affected by noise from the traffic, especially during peak hours
- Inward-facing stacks are a good distance from one another with playgrounds and fitness stations separating them
- Seven units sharing five lifts is very healthy
- Sheltered linkways connect all the blocks and the MSCP
- There is a sheltered walkway to the bus stop
- Has one central drop-off point which serves both blocks
- There will be a child care centre on the ground floor of the MSCP which is an added convenience for those with kids
Sun direction
Stacks with the most afternoon sun here go to the southwest-facing ones — 134, 136, 138 and 148.
Layout analysis
3-room
|3-Room Flat
|Details
|Price
|$326,000 – $443,000
|Resale Comparables
|$490,000 – $580,000
|Total Area
|69 sqm
|Internal Floor Area
|66 sqm
Non-optional finishes
More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the three-room flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:
Floor tiles in the:
- Bathrooms
- Household shelter
- Kitchen/utility
Wall tiles in the:
- Bathrooms
- Kitchen/utility
|Optional Component Scheme (OCS)
|Description
|Flooring for Living/ Dining, Dry Kitchen, and Bedrooms – $3,340
|– Vinyl strip flooring in the bedrooms
– Polished porcelain floor tiles in the living/ dining, dry kitchen
|Internal Doors and Sanitary Fittings – $2,770
|– 2 laminated UPVC bedroom doors
– 2 laminated UPVC folding bathroom doors
– Wash basin with tap mixer
– Shower set with bath/shower mixer
|Pros
|Cons
|All rooms can fit in a queen bed minimally
|The main door opens up straight to the living and dining area (which lacks privacy)
|No structural columns in between bedrooms so walls can be hacked fully
|Dry kitchen can be done up for the open-concept kitchen
4-room
|4-Room Flat
|Details
|Price
|$459,000 – $631,000
|Resale Comparables
|$690,000 – $795,000
|Total Area
|93 sqm
|Internal Floor Area
|90 sqm
Non-optional finishes
More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the four-room flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:
Floor tiles in the:
- Bathrooms
- Household shelter
- Kitchen and service yard
Wall tiles in the:
- Bathrooms
- Kitchen
|Optional Component Scheme (OCS)
|Description
|Flooring for Living/ Dining and Bedrooms – $4,970
|– Vinyl strip flooring in the bedrooms
– Polished porcelain floor tiles in the living/ dining
|Internal Doors and Sanitary Fittings – $3,180
|– 3 laminated UPVC bedroom doors
– 2 laminated UPVC folding bathroom doors
– Wash basin with tap mixer
– Shower set with bath/shower mixer
|Pros
|Cons
|Living and dining are segregated
|The main door opens up straight to the living and dining area (which lacks privacy)
|All rooms can fit a queen bed minimally. The master bedroom can fit in a king bed with side tables.
|No structural columns in between bedrooms so walls can be hacked fully
|
|Spacious kitchen
|
Best stacks
|Flat Type
|Block
|Stacks
|Floor Level
|Reasons
|3-Room
|125A
|136
|Surpass tree level preferably
|Faces the Whampoa River. Units on a higher floor will get an unblocked view of the city.
|4-Room
|125A
|134, 138
|Surpass tree level preferably
|Faces the Whampoa River. Units on a higher floor will get an unblocked view of the city.
Non-mature
Jurong West Crystal (Jurong West)
Project overview
Located along Jurong West Street 93, Jurong West Crystal comprises two residential blocks of 18 storeys. These blocks feature crisp vertical lines that resemble the edges of elegant crystals, giving inspiration to the project's name. Its name complements those of nearby projects such as Nanyang Emerald, Nanyang Ruby, and Jurong West Jewel. You can choose from 271 units of three-room flats and four-room flats.
Delight in outdoor fun at your doorstep, with fitness stations designed for adults and the elderly, and children's playgrounds. Unwind by strolling or jogging along the adjacent linear park, or head over to the nearby Yunnan Park and Jurong West Sport Centre. The roof garden above the Multi-Storey Car Park provides an area to step back and take a quiet moment.
