Fire sale? ValuDollar offers rooms for rent, with prices starting from $1,300 a month

With its perpetual "fire sales" signs, many of us turn to ValuDollar outlets to stock up on cheap chocolates, snacks and household items.

Apparently, that's not all this discount store chain has to offer — they're in the property market too.

A standee promoting rooms put up for rent by the budget retailer's property arm ValuResidences went viral recently when a netizen uploaded a picture of it on Reddit on Oct 27. The post didn't indicate where the location was.

The advertisement says that it has "all-in-one rooms for rent" with "free" amenities like air-conditioning, washer cum dryer and personal bathrooms.

In the comments, bemused netizens expressed surprise over this retailer's presence in the property market.

And some jokingly asked if there would be "fire sales" or "moving out sales" for these properties, given what ValuDollar is known for.

ValuDollar is a a retail arm of Radha Exports (who also run the ABC value stores) and their property arm, ValuResidences has been around since 2001.

"Singapore is one of the most expensive cities in the world. There's no getting around that. However, it doesn't mean you can't have a home," they wrote on their website, saying that they aim to provide affordable rental options for home-seekers.

"We specialise in creating a home within a room, making sure that you will have your own personal space, a sanctuary to relax and recharge from the vagaries of life."

The property platform promises that each home will come with "full amenities for your personal usage".

This includes air-conditioning, WiFi, a washer cum dryer, a refrigerator, a portable induction stove and a "personal bathroom where possible".

"While it's not a hotel housekeeping service, we will take care of the more onerous tasks," wrote ValuResidences, adding that house cleaning services will also be provided, and that they'll maintain the air-con units too.

There will also be no agent fees so prices for tenants can be kept low.

ValuResidences did disclaim that there will be "some space constraints in certain units".

But they promised that they will try their best to ensure that tenants need not share appliances with others so that they can have their "own privacy and personal space".

"The space may not be huge, but it is your very own home away from home."

Room in Hougang for rent at $1,300

On their website, the unit listings are divided up by locations — central, north, northeast, east and west.

Each listing indicates details including the room size, amenities, and whether utilities are included in the monthly rental cost.

For example, a room in Telok Blangah is going for $1,900 a month.

The listing of the 98 sq ft room says that it's suitable for couples and comes with a queen-sized bed, a workstation, and an attached bathroom.

There are also shared amenities in the common area such as an induction stove, microwave oven, washer cum dryer and fridge. The tenant would have to top up $150 for utilities.

As of the time of writing, the cheapest individual room listed on ValuResidences is at Hougang.

The monthly rent for the 48 sq ft space is $1,300 and comes with a single bed. The tenant would also have to share a common bathroom with others.

Though the space is rather tight, they managed to squeeze in a fridge into the room. There's also a portable induction stove, microwave oven and washer cum dryer in the common area.

While most of the listings are individual rooms, there are also entire units available.

AsiaOne has reached out to ValuResidences and the Redditor for comment.

ALSO READ: An insider's guide to renting in Singapore

melissateo@asiaone.com