Singapore's billionaire count rises to 55 in 2026; semiconductor tycoon Jason Chang tops list here

There are 55 billionaires from Singapore listed in Forbes' annual global billionaires list released on Tuesday (March 10).

Topping the list among Singapore's richest — six more than the 2025 edition — is semiconductor tycoon Jason Chang.

His net worth doubled to US$14.2 billion (S$18 billion) from US$6.6 billion the year earlier, moving him up from sixth place among Singapore's richest in last year's list.

Overall, the 81-year-old is placed 204th on the list.

Chang is followed by Li Xiting, co-founder and president of China's largest medical equipment manufacturer, Mindray, with a net worth of US$11.2 billion.

Brothers Phillip and Robert Ng of real estate giant Far East Organisation came in third and fourth among Singapore's billionaires, with a net worth of US$7.2 billion and US$7.1 billion respectively.

Forrest Li, the founder of home-grown tech firm Sea Limited, rounds out the top five of Singapore's billionaires.

The 48-year-old, whose company has interests in online gaming, e-commerce, as well as e-payments and financial services, has a net worth of US$6.8 billion.

Paint tycoon Goh Cheng Liang, who died in Aug 2025, is the only name to drop off Singapore's billionaire list in 2026.

Five of his grandchildren, however, made it to the list for the first time.

April Goh, who reportedly inherited the largest stake of the company at about US$3.4 billion, has Forbes placing her net worth at around US$4 billion.

His other grandchildren and new entrants — Victoria Goh, Henrietta Goh, Charlotte Goh and Johan Lavoo — reportedly received payouts of more than US$1 billion each.

A sixth grandchild, Martin Lavoo, 39, who is also listed as a billionaire in the Netherlands, is ranked 2858th among the world's billionaires, with a net worth of around US$1.3 billion.

The other newcomers to the list are Wee Wei Chi and Wee Wei Ling, the daughters of late banking tycoon Wee Cho Yaw. They have a reported net worth of about US$1.1 billion each.