An eating house, minimart, and shops will be conveniently sited within Jurong West Crystal. Please refer to the site plan located at the top of this page, for the facilities provided in the project. Facilities in this project will be accessible by the public.
|Details
|Info
|Town
|Jurong West
|Est. Waiting Time
|47 months
|Remaining Lease
|99 years
|Flat Type
|Number of Flats
|3-Room
|85
|4-Room
|186
|Total
|271
Eco-friendly features
To encourage green and sustainable living, Jurong West Crystal will have several eco-friendly features such as:
- Separate chutes for recyclable waste
- Regenerative lifts to reduce energy consumption
- Bicycle stands to encourage cycling as an environmentally-friendly form of transport
- Parking spaces to facilitate future provision of electric vehicle charging stations
- Use of sustainable products in the project
- Active, Beautiful, Clean Waters design features to clean rainwater and beautify the landscapes
Smart solutions
Jurong West Crystal will come with the following smart solutions to reduce energy usage, and contribute to a safer and more sustainable living environment:
- Smart-Enabled Homes with provisions to facilitate adoption of smart home solutions
- Smart Lighting in common areas to reduce energy usage
Overall pros vs. cons
|Pros
|Cons
|Just a 6-minute walk to Pioneer MRT station
|For families looking for bigger space, there is a lack of 5-room units
|1 MRT station away from Jurong Point for food and retail options
|Certain blocks are facing the MRT line which may get some above-ground MRT track noise
|Walking distance to Pioneer Mall which has a Giant Hypermarket and some eateries. Next to the mall is the Jurong West Hawker Centre and Market for more food options and basic necessities.
|Just across the street from the Jurong West Sports Centre and Stadium
|Affordable quantum
Schools
- Frontier Primary School
- Jurong West Primary School
- Xingnan Primary School
Thoughts on the site plan
- Certain stacks face the MSCP directly
- Some stacks face the MRT line which may get some above ground track noise
- Some stacks are facing the opposite HDB blocks at Jurong West Jewel
- Units are not facing each other directly
- There may be some waiting time for the lifts since there are seven to nine units sharing two to three lifts
- Sheltered linkways connect all the blocks and the MSCP
- There is a sheltered walkway to the bus stop
- Has a central drop-off porch that serves both blocks
Sun direction
Most stacks here are north-south facing, with the exception of stacks 426 and 408. Stack 246 faces the most afternoon sun towards the end of the year.
Layout analysis
3-room
|3-Room Flat
|Details
|Price
|$187,000 – $249,000
|Resale Comparables
|$348,000 – $363,000
|Total Area
|69 sqm
|Internal Floor Area
|66 sqm
Non-optional finishes
More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the three-room flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:
Floor tiles in the:
- Bathrooms
- Household shelter
- Kitchen/utility
Wall tiles in the:
- Bathrooms
- Kitchen/utility
|Optional Component Scheme (OCS)
|Description
|Flooring for Living/ Dining, Dry Kitchen, and Bedrooms – $3,340
|– Vinyl strip flooring in the bedrooms
|Internal Doors and Sanitary Fittings – $2,770
|– 2 laminated UPVC bedroom doors
– 2 laminated UPVC folding bathroom doors
– Wash basin with tap mixer
– Shower set with bath/shower mixer
|Pros
|Cons
|All rooms can fit in a queen bed minimally
|The main door opens up straight to the living and dining area (which lacks privacy)
|No structural columns in between bedrooms so walls can be hacked fully
|Looks more open due to the strategic placement of the household shelter which can also function as a pantry
|Good placement of the household shelter extends the kitchen’s function as a pantry area
|Regular shaped service yard allows for washer and dryer
4-room
|4-Room Flat
|Details
|Price
|$288,000 – $372,000
|Resale Comparables
|$460,000 – $520,000
|Total Area
|93 sqm
|Internal Floor Area
|90 sqm
Non-optional finishes
More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the four-room flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:
Floor tiles in the:
- Bathrooms
- Household shelter
- Kitchen and service yard
Wall tiles in the:
- Bathrooms
- Kitchen
|Optional Component Scheme (OCS)
|Description
|Flooring for Living/ Dining and Bedrooms – $4,970
|– Vinyl strip flooring in the bedrooms
|Internal Doors and Sanitary Fittings – $3,180
|– 3 laminated UPVC bedroom doors
– 2 laminated UPVC folding bathroom doors
– Wash basin with tap mixer
– Shower set with bath/shower mixer
|Pros
|Cons
|Living and dining are segregated
|The main door opens up straight to the living and dining area (which lacks privacy)
|All rooms can fit a queen bed minimally. The master bedroom can fit a king bed and 2 side tables.
|No structural columns in between bedrooms so walls can be hacked fully
|
|Spacious kitchen with a long countertop table and ample space to build cabinetry
|
|Good service yard layout allows for both washer and dryer
Best stacks
|Type
|Block
|Stacks
|Floor Level
|Reasons
|3-Room
|994A
|428
|Surpass tree level and MRT track preferably
|Overlooks the playground and fitness corner. Units on a higher floor will get a view of the park and the Yunnan Park landed estate. However, there may be some track noise.
|4-Room
|993A
|416
|Must surpass the MSCP and preferably MRT track
|Overlooks the roof garden of the MSCP. Units on a higher floor will get a view of the park and the Yunnan Park landed estate. However, there may be some track noise.
|4-Room
|994A
|418, 430
|Must surpass the MSCP and preferably MRT track
|Overlooks the roof garden of the MSCP. Units on a higher floor will get a view of the park and the Yunnan Park landed estate. However, there may be some track noise.
