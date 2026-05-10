Freehold terrace houses at Thomson hit the market — starting from $9.38m

Local boutique landed property developer Brand New Land has launched four freehold terrace houses on Tan Sim Boh Road in prime District 11 for sale.

The collection comprises two corner terraces and two intermediate terraces.

The quartet of three-storey homes is collectively named Solstice, and are located at 2, 2A, 2B, and 2C Tan Sim Boh Road off Whitley Road, within a two-storey mixed landed enclave.

The neighbourhood is next to the Bukit Tunggal Good Class Bungalow (GCB) area.

The four landed homes at Solstice sit on a combined plot of approximately 9,350 sq ft.

According to URA caveats, Brand New Land acquired the combined site in February 2025 for $20 million, which translates to $2,139 psf based on the land area.

The two new inter-terrace homes at 2A and 2B sit on 1,969 sq ft plots each, and the three-storey houses each have a built-up area of approximately 5,100 sq ft.

The new corner unit at 2 Tan Sim Boh Road sits on a 2,625 sq ft site, and the three-storey house has a built-up area of about 5,700 sq ft.

These two inter-terrace homes are priced from $9.38 million, which translates to $4,764 psf based on the land area.

The corner unit is going for $11.88 million, which works out to $4,525 psf.

Meanwhile, the corner terrace at 2C is the largest property in this collection, sitting on a 2,787 sq ft site and has a built-up area of 5,800 sq ft.

It is the only home in this collection to feature a basement.

This unit is on the market for $12.28 million, or about $4,406 psf.

Brand New Land has a long track record of developing landed homes in Singapore.

Most of its past projects have been in prime landed enclaves such as Districts 10, 15, and 21.

They are also the developer behind the NEOCO bungalows at Lynwood Grove which sold out in April.

That collection comprises a trio of freehold detached houses on Lynwood Grove.

Two of the bungalows were sold for $13 million each, while the last bungalow has found a buyer but the caveat has yet to be lodged.

The four terrace houses that make up the Solstice collection are designed by Tellus Architects + Design, a firm whose portfolio sits primarily in the Good Class Bungalow (GCB) segment.

According to the developer, they chose Tellus specifically for their established background in designing luxury landed homes.

The brief was to bring a GCB-style design approach to a terrace house format, using spatial compartmentalisation between public and private zones and a strong indoor-outdoor connection to give each home a sense of space typically associated with large detached properties.

Solstice is expected to be completed in the second half of 2027.

The four landed homes at a glance

The name of this collection — Solstice — is inspired by the annual occurrence of the summer and winter solstice, which takes place when the sun reaches its highest, or lowest, point in the sky relative to the equator.

This results in the longest (during summer) and shortest (during winter) days of the year.

This architecture and design of the four terrace houses takes much of its inspiration from this natural phenomena.

The influence shows up in how the homes are oriented and how light moves through them.

The sky terrace on the third floor allows natural light to stream in throughout the day, while full-height windows in the living hall are glazed to keep the light and outdoor view in, and the heat out.

The reflective pools beneath the open stair void in 2, 2A, and 2B also help to bounce light back into the interior.

The result is a home that shifts with the sun.

Let’s take a look at the general layout featured in each of the four terrace homes.

The properties face Tan Sim Boh Road and each has a car porch with space to accommodate two cars. From the main entrance on the ground floor, it opens out to the living hall which leads into the dining hall.

Units 2, 2A, and 2B include a reflective pool that is next to the living hall, and this landscaped water feature wraps around the lift.

It is also set beneath the open stair void within the double-height atrium, framed by timber panelling and exposed concrete, both interior design treatments to complement the reflective pool.

In the largest corner terrace — the 5,800 sq ft corner terrace at 2C — a staircase to the basement household shelter, which can be repurposed as a wine cellar, takes that space.

Both corner terraces also feature a Zen Stone Garden framing the swimming pools.

The rest of the ground floor consists of separate dry and wet kitchens, a walk-in pantry that can double as a wine cellar or household storage, helper’s room and bathroom, and a powder room for guests.

The floor-to-ceiling height on the ground floor is about 3.2m, which enhances the perception of space that adds to the palatial design.

