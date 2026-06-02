BreadTalk-owned Food Republic to shutter last outlet in Beijing on June 15

BreadTalk Group-owned food court chain Food Republic is set to close its last remaining outlet in Beijing — also its first store in mainland China — at 8pm on June 15, after more than two decades of operations in the capital city.

The Beijing outlet is located in The Malls at Oriental Plaza — one of Beijing's most popular shopping complexes.

At its peak in 2016, Food Republic reportedly operated more than 40 outlets across mainland China, including in Chongqing, Shanghai and Tianjin.

Following the closure of the Beijing outlet, Food Republic will have four outlets remaining, all in Shanghai.

According to a 2024 research report by China-focused market research firm Daxue Consulting, the Chinese food service market reached RMB5.2 trillion (S$983 billion) in 2023 and was projected to hit RMB5.6 trillion by 2025.

However, the growth was also fuelled by increasing digitalisation, including the proliferation of food delivery services.

Daxue Consulting's report placed the number of food delivery service users at 553 million as at June 2024, with the market projected to reach RMB1.96 trillion in 2027.

Responding to queries by Chinese digital media outlet Jiemian News, Food Republic said the closure of its Beijing outlet is due to the expiration of its lease.

It added that the Chinese market remains a core region where the brand is focusing its efforts.

AsiaOne has reached out to BreadTalk Group for more information.

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editor@asiaone.com