Brickland Weave (Tengah)
Located in the Brickland District of Tengah town, Brickland Weave is bounded by Brickland Road and Tengah Boulevard. This project comprises 12 residential blocks, ranging from 11 to 17 storeys in height. You can choose a home from 1,641 units of two-room Flexi, three-room flats, four-room flats, and five-room flats.
Within Brickland Weave, various facilities are nestled amid pockets of green spaces for both the young and old. Here, adults and the elderly can work out at the fitness stations, while children enjoy the playgrounds.
The landscaped roof gardens above the Multi-Storey Car Parks cater to those who prefer quieter spaces. More recreational facilities can be found at the adjacent common green where one can jog, play, or unwind amid greenery.
Daily conveniences are also within easy reach, as Brickland Weave will come with shops, eating houses, and a minimart. A residents' network centre and a three-storey childcare centre will be located within the project as well.
In addition, residents will be served by the planned amenities in Tengah town such as a Neighbourhood Centre, Jurong Region Line MRT stations and a bus interchange.
They will be served by bus services leading to the city centre and nearby towns. With an extensive network of walking and cycling paths, residents will also be able to walk and cycle everywhere in Tengah.
Please refer to the site plan located at the top of this page, for the facilities provided in Brickland Weave. Facilities in this project will be accessible by the public.
About Brickland district
The architecture of the buildings in Brickland District is inspired by Tengah's industrial past where brickwork factories were located. The district is close to the Forest Corridor, which forms part of the larger network of greenery between the Western and Central Catchment Area.
Brickland Weave takes its name from the heritage of this area, reinforced by the weaving pattern on its facade.
Project overview
|Details
|Info
|Town
|Tengah
|Est. Waiting Time
|48 months
|Remaining Lease
|99 years
|Flat Type
|Number of Flats
|2-Room Flexi (Type 1)
|102
|2-Room Flexi (Type 2)
|321
|3-Room
|95
|4-Room
|597
|5-Room
|526
|Total
|1,641
Eco-friendly features
To encourage green and sustainable living, Brickland Weave will have several eco-friendly features such as:
- Separate chutes for recyclable waste
- Regenerative lifts to reduce energy consumption
- Bicycle stands to encourage cycling as an environmentally-friendly form of transport
- Parking spaces to facilitate future provision of electric vehicle charging stations
- Use of sustainable products in the project
- Active, Beautiful, Clean Waters design features to clean rainwater and beautify the landscapes
- Smart Solutions
Brickland Weave will come with the following smart solutions to reduce energy usage, and contribute to a safer and more sustainable living environment:
- Smart-Enabled Homes with provisions to facilitate adoption of smart home solutions
- Smart Lighting in common areas to reduce energy usage
- Smart Pneumatic Waste Conveyance System to optimise the deployment of resources for cleaner and fuss-free waste disposal
Centralised cooling system
Residents can choose to subscribe to have air conditioning provided from a centralised cooling system. This system for public housing is the first of its kind in Singapore.
Cooling to each household unit will come from highly energy efficient chillers, and residents need not install nor maintain outdoor condensing units on their air-conditioner ledge. They will get to enjoy cost savings while contributing to a sustainable lifestyle in this eco-friendly district. Residents may decide to subscribe to the centralised cooling system after signing the Agreement for Lease.
Overall pros vs. cons
|Pros
|Cons
|Brand new housing estate
|Certain blocks are facing Brickland Road which may get some traffic noise during peak hours
|Good mix of units
|May have constant construction going on in the area as it’s a new estate
|Affordable quantum
Schools
- Choa Chu Kang Primary School
- Concord Primary School
Thoughts on the site plan
- Certain stacks face the MSCP directly
- There are two MSCPs
- Some stacks face Brickland Road which can get busy during peak hours
- Some stacks are facing each other directly
- There might be some waiting time for the lifts since eight to 15 units are sharing two to three lifts
- Sheltered linkways connect all the blocks and the MSCPs
- The drop-off porches are mostly being shared by two blocks, while some have their own designated one
- The child care centre, food court and minimart are added convenience for the residents
Sun direction
Most stacks are either north or south-facing. However, stacks on the southeast end of the development faces the most amount of afternoon sun towards the end of the year given it’s tilted slightly more west than other stacks.