The common areas here, such as the living hall and dining hall are oriented to face either the pool or greenery, which the developer describes as fluid indoor-outdoor living.

The second floor houses the ensuite master bedroom and two ensuite bedrooms.

The master bedroom has its own private open-air terrace, and the ensuite bathroom features a his-and-her vanity with space for a bathtub.

The other two bedrooms on this floor (Bedroom Two and Bedroom Three) share a connecting open-air terrace, and each bedroom can fit a Queen-sized bed.

There is also a small store room for utilities.

Meanwhile, the third floor features two bedrooms (Bedroom Four and Bedroom Five) which share a common bathroom.

This floor also consists of a Sky Terrace and the electrical provisions for a jacuzzi are already in place, and the developer says the structure can accommodate a cold plunge, bathtub, or jacuzzi on the terrace without modification.

Each bedroom and the hallways come with natural teak floors, and bathrooms are finished in Travertine-inspired tiles.

The facade of the terrace houses features fluted aluminium panels, visible across the car porch screen and foyer, as well as the second-floor balcony.

The panels are designed to replicate the look of timber but require significantly less upkeep than natural wood.

Inside, the bathrooms come fitted with Villeroy & Boch basins and WCs, Grohe Spa shower fittings and basin mixers, as well as other sanitaryware from Geberit and Hansgrohe.

The artist impressions for the suggested interior design of each terrace house has been done in-house by Brand New Land, and the developer says many of their buyers draw inspiration from these concepts.

The units have garnered a good number of ongoing enquiries, and some prospective buyers are discussing with the developer and its partners to customise finishes before construction is complete.

Provisions for solar panels on the roof have also been made for each of the five-bedroom houses, which the developer says can offset close to half of the estimated yearly electricity costs for a typical landed household.

Each unit comes with an auto gate and electrical provisions for an EV charger already in place at the car porch.

Secure parcel drop boxes and provisions for AI-enabled smart home systems are also included.

Locational attributes

The landed estate where Solstice is situated is one of the most centrally located landed enclaves in the Novena area.

Bounded by Thomson Road and Dunearn Road, this estate is a mix of low-rise landed homes along Chancery Lane, Chancery Hill Road, Dyson Road, and nearby Gilstead Road.

It is also close to the major shopping malls in Novena such as Novena Square, Velocity @ Novena Square, and United Square.

In addition, it is in the proximity of Tan Tock Seng Hospital and the ongoing development of the Novena Health Hub.

For families, this area has always been in the spotlight given its convenient location close to several well-known schools.

Solstice is within 1km of CHIJ Primary (Toa Payoh) and Anglo-Chinese School (Primary) on Barker Road.

Other schools in the vicinity include Singapore Chinese Girls’ Primary School, Marymount Convent School, St Joseph’s Institution Junior, Kheng Cheng School, Hong Wen School, Anglo-Chinese School (Junior), and Farrer Park Primary School.

These schools are within two kilometres of the project.

For prospective buyers, it is important to keep in mind that ACS (Primary) will relocate from its existing campus on Barker Road to a new campus in Tengah in 2030, where the school will also become co-educational.

For buyers without a son currently of preschool age, the ACS (Primary) one kilometre proximity carries limited practical weight.

Meanwhile, Novena MRT station on the North-South Line (NSL) is around a nine-minute walk from the development.

From this MRT station, it is two stations away to the Orchard Road shopping belt.

The nearby Newton MRT Interchange connects the NSL and the Downtown Line.

In addition, commuters will soon benefit from faster road travel times with the completion of the upcoming North-South Corridor, which will feature dedicated bus lanes and an underground tunnel passing directly through the Novena area.

This major infrastructure project will complement the existing road connectivity serving this area once it opens in phases from 2027. Existing highways and expressways serving this area include the Central Expressway and Pan Island Expressway.

How prices at Solstice compare to the landed market in District 11

Comparable new-sale terrace transactions in District 11 are thin, which makes direct benchmarking difficult.

But resale transactions over the past year provide a reasonably close comparison.

Based on transaction data, a freehold corner terrace at 105 Shrewsbury Road changed hands for $8.28 million ($3,844 psf) in April 2026. This six-bedroom property sits on a 2,143 sq ft plot and has a built-up area of 6,143 sq ft.

