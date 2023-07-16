'Get as much hype as possible': Ex-air stewardess who opened cafe gives advice on F&B

When one F&B business shutters its door, another one opens, making Singapore's oversaturated food scene highly competitive.

And if you're planning to start your own small F&B enterprise like a cafe from the ground up, it's a challenge to find someone who can point you in the right direction.

Luckily the owner of Cafe Lilac, Chanel Li, has provided a step-by-step guide that will help you get started.

The former cabin crew turned cafe owner took to TikTok to share her words of wisdom in a 164-second video on July 10.

"First thing you need to do is register your business with ACRA (Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority)," Chanel mentioned.

"There are different company types [sic] in Singapore and you can read up more on their website before deciding what suits your company the best".

For those unfamiliar, the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (ACRA) serves as the registrar of companies and businesses in Singapore.

After registering your company, the next step involves setting up your corporate bank account. This account will be where all the profit from your business go in.

And if you plan to set up a cafe just like Chanel, you'll need to find a suitable space.

Chanel suggested hitting up online resources such as Commercial Guru, SRX and Carousell to find the right commercial unit for you.

Alternatively, you can "walk around areas that you like and see if there are any units up for rent" according to Chanel.

Plus, you also have to ensure that the space can be used for F&B purposes. "Make sure that the unit has the items required such as a grease trap or a floor trap," she added.

If you do find a suitable place that can house an F&B business, but not currently under F&B usage, Chanel advised to apply for a Change of Use.

A Change of Use application means applying for an existing premise to be reclassify for other usage, and you need to get it approved by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA).

As fun as it sounds, Chanel pointed out that the process can be exhausting as it entails a lot of viewings and sometimes, "[property] agents tend to not reply, even though they are the ones who put up the ad."

Once you find the perfect place for your business, it's time to get creative.

You can do up the space by contacting an interior designer or a contractor. Chanel opted for the latter as she knew what kind of decor she wanted for her cafe.

The next step is applying for a Singapore Food Agency (SFA) licence, which is a requirement for all F&B businesses. If not "you cannot operate legally," Chanel warned.

Last but not least, it's time to plan for your opening. She suggested inviting media and influencers to come down to try the food.

"Make sure your opening gets as much hype as possible," Chanel advised. "Because the hype is going to last you the next couple of months and you're going to bring in the most buck."

Speaking to AsiaOne, Chanel shared other insightful tips for running a business.

"Really put yourself out there. Meet more people, network more, and don’t be afraid to ask for help.

"Sometimes we might worry about rejection, but the worst is really someone ignoring you or saying no.

"But the best [scenario] could be a new collaboration opportunity, or you could learn a lot."

The charm of Cafe Lilac

Chanel's Cafe Lilac is located in the Lavender area. On the menu you will find tempting bakes, ranging from taro crepe cake to taro burnt cheesecake to orh nee tarts.

You can also find savoury options like taro pork floss sando, Korean army stew ramyeon and teriyaki chicken breast wrap.

On Google reviews, the cafe has a 4.4 rating at the time of writing.

Netizens were won over by the taro-themed desserts and had nothing but praises for the sweet treats.

Even drinks like the taro latte have proven to be a hit with customers.