Layout analysis
2-room Flexi (Type 1)
|2-Room Flexi Flat (Type 1)
|Details
|Price
|$97,000 – $118,000
|Resale Comparables
|None
|Total Area
|38 sqm
|Internal Floor Area
|36 sqm
Non-optional finishes
More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the two-room Flexi (Type 1) flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:
Floor tiles in the:
- Bathroom
- Household shelter
- Kitchen
Wall tiles in the:
- Bathroom
- Kitchen
A sliding partition/door for the bedroom and folding bathroom door
Grab bars (for two-room Flexi flats on short-leases)
|Optional Component Scheme (OCS)
|Description
|Package 1: Flooring for Living/ Dining and Bedroom – $2,460
|– Vinyl strip flooring
Buyers who opt for Package 1, will be provided with a 3-panel sliding partition, separating the living room and bedroom. Those who do not opt for Package 1, will be provided with a 2-panel sliding partition separating the living room and bedroom.
|Package 2: Sanitary fittings – $530
|– Wash basin with tap mixer
– Shower set with bath/shower mixer
|Package 3 for short-lease 2-room Flexi flats – $6,120
|Buyers who opt for Package 3 must opt for Package 1.
– Lighting
– Window grilles
– Built-in kitchen cabinets with induction hob and cooker hood, kitchen sink, tap, and dish drying rack. Buyers who are wheel-chair bound may choose to have a lower kitchen countertop
– Built-in wardrobe
– Water heater
– Mirror and toilet roll holder in bathroom
|Pros
|Cons
|Living and bedroom windows are aligned
|The dining area may be a bit cramped
|A squarish layout provides ease of furniture placement
|Small space to put the TV
|Good service yard layout allows for both washer and dryer
|Only one entrance to the bathroom – unable to access from the bedroom
2-room Flexi (Type 2)
|2-Room Flexi (Type 2) Flat
|Details
|Price
|$122,000 – $158,000
|Resale Comparables
|None
|Total Area
|48 sqm
|Internal Floor Area
|46 sqm
Non-optional finishes
More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the two-room Flexi (Type 2) flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:
Floor tiles in the:
- Bathroom
- Household shelter
- Kitchen
Wall tiles in the:
- Bathroom
- Kitchen
A sliding partition/door for the bedroom and folding bathroom door
Grab bars (for two-room Flexi flats on short-leases)
|Optional Component Scheme (OCS)
|Description
|Package 1: Flooring for Living/ Dining and Bedroom – $2,930
|– Vinyl strip flooring
Buyers who opt for Package 1, will be provided with a 3-panel sliding partition, separating the living room and bedroom. Those who do not opt for Package 1, will be provided with a 2-panel sliding partition separating the living room and bedroom.
|Package 2: Sanitary fittings – $530
|– Wash basin with tap mixer
– Shower set with bath/shower mixer
|Package 3 for short-lease 2-room Flexi flats – $7,380
|Buyers who opt for Package 3 must opt for Package 1.
– Lighting
– Window grilles
– Built-in kitchen cabinets with induction hob and cooker hood, kitchen sink, tap, and dish drying rack. Buyers who are wheel-chair bound may choose to have a lower kitchen countertop
– Built-in wardrobe
– Water heater
– Mirror and toilet roll holder in bathroom
– Laminated UPVC folding door for the flexible space
|Pros
|Cons
|Feels like 1+Study
|Not much of a dining space
|The extra corner can be turned into another bedroom/study nook
|The main door opens up to the toilet door on one side
|The extra corner comes with a small window for ventilation
|A short kitchen wall restricts TV console placement
|Household shelter tucked in a corner
|Placement of the washing machine is pretty ideal
3-room
|3-Room Flat
|Details
|Price
|$190,000 – $248,000
|Resale Comparables
|$391,000 – $450,000
|Total Area
|69 sqm
|Internal Floor Area
|66 sqm
Non-optional finishes
More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the three-room flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:
Floor tiles in the:
- Bathrooms
- Household shelter
- Kitchen/utility
Wall tiles in the:
- Bathrooms
- Kitchen/utility
|Optional Component Scheme (OCS)
|Description
|Flooring for Living/ Dining, Dry Kitchen, and Bedrooms – $3,340
|– Vinyl strip flooring in the bedrooms
|Internal Doors and Sanitary Fittings – $2,770
|– 2 laminated UPVC bedroom doors
– 2 laminated UPVC folding bathroom doors
– Wash basin with tap mixer
– Shower set with bath/shower mixer
|Pros
|Cons
|All rooms can fit in a queen bed minimally
