Global military spending rises 2.9% despite US decline over Ukraine freeze

STOCKHOLM — Global military spending rose 2.9 per cent in 2025 despite a 7.5 per cent decline in the US as President Donald Trump halted new financial military aid to Ukraine, a report by a conflict think-tank showed on Monday (April 27).

Expenditure increased to US$2.89 trillion (S$3.69 trillion) in 2025, rising for the 11th consecutive year and taking spending as a share of global gross domestic product (GDP) to 2.5 per cent — its highest level since 2009, according to the data from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI).

"Given the range of current crises, as well as many states' long-term military spending targets, this growth will probably continue through 2026 and beyond," SIPRI said in the report.

The top three military spenders, the US, China and Russia, accounted for a combined US$1.48 trillion, or 51 per cent of global spending.

US military spending fell to $954 billion in 2025, mainly because no new financial military assistance for Ukraine was approved, the report said.

In the previous three years, US military funding to Ukraine totalled US$127 billion.

"The decline in US military expenditure in 2025 is likely to be short-lived," SIPRI said.

"Spending approved by the US Congress for 2026 has risen to over US$1 trillion, a substantial increase from 2025, and could rise further toUS $1.5 trillion in 2027," it said.

The main contributor to higher global spending was a 14 per cent rise in Europe to US$864 billion.

Spending by Russia and Ukraine continued to grow in the fourth year of the war, while increases by European members of the Nato alliance led to the sharpest annual growth in Central and Western Europe since the end of the Cold War.

Spending by Israel fell 4.9 per cent to US$48.3 billion, as the war in Gaza wound down in 2025, while spending in Iran declined for the second consecutive year, falling by 5.6 per cent to US$7.4 billion.

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