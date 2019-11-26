Financial problems the Sandwich Generation today have that their parents didn't

Read also

Based on the last Household Expenditure Survey (HES), Singapore resident households spent an average of $4,724 a month in 2012/13 on goods and services, about 50 per cent higher than the $3,809 monthly spend in 2007/8.

On the other hand, household income per household member recorded a cumulative real growth of only about 22.7 per cent from 2013 to 2018.

On top of that, financial needs are also changing. There is an increasing number of expenses, at increasing costs. For parents, the costs in raising a child today are much higher compared to 10 years ago. For example, the cost and demand for tuition, childcare and even hiring a domestic helper have risen.

#3 HIGHER LIFE EXPECTANCY AND POORER HEALTH

The average Singaporean's life expectancy stands at 84.8 years -- the longest in the world. With a higher life expectancy, there is greater financial pressure to save more for retirement since you are budgeting for a longer outlook.

For instance, the average life expectancy 20 years ago in 1999 was 77.6 years, which is a difference of about 7 years. Compared to the past, this means you would have to budget and save for about 7 extra years of retirement.

A study also found that Singaporeans are living a greater proportion of their time in ill health. With a general fear of not having enough for medical care after retirement, there is added pressure to increase your savings to prepare for the worst case scenario.

#4 CHANGING NATURE OF JOBS AND THE ECONOMY

The fast-changing landscape of the economy has resulted in jobs being outmoded or turning irrelevant. This has led to Singaporeans having to reskill and constantly upgrade themselves as their jobs are not always secured and guaranteed.

As part of the working community, the sandwich generation may mean need to take extra courses to improve themselves, incurring added expenses to finance these courses. Job transitions and job-hopping may be more common and even necessary, resulting in compounded financial pressures for the sandwich generation.