|The main door opens up straight to the living and dining area (which lacks privacy)
|No structural columns in between bedrooms so walls can be hacked fully
|Dry kitchen can be done up for the open concept kitchen
4-room
|4-Room Flat
|Details
|Price
|$291,000 – $375,000
|Resale Comparables
|$480,000 – $566,800
|Total Area
|93 sqm
|Internal Floor Area
|90 sqm
Non-optional finishes
More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the four-room flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:
Floor tiles in the:
- Bathrooms
- Household shelter
- Kitchen and service yard
Wall tiles in the:
- Bathrooms
- Kitchen
|Optional Component Scheme (OCS)
|Description
|Flooring for Living/ Dining and Bedrooms – $4,970
|– Vinyl strip flooring in the bedrooms
|Internal Doors and Sanitary Fittings – $3,180
|– 3 laminated UPVC bedroom doors
– 2 laminated UPVC folding bathroom doors
– Wash basin with tap mixer
– Shower set with bath/shower mixer
|Pros
|Cons
|Living and dining are segregated
|The main door opens up straight to the living and dining area (which lacks privacy)
|All rooms can fit a queen bed minimally. The master bedroom can fit a king bed with side tables.
|Bedrooms protrude out of the living room wall which restricts the TV wall length
|No structural columns in between bedrooms so walls can be hacked fully
|
|Spacious kitchen
|
|The service yard can fit both a washer and dryer
5-room
|5-Room Flat
|Details
|Price
|$401,000 – $503,000
|Resale Comparables
|$580,000 – $680,000
|Total Area
|113 sqm
|Internal Floor Area
|110 sqm
Non-optional finishes
More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the 5-room flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:
Floor tiles in the:
- Bathrooms
- Household shelter
- Kitchen/utility
Wall tiles in the:
- Bathrooms
- Kitchen/utility
|Optional Component Scheme (OCS)
|Description
|Flooring for Living/ Dining and Bedrooms – $6,060
|– Vinyl strip flooring in the bedrooms
|Internal Doors and Sanitary Fittings – $3,180
|– 3 laminated UPVC bedroom doors
– 2 laminated UPVC folding bathroom doors
– Wash basin with tap mixer
– Shower set with bath/shower mixer
|Pros
|Cons
|All rooms can fit a queen bed minimally. The master bedroom can fit a king bed with side tables.
|The main door opens up straight to the living and dining area (which lacks privacy)
|No structural columns in between bedrooms so walls can be hacked fully
|Spacious living area
|Very long kitchen countertop space and ample space to build cabinetry
|Good service yard layout allows for both dryer and washer
Best stacks
|Flat Type
|Block
|Stacks
|Floor Level
|Reasons
|2-Room Flexi (Type 1)
|411B
|226
|Mid floor and above preferably
|Faces the future school across the road which provides a good buffer between the block and the next HDB cluster.
|2-Room Flexi (Type 1)
|415A
|401
|Mid floor and above preferably
|Faces the future school across the road which provides a good buffer between the block and the next HDB cluster.
|2-Room Flexi (Type 2)
|411B
|222, 224, 228
|Mid floor and above preferably
|Faces the future school across the road which provides a good buffer between the block and the next HDB cluster.
|2-Room Flexi (Type 2)
|415A
|403, 405, 429
|Mid floor and above preferably
|Faces the future school across the road which provides a good buffer between the block and the next HDB cluster.
|3-Room
|415A
|427
|Mid floor and above preferably
|Faces the future school across the road which provides a good buffer between the block and the next HDB cluster.
|4-Room
|411B
|230, 232
|Mid floor and above preferably
|Faces the future school across the road which provides a good buffer between the block and the next HDB cluster.
|4-Room
|417A
|509
|Must surpass the MSCP
|Overlooks the roof garden of the MSCP and faces the future school across the road.
|5-Room
|412B
|270, 272
|Mid floor and above preferably
|Overlooks the common green and faces the future school across the road.
|5-Room
|415C
|459, 461
|Mid floor and above preferably
|Overlooks the common green and faces the future school across the road.
|5-Room
|417A
|511, 513
|Must surpass the MSCP
|Overlooks the roof garden of the MSCP and faces the future school across the road.
This concludes our review of the February BTO 2023 sites. We hope that it has gone some way to help you decide on which project, as well as the pros and cons that may come with it.
This article was first published in Stackedhomes.
