Five 5-room HDB flats that are spacious (from $595k)

This week, we look at five spacious HDB flats sized above 1,100 sq ft at an affordable price point. These flats are either within walking distance to the nearest MRT Station or have convenient access to several dining or grocery options.

864 Jurong West Street 81

$628,000

Attribute Info Address 864 Jurong West St 81 Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 1,356 SQFT $PSF $463 PSF Developer HDB TOP 1995

Why I like it

This spacious 1,356-square-foot 5-room apartment in Jurong West overlooks the PIE, offering a well-planned and functional layout. The unit features four generously sized bedrooms (one of which is a study), two bathrooms, a store room, a sizable living area, and a kitchen with an enclosable service balcony.

Situated on a high floor and at the end of the corridor, this flat provides an additional level of privacy.

Block 864 is conveniently located near Gek Poh Shopping Centre, where residents can find a supermarket and various dining options. There are also additional eateries in the nearby HDB clusters for added convenience.

Gek Poh MRT Station (on the upcoming Jurong Region Line) is expected to be completed by 2027 and will be a short 7-minute walk away. So unfortunately current MRT access isn't great, as Boon Lay MRT Station is currently the closest option, reachable in five bus stops.

- Ryan

299 Punggol Central

$607,000

Attribute Info Address 299 Punggol Central Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 1,184 SQFT $PSF $513 PSF Developer HDB TOP 2002

Why I like it

Block 299 is located a short 7-minute walk to Punggol MRT Station (North-East line) and the massive Waterway Point for a wide variety of food and shopping options. For added convenience, there is also a supermarket and eatery located just across the block.

For those who enjoy outdoor activities, the block is a short walk from the park connector along Punggol Waterway. This scenic route provides a perfect escape for leisurely walks or jogs and leads to both Coney Island and the tranquil Lorong Halus Wetland Park.

An interesting feature of Block 299 is the gated lift lobby, which is accessible only with a resident access card-an uncommon touch for an HDB development and more in line with the security you'd expect from a condominium. Inside, the 1,184 square foot unit boasts a distinctive slanted layout, a rare find for those looking for something a little different from the standard layouts often seen in Singapore.

Despite its unconventional shape, the apartment is still quite practical, offering three well-sized bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a generously proportioned kitchen. The household shelter is neatly tucked away in a corner, maintaining the flow of the space.

Full-height windows in the living room and bedrooms ensure the home enjoys natural light throughout the day, ideal for families who appreciate a bright and airy living environment.

- Druce

257 Yishun Ring Road

$595,000

Attribute Info Address 257 Yishun Ring Road Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 1,313 SQFT $PSF $453 PSF Developer HDB TOP 1985

Why I like it

Situated a 13-minute stroll from Yishun MRT Station (North-South Line) and Northpoint City, this unit is convenient enough at its price point.

Additionally, Junction Nine is just a 3-minute walk away, alongside several food options nestled within the nearby HDB clusters. For nature lovers, Yishun Pond and Park are also within reach, connected by the nearby park connector.

Spanning 1,313 sq ft, this apartment offers a spacious, squarish layout that's ideal for families looking to fully maximise their living space. The original design included a small balcony at the entrance, but the current owners opted to level it out, expanding the living area-a thoughtful modification that enhances the overall space.

Inside, you'll find three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a store room, and a generously long kitchen, which provides enough room to accommodate a separate yard if needed. This makes it a practical choice for growing families or anyone looking for a flexible layout.

- Ryan J.

334 Bukit Batok Street 32

$598,000

Attribute Info Address 334 Bukit Batok St 32 Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 1,313 SQFT $PSF $455 PSF Developer HDB TOP 1985

Why I like it

Tucked between Bukit Gombak Hill and Bukit Batok Hillside Park, the block enjoys a serene environment that sets it apart from more bustling estates.

The tranquil setting is ideal for those seeking an escape from the city's rush without compromising on everyday conveniences.

A 12-minute walk takes you to Bukit Gombak MRT Station (North-South Line), and Bukit Gombak Neighbourhood Centre is just as close. There, you'll find a wet market, supermarket, and plenty of eateries. For added convenience, there are also a few eateries within walking distance of the block itself.

Stepping inside, the unit offers 1,313 sq ft of living space with a practical squarish layout. It comes with three well-sized bedrooms, two bathrooms, a store room, and a long kitchen that's flexible enough to include an enclosable yard. There's also a small foyer-cum-balcony area at the entrance, ideal for storing shoes or adding a seating area.

- Cheryl

484 Admiralty Link

$599,000

Attribute Info Address 484 Admiralty Link Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 1,184 SQFT $PSF $506 PSF Developer HDB TOP 2001

Why I like it

For those considering a move to Sembawang, this 1,184 square foot apartment could be a suitable one.

Situated a 15-minute walk from Sembawang MRT Station (North-South Line) and Sun Plaza, the location provides easy access to essential amenities.

Additionally, Sembawang Mart, which includes a wet market, supermarket, and various eateries, is also within walking distance. You'll find more dining options scattered throughout the nearby HDB clusters, adding to the convenience.

The unit features a well thought-out squarish layout offering three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a sizeable living area that includes a household shelter tucked neatly in one corner. The long kitchen provides ample space and the flexibility to incorporate a separate yard if desired.

- Sean

[[nid:697649]]

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.