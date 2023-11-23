Global economy to slow down but likely avoid recession in 2024

Some of the major banks in the world expect global economic growth to ease further in 2024, squeezed by elevated interest rates, higher energy prices and a slowdown in the world's two largest economies.

The global economy is forecast to grow 2.9 per cent this year, a Reuters poll showed, with next year's growth seen slowing to 2.6 per cent.

Most economists expect the global economy to avoid a recession, but have flagged possibilities of "mild recessions" in Europe and the UK.

A soft-landing for the US is still on the cards, although uncertainty around the Federal Reserve's monetary tightening path clouds the outlook. China's growth is seen weakening, exacerbated by companies seeking alternative cost-efficient production destinations.

Following are forecasts from major global banks:

Real GDP growth forecasts for 2024 GLOBAL US CHINA EURO AREA UK INDIA Goldman Sachs 2.60 per cent 2.10 per cent 4.80 per cent 0.90 per cent 0.6 per cent 6.3 per cent Morgan Stanley 2.80 per cent 1.90 per cent 4.20 per cent 0.50 per cent -0.1 per cent 6.4 per cent UBS 2.60 per cent 1.10 per cent 4.40 per cent 0.60 per cent 0.6 per cent 6.2 per cent Barclays 2.60 per cent 1.20 per cent 4.40 per cent 0.30 per cent 0.1 per cent 6.2 per cent J.P.Morgan 2.20 per cent 1.60 per cent 4.90 per cent 0.40 per cent 0.2 per cent 5.7 per cent HSBC 4.90 per cent BofA Global Research 2.8 per cent 1.4 per cent 4.8 per cent 0.50 per cent 0.1 per cent 5.7 per cent

US inflation (annual Y/Y for 2024) Federal funds target rate (Dec '24) Headline CPI Core PCE Goldman Sachs 2.40 per cent 2.60 per cent 5.13 per cent Morgan Stanley 2.10 per cent 2.70 per cent 4.375 per cent UBS 2.70 per cent 2.75 per cent Wells Fargo 2.50 per cent 2.60 per cent 4.75 per cent-5.00 per cent Barclays 2.70 per cent 5.25 per cent-5.50 per cent J.P.Morgan 2.50 per cent 2.50 per cent 4.50 per cent BofA Global Research 2.80 per cent 4.50 per cent-4.75 per cent

The Fed's main rate currently stands at 5.25 per cent to 5.50 per cent.

S&P 500 target US 10-year yield target EUR/USD USD/JPY USD/CNY Goldman Sachs 4700 4.55 per cent 1.10 150.00 7.15 Morgan Stanley 4500 1 140 7.5 UBS 4600 3.60 per cent 1.15 130 7.15 Wells Fargo 4600-4800 4.75 per cent-5.25 per cent 1.08-1.12 136-140 Barclays 4.25 per cent 1.09 145 7.20 J.P.Morgan 3.75 per cent 1.13 146 7.15 BofA Global Research 5000 4.25 per cent 1.15 142 6.90 Deutsche Bank 1.10 135

As of 1301 GMT (9.01pm Singapore time) on Nov 22, 2023:

S&P 500: 4,538.19

US 10-year yield : 4.3712 per cent

EUR/USD : 1.0905

USD/CNY : 7.1498

USD/JPY : 148.74