It is part of a landed collection called Novelle @ Novena.

Meanwhile, a resale landed home at 8F Chancery Land fetched $10.88 million ($2,238 psf) when it was sold on January 27.

A new landed project on Chancery Lane also moved a 3,962 sq ft landed house for $14.5 million ($3,660 psf) when it was sold on January 29 this year.

That property is part of a new landed development called The Pinnacle Collection at Chancery, by Pinnacle Assets Group.

In comparison, the $psf price of the freehold homes at Solstice, ranges from $4,406 to $4,764 psf.

For landed home owners, the price gap should be viewed from the perspective of the quality of the development and the appeal of a new landed home that is nearly in move-in condition, and the benefits of owning a brand new build versus buying an older resale home in the district.

The Solstice price includes a home lift, pool or reflective pool, Villeroy & Boch and Grohe Spa fittings, full air-conditioning, and all bathroom and kitchen cabinetry.

A resale buyer who wanted to reach the same standard would typically need to budget for a full rebuild on top of the original property cost.

Across 47 freehold terrace transactions in District 11 from 2024 to May 2026, URA data shows a wide range from $1,387 to $4,451 psf. Solstice sits at the upper end of that range, as would be expected for newly completed, fully-fitted freehold stock in District 11.

What is the expected profile of buyers that would find Solstice appealing?

Developing new landed homes in Singapore has become more challenging in recent years, especially as the cost of land and construction prices have surged significantly in recent years.

Today, most landed home owners prefer buying completed homes in order to side-step many of the construction and development complexities that could occur with such projects.

Thus, the track record and quality of the developer is paramount.

For buyers with options, the differentiation comes down to the quality of the product and the trust they have in who built it.

With the terrace houses at Solstice, Brand New Land says that its buyer pool consists mostly of professionals in their mid-30’s to 40’s and business owners.

Brand New Land is a small, family-run operation. Their process throughout the conceptualisation and development phase is more hands-on and attentive.

This is an element that does not translate neatly into the final price tag.

Buyers who are ahead in the construction timeline have been introduced to the project managers building their home, kept in the loop throughout the period, and the developer says they are still in close contact with buyers after they have moved in.

With prices ranging from $9.38 million to $12.28 million, the future owners of the homes at Solstice expect a level of access and engagement with the developer and its partners.

A spokesperson for Brand New Land says that the view of luxury for buyers at this level is increasingly shifting.

The question of what makes a landed home worth a premium has changed as more affluent Singaporeans enter the market.

The broader landed market outlook

Brand New Land has two more projects planned for 2026, with another three in the pipeline for late 2026 or early 2027.

The developer says its approach to the market has not changed: they move when price, timing, and location align, and they continue to look at sites in the Bukit Timah area.

Amid rising construction and development costs, the developer says it is navigating that reality, but they also see an opportunity to grow in Singapore’s landed market.

With buying sentiment appearing to moderate, some landed owners who are keen to sell their properties are starting to gradually soften their position.

The narrowing gap in price expectations between sellers and developers could make it easier for local landed property developers to pick up older landed houses to redevelop.

But the long-term positive trajectory for Singapore’s landed market has not fundamentally changed, given the fixed supply of landed land in Singapore and a growing pool of buyers who can afford it, the developer spokesperson says.

Demand from their buyers has stayed consistent, and the aspiration for landed living among the professionals and business owners who make up their buyer base has not softened.

Frequently asked questions

Where are the Solstice terrace houses located?

The Solstice terrace houses are located at 2, 2A, 2B, and 2C Tan Sim Boh Road in prime District 11, next to the Bukit Tunggal GCB area.

What design influences are reflected in the Solstice homes?

The design is inspired by the natural phenomena of the summer and winter solstice, with orientation and lighting that shift with the sun, including features like Sky Terraces, reflective pools, and full-height windows.

What features are included in each Solstice terrace house?

Each house includes a home lift, pool or reflective pool, high-end bathroom fittings, full air-conditioning, kitchen cabinetry, and provisions for solar panels, smart home systems, and EV chargers.

[[nid:734346]]